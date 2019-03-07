Sony : Controversy Clouds Sony's Jackson Deal

By Anne Steele and John Jurgensen

Sony Music Entertainment last year entered a deal worth $250 million for the rights to distribute Michael Jackson's recordings for seven more years, according to a person familiar with the matter. That investment looks riskier following a new documentary accusing the late pop star of sexually abusing young boys.

"Leaving Neverland," which aired in two parts Sunday and Monday evening on HBO, details the accounts of two men who say Mr. Jackson abused them as children years ago while urging them to keep their relationships secret and courting their families. Both men previously gave sworn testimony denying any abuse. A jury in 2005 acquitted Mr. Jackson of child sex-abuse charges.

Mr. Jackson's family has denied the accusations in "Leaving Neverland," and, in response to the documentary, the singer's estate has filed suit against HBO for $100 million in damages. The AT&T Inc. unit said it stands by the work of the documentary's director.

While new charges can't be brought against Mr. Jackson, who died of a prescription-drug overdose in 2009 at age 50, executives in the music industry said the latest controversy could affect sales, streaming and commercial uses of his music, as well as sales of related merchandise and tickets to events.

Sony Corp.'s Sony Music declined to comment on the documentary. Mr. Jackson, whose music has been with Sony since 1988, has been one of company's biggest stars. The distribution deal with his estate is regarded as one of the richest in music.

The latest agreement, which became effective Jan. 1, extended Sony Music's administration of Mr. Jackson's record catalog world-wide for seven years. The deal also gives the label the opportunity to join in on additional projects the estate may undertake during the term of the agreement.

HBO said Sunday's installment of "Leaving Neverland" drew 1.3 million viewers and by Tuesday afternoon had added 600,000 viewers through various HBO platforms. It was the third-largest premiere of any HBO documentary in the past decade. Monday's installment reached 1.1 million viewers.

The reaction so far has been mixed. Ticket reseller Vivid Seats said digital searches for Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson-based show in Las Vegas jumped 60% the day of the first installment, compared with a week earlier.

Streaming figures for this week from services such as Spotify and Apple Music won't be available until Monday. In similar cases in the past, such numbers have risen even if the news didn't reflect favorably on the artist.

Potentially more harmful would be any move by radio stations in the U.S. and abroad to play less of Mr. Jackson's music. Programmers try to take into account listener sentiment in their local markets, especially on sensitive issues.

Major radio networks say music decisions remain up to local programmers, and that it is likely that Mr. Jackson's music will be played less in at least some markets. One Canadian radio network has said it would remove the songs from its stations, for now.

Other artists have felt the impact from documentaries. A six-part Lifetime series detailing alleged sexual abuse by R. Kelly brought increased public scrutiny to allegations that had previously dogged the R&B star without significantly damaging his career. After the Lifetime series aired in early January, Mr. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse and dropped by Sony.

Mr. Jackson's estate, widely recognized as one of the best-managed in the music industry, is seen helping to limit any damage, according to executives.

The estate's suit against HBO accuses the TV network of violating nondisparagement provisions in a contract from its 1992 broadcast of "Michael Jackson in Concert in Bucharest: The Dangerous Tour."

On Sunday night, the estate released a two-hour concert film from that tour on YouTube, which has since collected more than 400,000 views. On Monday night, it released a second concert film, of Mr. Jackson's 1988 performance at Wembley Stadium in London.

The official Michael Jackson Twitter account has been promoting the star's various charitable endeavors, tweeting with the hashtag #MJHumanitarian.

Mr. Jackson's catalog last year sold more than 1.3 million album-equivalent units, which accounts for physical sales, track downloads and streams, according to Nielsen Music.

"Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough," a musical slated to open on Broadway in 2020, has already hit a hurdle. A pre-Broadway run that was to begin in Chicago in October was canceled last month, with producers blaming a conflict arising from an actors' strike.

Among the estate's recent productions is an animated special titled "Michael Jackson's Halloween." Aimed at a family audience, the one-hour show included "Thriller" and about two dozen other hits by Mr. Jackson, plus a dance sequence featuring a cartoon version of the singer.

The show premiered on CBS in 2017 to 5.7 million total viewers, and aired again last October with a viewership less than half that size. CBS isn't obligated to bring the special back next Halloween -- the network didn't have a deal to broadcast the special long-term, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Last week, Mr. Jackson's onetime home, Neverland Ranch, r eturned to the market for $31 million, a dramatic discount from its original asking price of $100 million in 2015.

Some of the Jackson estate's biggest windfalls have stemmed from a music-publishing investment the singer made decades before he died. In 1985 Mr. Jackson paid $47.5 million for the rights to a catalog of compositions that included 251 Beatles songs, among others.

In 1995, Mr. Jackson merged that music company, ATV, with Sony Music Publishing, a deal that resulted in a joint venture known as Sony/ATV that would grow to include hundreds of thousands of songs by writers from Bob Dylan to Lady Gaga.

Divestments helped the executors of the singer's estate erase a debt of up to $500 million that remained after he died. In 2016, Sony bought out the Jackson estate's half of Sony/ATV for $750 million. Then, last summer, Sony bought the estate's stake in an another massive song catalog, EMI Music Publishing, for some $287 million.

The estate's holdings still include Mijac Music, which owns Mr. Jackson's master recordings and the publishing rights to his songs, along with those of other songwriters.

Write to Anne Steele at Anne.Steele@wsj.com and John Jurgensen at john.jurgensen@wsj.com