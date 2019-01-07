Sony : Executive Appointments

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 8 841 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 691 B Finance 2019 1 353 B Yield 2019 0,64% P/E ratio 2019 9,56 P/E ratio 2020 11,13 EV / Sales 2019 0,59x EV / Sales 2020 0,53x Capitalization 6 583 B Chart SONY CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SONY CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Average target price 8 116 JPY Spread / Average Target 57% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kenichiro Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director Osamu Nagayama Chairman Kevin Kelleher Chief Operating Officer Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP Tomoyuki Suzuki Executive VP, Head-Research & Development Platform Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SONY CORP 0.66% 60 667 PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.41% 21 613 LG ELECTRONICS INC. --.--% 9 517 SHARP CORPORATION -0.75% 5 176 TCL CORPORATION --.--% 5 072 CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 0.24% 3 048