Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sony Corp    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORP (6758)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : Executive Appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 03:09am EST

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation today announced the following executive appointments.

As of April 1, 2019　(Senior Vice Presidents listed in order of appointment)

Hiroshi Kawano Senior Vice President
(Continues as)
Representative Director and Deputy President, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc.
President, Professional Products & Solutions Group
(Current)
Representative Director and President, Sony Marketing Inc.
Corporate Executive and President, Sony Marketing Japan Hideyuki Furumi Senior Vice President
(New)
President, Sony Europe Ltd.
(Current)
Executive Deputy President, Head of Sales Marketing,Sony Mobile Communications Inc. Shigeru Kumekawa Senior Vice President
(New)
Representative Director and President, Sony Marketing Inc.
Corporate Executive and President, Sony Marketing Japan
(Current)
President, Sony Europe Ltd.

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 08:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONY CORP
03:09aSONY : Executive Appointments
PU
01/03ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Tumbles While Markets In China, Hong Kong Rebound
DJ
01/03Shares in Apple supplier AMS plunge 20 percent
RE
2018SONY : Boosts 3D Camera Production on Rising Customer Interest
AQ
2018Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
RE
2018Japan's Nikkei ends down, books first annual loss since 2011
RE
2018SONY : launches WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones
AQ
2018ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Leads Rebound For Much Of Asian Region Following Wall St..
DJ
2018INTERDIGITAL : Extends Term of Joint Venture and Enters Into Patent License Agre..
AQ
2018'SPIDER-MAN : Into the Spider-Verse' at CCC Scope Cinemas and Liberty Cinema
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 841 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 691 B
Finance 2019 1 353 B
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 9,56
P/E ratio 2020 11,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 6 583 B
Chart SONY CORP
Duration : Period :
Sony Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 116  JPY
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Nagayama Chairman
Kevin Kelleher Chief Operating Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Tomoyuki Suzuki Executive VP, Head-Research & Development Platform
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORP0.66%60 667
PANASONIC CORPORATION-0.41%21 613
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 517
SHARP CORPORATION-0.75%5 176
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 072
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD0.24%3 048
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.