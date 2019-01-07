Sony : Executive Appointments

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation today announced the following executive appointments.
As of April 1, 2019 (Senior Vice Presidents listed in order of appointment)
Hiroshi Kawano Senior Vice President
(Continues as)
Representative Director and Deputy President, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc.
President, Professional Products & Solutions Group
(Current)
Representative Director and President, Sony Marketing Inc.
Corporate Executive and President, Sony Marketing Japan Hideyuki Furumi Senior Vice President
(New)
President, Sony Europe Ltd.
(Current)
Executive Deputy President, Head of Sales Marketing,Sony Mobile Communications Inc. Shigeru Kumekawa Senior Vice President
(New)
Representative Director and President, Sony Marketing Inc.
Corporate Executive and President, Sony Marketing Japan
(Current)
President, Sony Europe Ltd.
