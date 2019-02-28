Sony : Executive Appointments

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 8 677 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 784 B Finance 2019 1 389 B Yield 2019 0,62% P/E ratio 2019 8,69 P/E ratio 2020 11,91 EV / Sales 2019 0,63x EV / Sales 2020 0,57x Capitalization 6 840 B Chart SONY CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SONY CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 7 625 JPY Spread / Average Target 42% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kenichiro Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director Osamu Nagayama Chairman Kevin Kelleher Chief Operating Officer Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP Tomoyuki Suzuki Executive VP, Head-Research & Development Platform Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SONY CORP 4.55% 61 313 PANASONIC CORPORATION 8.44% 23 022 LG ELECTRONICS INC. --.--% 10 760 TCL CORPORATION --.--% 6 929 SHARP CORPORATION 27.75% 6 543 CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 20.41% 3 624