Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sony Corp    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORP

(6758)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : Executive Appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 01:10am EST

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation today announced the following executive appointments.

As of April 1, 2019

Executive Appointment

Kazuhiko Takeda Senior Vice President
(New)
In charge of Disc Manufacturing Business
(Continues as)
Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Executive Chief Engineer Appointment

Shoji Nemoto (Continues as)
Sony Group China Representative
(Current)
In charge of Disc Manufacturing Business

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 06:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONY CORP
01:10aSONY : Executive Appointments
PU
02/26SONY : Honored as One of "World's Most Ethical Companies" in 2019
PU
02/26SONY : Fujitsu and Sony Global Education Initiate Blockchain Field Trials for Co..
PU
02/26SONY : redefines its smartphone vision with the new flagship Xperia 1 for creati..
AQ
02/26SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Look but don't touch as smartphone's flexible future unfol..
RE
02/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Roche, AT&T, Spotify, General Electric
02/25ASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Enter Bull Market After Trump Postpones Deadline F..
DJ
02/22SONY : Sxsw 2019
PU
02/21SONY : to hire 400 new graduates in Japan in 2020, focus on engineers
AQ
02/21SONY : to beef up chip business with new engineers
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 677 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 784 B
Finance 2019 1 389 B
Yield 2019 0,62%
P/E ratio 2019 8,69
P/E ratio 2020 11,91
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 6 840 B
Chart SONY CORP
Duration : Period :
Sony Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7 625  JPY
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Nagayama Chairman
Kevin Kelleher Chief Operating Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Tomoyuki Suzuki Executive VP, Head-Research & Development Platform
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORP4.55%61 313
PANASONIC CORPORATION8.44%23 022
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%10 760
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 929
SHARP CORPORATION27.75%6 543
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD20.41%3 624
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.