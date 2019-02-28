Sony : Executive Appointments

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation today announced the following executive appointments.
As of April 1, 2019
Executive Appointment
Kazuhiko Takeda Senior Vice President
(New)
In charge of Disc Manufacturing Business
(Continues as)
Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC
Executive Chief Engineer Appointment
Shoji Nemoto (Continues as)
Sony Group China Representative
(Current)
In charge of Disc Manufacturing Business
