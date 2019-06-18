Log in
Sony : Executive Appointments

06/18/2019

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation announced the appointment of members to its Board of Directors following approval at the 102ndOrdinary General Meeting of Shareholders that took place today. The company's Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board, Chairman and Members of the Nominating, Compensation and Audit Committees, and executives ranked Executive Vice President and above were also appointed at a Meeting of the Board of Directors held after the above mentioned General Meeting of Shareholders.

Members of the Board

Note: The candidates have not changed since the announcement on March 28, 2019.

Kenichiro YoshidaRepresentative Corporate Executive Officer,
President and Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki(**)Representative Corporate Executive Officer,
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Shuzo Sumi(*)Chairman of the Board, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.Kazuo Matsunaga(*)Chairman of the Board, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation
Former Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry
Tim SchaaffChief Product Officer, Intertrust Technologies Corporation
Former President, Sony Network Entertainment International LLC
Koichi Miyata(*)Chairman of the Board, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking CorporationJohn V. Roos(*)Former United States Ambassador to Japan
Founding Partner, Geodesic Capital
Eriko Sakurai(*)Chairman and CEO, Representative Director,
Dow Toray Co., Ltd.
Kunihito Minakawa(*)Former Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Ricoh Company, Ltd.Toshiko Oka(*)CEO, Oka & Company Ltd.Sakie Akiyama(*)(**)Founder, Saki CorporationWendy Becker(*)(**)Non-Executive Director, Logitech International SA
Non-Executive Director, Great Portland Estates plc
Yoshihiko Hatanaka(*)(**)Representative Director, Chairman of the Board,
Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • (*)An Outside Director who satisfies the requirements under Item 15, Article 2 of the Companies Act of Japan
  • (**)New Members of the Board
Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board Chairman of the BoardShuzo SumiVice Chairman of the BoardKazuo Matsunaga Chairman and Members of the Committees Nominating Committee ChairShuzo SumiMembersKoichi Miyata, John V. Roos, Yoshihiko Hatanaka,
Kenichiro Yoshida
Compensation Committee ChairKazuo MatsunagaMembersKoichi Miyata, Wendy Becker Audit Committee ChairKazuo MatsunagaMembersKunihito Minakawa, Toshiko Oka, Sakie Akiyama Executive Vice Presidents and above

Note: The candidates have not changed since the announcement on May 17, 2019.
(*Representative Corporate Executive Officer　**Corporate Executive Officer)

Kenichiro Yoshida*President and Chief Executive OfficerShigeki IshizukaSenior Executive Vice President
Officer in charge of Electronics Products & Solutions Business
Officer in charge of Storage Media Business
Representative Director and President,
President, Digital Imaging Group,
Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc.
Ichiro TakagiSenior Executive Vice President
Assistant to Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Electronics
Products & Solutions Business
Officer in charge of Home Entertainment & Sound Business
Officer in charge of Consumer AV Sales & Marketing
Officer in charge of Manufacturing, Logistics, Procurement and
Engineering Platform
Representative Director and President,
Sony Home Entertainment & Sound Products Inc.
Toru Katsumoto**
(Promoted)Senior Executive Vice President
Officer in charge of R&D
Officer in charge of Medical Business
President, R&D Center
Senior General Manager, Corporate Technology Strategy Division
Representative Director and Deputy President,
Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc.
Shiro Kambe**Executive Vice President
Officer in charge of Legal, Compliance, Corporate Communications,
CSR, External Relations, Quality, Environment, Information Security and Privacy
Kazushi Ambe**Executive Vice President
Officer in charge of Human Resources and General Affairs
Terushi ShimizuExecutive Vice President
Officer in charge of Semiconductor Business
Representative Director and President,
Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
Representative Director and President,
Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation
Representative Director and President, Sony LSI Design Inc.
Michinori MizunoExecutive Vice President
Officer in charge of Music Business (Japan)
Chairman and Representative Director of the Board, CEO,
Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.
Shigeru IshiiExecutive Vice President
President, Representative Director, Sony Financial Holdings Inc.
Tsuyoshi KoderaExecutive Vice President
Officer in charge of Digital Transformation Strategy
Deputy President, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Representative Director and Deputy President,
Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Rob StringerExecutive Vice President
Officer in charge of Music Business (Global)
CEO, Sony Music Entertainment
Anthony VinciquerraExecutive Vice President
Officer in charge of Pictures Business
Chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.
Toshimoto Mitomo
(Promoted)Executive Vice President
Officer in charge of Intellectual Property and Business Incubation Platform
Sony Group China Representative
Senior General Manager, Startup Acceleration Division
Jim Ryan
(Promoted)Executive Vice President
Officer in charge of Game & Network Service Business
President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Representative Director and President,
Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Sony Corporation published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:18:03 UTC
