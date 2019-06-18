Sony : Executive Appointments

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation announced the appointment of members to its Board of Directors following approval at the 102ndOrdinary General Meeting of Shareholders that took place today. The company's Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board, Chairman and Members of the Nominating, Compensation and Audit Committees, and executives ranked Executive Vice President and above were also appointed at a Meeting of the Board of Directors held after the above mentioned General Meeting of Shareholders.

Note: The candidates have not changed since the announcement on March 28, 2019.

(*) An Outside Director who satisfies the requirements under Item 15, Article 2 of the Companies Act of Japan

(**) New Members of the Board

Nominating Committee

Compensation Committee

Audit Committee

Kenichiro YoshidaRepresentative Corporate Executive Officer,President and Chief Executive OfficerHiroki Totoki(**)Representative Corporate Executive Officer,Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial OfficerShuzo Sumi(*)Chairman of the Board, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.Kazuo Matsunaga(*)Chairman of the Board, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus CorporationFormer Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and IndustryTim SchaaffChief Product Officer, Intertrust Technologies CorporationFormer President, Sony Network Entertainment International LLCKoichi Miyata(*)Chairman of the Board, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking CorporationJohn V. Roos(*)Former United States Ambassador to JapanFounding Partner, Geodesic CapitalEriko Sakurai(*)Chairman and CEO, Representative Director,Dow Toray Co., Ltd.Kunihito Minakawa(*)Former Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Ricoh Company, Ltd.Toshiko Oka(*)CEO, Oka & Company Ltd.Sakie Akiyama(*)(**)Founder, Saki CorporationWendy Becker(*)(**)Non-Executive Director, Logitech International SANon-Executive Director, Great Portland Estates plcYoshihiko Hatanaka(*)(**)Representative Director, Chairman of the Board,Astellas Pharma Inc.Chairman of the BoardShuzo SumiVice Chairman of the BoardKazuo MatsunagaChairShuzo SumiMembersKoichi Miyata, John V. Roos, Yoshihiko Hatanaka,Kenichiro YoshidaChairKazuo MatsunagaMembersKoichi Miyata, Wendy BeckerChairKazuo MatsunagaMembersKunihito Minakawa, Toshiko Oka, Sakie Akiyama

Note: The candidates have not changed since the announcement on May 17, 2019.

(*Representative Corporate Executive Officer **Corporate Executive Officer)



(Promoted)

Senior Executive Vice President

(Promoted)

Executive Vice President

Sony Group China Representative

(Promoted)

Executive Vice President

Officer in charge of Game & Network Service Business

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sony Corporation published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:18:03 UTC

Kenichiro Yoshida*President and Chief Executive OfficerShigeki IshizukaSenior Executive Vice PresidentOfficer in charge of Electronics Products & Solutions BusinessOfficer in charge of Storage Media BusinessRepresentative Director and President,President, Digital Imaging Group,Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc.Ichiro TakagiSenior Executive Vice PresidentAssistant to Senior Executive Vice President in charge of ElectronicsProducts & Solutions BusinessOfficer in charge of Home Entertainment & Sound BusinessOfficer in charge of Consumer AV Sales & MarketingOfficer in charge of Manufacturing, Logistics, Procurement andEngineering PlatformRepresentative Director and President,Sony Home Entertainment & Sound Products Inc.Toru Katsumoto**Officer in charge of R&DOfficer in charge of Medical BusinessPresident, R&D CenterSenior General Manager, Corporate Technology Strategy DivisionRepresentative Director and Deputy President,Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc.Shiro Kambe**Executive Vice PresidentOfficer in charge of Legal, Compliance, Corporate Communications,CSR, External Relations, Quality, Environment, Information Security and PrivacyKazushi Ambe**Executive Vice PresidentOfficer in charge of Human Resources and General AffairsTerushi ShimizuExecutive Vice PresidentOfficer in charge of Semiconductor BusinessRepresentative Director and President,Sony Semiconductor Solutions CorporationRepresentative Director and President,Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing CorporationRepresentative Director and President, Sony LSI Design Inc.Michinori MizunoExecutive Vice PresidentOfficer in charge of Music Business (Japan)Chairman and Representative Director of the Board, CEO,Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.Shigeru IshiiExecutive Vice PresidentPresident, Representative Director, Sony Financial Holdings Inc.Tsuyoshi KoderaExecutive Vice PresidentOfficer in charge of Digital Transformation StrategyDeputy President, Sony Interactive EntertainmentRepresentative Director and Deputy President,Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.Rob StringerExecutive Vice PresidentOfficer in charge of Music Business (Global)CEO, Sony Music EntertainmentAnthony VinciquerraExecutive Vice PresidentOfficer in charge of Pictures BusinessChairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.Toshimoto MitomoOfficer in charge of Intellectual Property and Business Incubation PlatformSenior General Manager, Startup Acceleration DivisionJim RyanPresident and CEO, Sony Interactive EntertainmentRepresentative Director and President,Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.