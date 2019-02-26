Sony : Honored as One of "World's Most Ethical Companies" in 2019

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the '2019 World's Most Ethical Companies.' The US-based Ethisphere Institute researches and advances the standards of ethical business practices worldwide. The 'World's Most Ethical Companies' award honors companies who achieve outstanding results in the areas of transparency, integrity, ethics, and compliance. Companies are evaluated across five categories: Ethics and Compliance Program, Corporate Citizenship and Responsibility, Culture of Ethics, Corporate Governance Leadership, and Innovation and Reputation. This year's list includes 128 companies from across 21 countries and regions.

Sony established its 'Sony Group Code of Conduct' around the core principles of fairness, integrity, honesty, respect, and responsibility, and Sony Group as a whole endeavors to uphold these principles while creating innovation Sony has proactively engaged with stakeholders such as customers, employees, business partners, and local communities as part of its corporate direction to generate sustainable social value through its business activities.

To Sony, this award demonstrates that its efforts up to this point have not gone unrecognized. Moving forward, Sony will continue to advance its initiatives in alignment with its culture of ethics and integrity.

Statement from Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO, Sony Corporation:

At its core, Sony is committed to ethical and responsible business practices. Operating with integrity and sincerity is as central to the identity of Sony as is our groundbreaking spirit of innovation, which is why we are proud to be named as one of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies.

Statement from Timothy Erblich, CEO, Ethisphere Institute:

Today, employees, investors and stakeholders are putting their greatest trust in companies to take leadership on societal issues. Companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only outperform but last. I congratulate everyone at Sony for earning this recognition.

References

For more information about Sony's corporate ethics and compliance-related efforts, please click the below.

* 'World's Most Ethical Companies' and 'Ethisphere' names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC.