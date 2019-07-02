Sony : Kyocera and Lion Develop Musical Toothbrush through Sony's Startup Initiative

(This product is only available to the Japanese market.)

Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto, herein 'Kyocera') and Lion Corporation (President: Masazumi Kikukawa, herein 'Lion') announced today the joint development of 'Possi,' a next-generation musical toothbrush designed to help parents by making children's final tooth brushing more fun and enjoyable. This new toothbrush concept was developed as part of Sony Corporation's (President & CEO: Kenichiro Yoshida, herein 'Sony') 'Sony Startup Acceleration Program (SSAP)' and the companies will begin raising funds towards commercialization in Japan on July 3, 2019 through 'First Flight,' Sony's crowdfunding and e-commerce website (Japanese).

Musical toothbrush 'Possi' developed by Kyocera and Lion

Possi was developed based on the concept of 'making tooth brushing enjoyable for children,' in order to assist those parents experiencing resistance from their children while brushing their teeth. By utilizing Kyocera's proprietary ceramic piezoelectric element inside the head of the toothbrush, it turns electric signals into vibrations to transmit music directly to the user without the use of external speakers, so only the child can hear the music*.

Kyocera joined the SSAP in 2018 to focus on creating new businesses and innovative products and this marks the first inter-company project with a private office for external business set up inside Sony's HQ building. Through the SSAP, Sony provides systematic know-how and expertise necessary for accelerating the path to market for new products.

As part of this new product collaboration to develop the Possi musical toothbrush, Kyocera has brought its advanced ceramic technology while Lion offers its know-how in oral care product development cultivated over 120 years of operations in Japan and other Asian countries and regions. In addition to its functionality, Possi has a playful design thanks to support from the Creative Center at Sony and a custom musical theme.

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to make children enjoy brushing time with their parents by using the Possi musical toothbrush, and to propose a new lifestyle solution through the practical application of each company's respective area of technological expertise.

Special design to make children enjoy brushing time with their parents Possi is a toothbrush for parent's final brushing after a child brushes on their own. The round shape and candy-colored design appeal to children. Enjoyable music created through brush head vibration Kyocera's small ceramic piezoelectric element and digital-driven amplifier mounted on the body cause the toothbrush head to vibrate, allowing the child to hear and enjoy music only when brush head is in contact with the child's teeth or the inside of the mouth. Play music of your choice Users can play their own music by connecting a smartphone or other device using the audio cable. Functionality and playfulness By combining Kyocera's and Lion's unique technologies, Possi effectively removes plaque in addition to offering music functionality. It also features a playful design thanks to support from the Creative Center at Sony and a custom musical theme by Japanese musician DJ Misoshiru & MC Gohan. * Child can hear the music only when the toothbrush head is in contact with the child's teeth or inside the mouth

About Kyocera Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as 'advanced ceramics'). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, solar power generating systems, printers, copiers and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2019, the company's consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.62 trillion yen (approx. USD14.6 billion).

About Lion Lion Corporation (TOKYO:4912), originating from soap and toothpaste, was founded in 1891. Since then, it has been providing useful products and has driven educational activities to promote daily health for more than 120 years. Currently, Lion manufactures and sells toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, detergents, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products, and pharmaceuticals. Its business operations are not limited to Japan but also are expanding to other Asian countries and regions. The consolidated sale value was 349.4 billion yen (IFRS) for the year ended December 31, 2018.

About Sony Sony Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From game and network services to music, pictures, electronics, semiconductors and financial services - Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit here