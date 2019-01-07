Log in
Sony : Launches New Music Experience in 360 Reality Audio, Plugs into Live Nation's Clubs & Theaters

01/07/2019 | 08:29pm EST

Tokyo, Japan, (January 8, 2019) - Today at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Sony Video & Sound Products Inc., operator of Sony's video and audio business, announced '360 Reality Audio' a new music experience so immersive that music fans will feel like they are front row or side stage at a concert. To underscore the power of this technology and its unique offerings, Sony partnered with select Live Nation Clubs & Theaters to capture audio from an array of concerts including The Wombats, AJR, Good Charlotte, Kodaline and more to be announced.

360 Reality Audio produces a three-dimensional sound field where the different sounds and musical elements can be projected in full 360-degree, powered by Sony's object-based spatial audio technology. Fans can access the audio content of the aforementioned artists by using headphones and selecting the '360 Reality Audio' content which are planned to be provided via Deezer, nugs.net, Qobuz, and TIDAL. From there fans can relive the magic of live.

'Our 360 Reality Audio will make it possible for us to provide lovers of live music with a new and highly-realistic music experience,' says Kichiro Kurozumi, Head of Branding and Product Planning Division of Sony Video & Sound Products Inc. 'We are very proud of this collaboration with Live Nation, the world leader in live entertainment, and Sony, a company that is working with creators and artists to pursue the frontiers of music capability.'

'Listening to our live concert through the new 3D technology is the closest I've ever come to actually being in the audience at a Kodaline show, it's unlike anything I've ever experienced before,' Steve Garrigan, songwriter and singer Kodaline.

'We are always exploring innovative ways to extend the live music experience for fans and artists. Sony's new 360 Reality Audio will truly provide fans a lifelike live music experience long after the show has ended,' said Terri Liebler, VP, Live Nation Media & Sponsorships.

The Live Nation venues where the 360 Reality Audio content was captured include, Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles), House of Blues Chicago (Chicago), Irving Plaza (New York), The Fillmore (Philadelphia), The Masonic (San Francisco) and The Wiltern (Los Angeles).

About Live Nation

Live Nation is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.

For additional information, visit Live Nation

About Sony Corporation and Sony Video & Sound Products Inc.

Sony Corporation is a leading manufacturer of audio, video, imaging, game, communications, key device and information technology products for the consumer and professional markets. Sony Video & Sound Products Inc. is the subsidiary of Sony Corporation that operates its video and audio business. With its music, pictures, interactive entertainment and online businesses, Sony is uniquely positioned to be the leading electronics and entertainment company in the world. Sony recorded consolidated annual sales of approximately $77 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

For additional information, visit SONY Global

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 01:28:05 UTC
