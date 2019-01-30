Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sony Corp    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORP (6758)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : Nintendo seen scoring strong third-quarter earnings as console battle reaches next level

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 01:54am EST
A man tries out Nintendo Co Ltd's 3DS portable game console near an advertisement for Sony's PlayStation 4 game console at an electronics retail store in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd are expected to score strong quarterly earnings this week, as the Japanese gaming giants battle through the next stage in the lifecycles of their consoles.

At Sony, analysts estimate operating profit grew 10 percent in September-December versus the same period a year prior to 388 billion yen (2.71 billion pounds), with its games segment supported in recent quarters by a string of exclusive hit titles such as "Marvel's Spider-Man".

However with Sony's PlayStation 4 (PS4) console approaching its sixth year on the market, hardware sales have crested with the gaming unit's sales expected to peak in the current financial year ending March.

That has left investors eager for any hint from Sony, which announces its quarterly earnings on Friday, about a successor console seen by many analysts as hitting the market in late 2020.

"The PS4 is an absolute smash-hit and destroyed Sony's direct competition, Microsoft, in this console generation," said Serkan Toto, founder of Tokyo-based game industry consultancy Kantan Games, referring to Microsoft Corp's Xbox.

"Everyone is waiting for the PS5 now," he said.

Sony has said it is planning a follow-up device but has not provided details such as a name or timing.

Meanwhile there are signs Microsoft is planning a counter-attack with its growing focus on cloud gaming, where content is streamed to users.

That is seen by some in the industry as the future of video games and an area in which Microsoft has the advantage as a major cloud computing player.

SWITCHING GEARS

At Kyoto-based Nintendo, analysts estimate an almost 30 percent rise in operating profit to 149 billion yen, its highest third-quarter result in nine years and its second consecutive third-quarter rise.

While its hybrid home-portable Switch is only approaching year three of its lifecycle, a weak games pipeline last summer and a bullish company sales forecast of 20 million consoles for the current financial year ending March has fed scepticism about the prospects for the device.

However it received a boost with the December release of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate", which has sold nearly 3 million copies in Japan alone, according to industry magazine Famitsu. Market researcher NPD Group said it was the United States' best-selling game in December, helping the Switch outsell the PS4 to become 2018's biggest-selling console in that country.

"It's not just Smash Bros. but the attractiveness of both the Switch's software and hardware that is driving growth," said Ace Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda.

That momentum in software, supported by incoming titles such as "Pokemon" and "Animal Crossing", has helped lift Nintendo stock 13 percent this year. Shares in Sony are down 0.7 percent.

Investors want Nintendo to do more to cushion itself from the vicissitudes of the console lifecycle, particularly in mobile where it recently scored a modest hit with role-playing game "Dragalia Lost" developed with CyberAgent Inc.

Mobile and online games will form 20 percent of Nintendo's sales by the year ending March 2023, showed estimates from Morningstar researcher Kazunori Ito.

Piers Harding-Rolls, head of games research at IHS Markit, said Nintendo's biggest challenge this year will likely be in bolstering its range of lower-priced devices beyond the current Switch model, which retails in the United States for $299.99.

"There needs to be something in... the $100-200 range" to replace its aging 3DS handheld device, he said.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NINTENDO CO., LTD 1.67% 33460 End-of-day quote.17.78%
SONY CORP -0.45% 5349 End-of-day quote.3.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONY CORP
01:54aSONY : Nintendo seen scoring strong third-quarter earnings as console battle rea..
RE
01/29ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Latest Trade ..
DJ
01/29SONY : Classics buy rights to David Crosby documentary
AQ
01/29SONY : Begins Licensing of New Material Triporous™
AQ
01/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Amid Worries That Huawei Charges May Hinder ..
DJ
01/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Give Up Gains On Concerns About U.S. Shutdown Dea..
DJ
01/24AM BEST : Upgrades Credit Ratings of PMG Assurance Ltd.
BU
01/24SONY : Announcing the Launch of aibo Choco Edition Exclusive 2019-only Color Var..
AQ
01/24SONY : Announcing the Launch of "aibo Patrol" General Release of API*1 that Prom..
AQ
01/23ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise After Reassuring Earnings On Wall Str..
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 837 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 688 B
Finance 2019 1 363 B
Yield 2019 0,62%
P/E ratio 2019 9,90
P/E ratio 2020 11,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 6 797 B
Chart SONY CORP
Duration : Period :
Sony Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 103  JPY
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Nagayama Chairman
Kevin Kelleher Chief Operating Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Tomoyuki Suzuki Executive VP, Head-Research & Development Platform
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORP3.90%62 186
PANASONIC CORPORATION8.75%23 857
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%10 352
SHARP CORPORATION13.64%5 957
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 514
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD11.54%3 370
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.