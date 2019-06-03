Log in
Sony : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock (Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

06/03/2019 | 02:54am EDT

June 3, 2019

Sony Corporation

Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

(Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to

Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Sony Corporation ("Sony") announced today the status of the repurchase of shares of its own common stock pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 34 of Sony's Articles of Incorporation, which was approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 16, 2019, as follows.

1. Class of shares repurchased:

Common stock of Sony

2.

Total number of shares repurchased:

1,404,000 shares

3.

Total purchase price for

7,508,006,400 yen

repurchased shares:

4.

Period of repurchase:

May 17, 2019 to May 31, 2019

5.

Method of repurchase:

Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock

Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract

(For reference)

1. Details of resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 16, 2019

1

Class of shares to be

Common stock of Sony

repurchased

Total number of shares

60 million sharesmaximum

2

4.80% of total number of shares issued and outstanding

to be repurchased

(excluding treasury stock))

3

Total purchase price for

200 billion yenmaximum

repurchase of shares

4

Period of repurchase

May 17, 2019 to March 31, 2020

Expected open market purchase through the Tokyo

5

Method of repurchase

Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading

contract

2. Total number and purchase price of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the above-mentioned Board of Directors meeting (as of May 31, 2019)

1

Total number of shares

1,404,000 shares

repurchased

2

Total purchase price for

7,508,006,400 yen

repurchased shares

End of document

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 06:53:02 UTC
