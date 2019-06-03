Sony : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock (Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

June 3, 2019
Sony Corporation
Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock
(Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to
Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
Sony Corporation ("Sony") announced today the status of the repurchase of shares of its own common stock pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 34 of Sony's Articles of Incorporation, which was approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 16, 2019, as follows.
|
1. Class of shares repurchased:
|
Common stock of Sony
|
2.
|
Total number of shares repurchased:
|
1,404,000 shares
|
3.
|
Total purchase price for
|
7,508,006,400 yen
|
|
repurchased shares:
|
|
4.
|
Period of repurchase:
|
May 17, 2019 to May 31, 2019
|
5.
|
Method of repurchase:
|
Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock
|
|
|
Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract
(For reference)
1. Details of resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 16, 2019
|
（1）
|
Class of shares to be
|
Common stock of Sony
|
repurchased
|
|
|
|
Total number of shares
|
60 million shares（maximum）
|
（2）
|
（4.80% of total number of shares issued and outstanding
|
to be repurchased
|
|
(excluding treasury stock))
|
|
|
（3）
|
Total purchase price for
|
200 billion yen（maximum）
|
repurchase of shares
|
|
|
（4）
|
Period of repurchase
|
May 17, 2019 to March 31, 2020
|
|
|
Expected open market purchase through the Tokyo
|
（5）
|
Method of repurchase
|
Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading
|
|
|
contract
2. Total number and purchase price of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the above-mentioned Board of Directors meeting (as of May 31, 2019)
|
（1）
|
Total number of shares
|
1,404,000 shares
|
repurchased
|
|
|
（2）
|
Total purchase price for
|
7,508,006,400 yen
|
repurchased shares
|
|
