Sony : Presentation slides

Former President, Sony Network Entertainment International LLC
Information Security
6
Koichi Miyata*
Chairman of the Board, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
5
Nominating Committee
Compensation Committee
7
John V. Roos*
Former United States Ambassador to Japan
5
Nominating Committee
Founding Partner, Geodesic Capital
8
Eriko Sakurai*
Chairman and CEO, Representative Director, Dow Toray Co., Ltd.
5
Compensation Committee
(Chair)
9
Kunihito Minakawa*
Former Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Ricoh Company, Ltd.
2
Audit Committee
10
Toshiko Oka*
CEO, Oka & Company Ltd.
1
Audit Committee
11
Sakie Akiyama*
Founder, Saki Corporation
Newly appointed
Audit Committee
12
Wendy Becker*
Non-Executive Director, Logitech International S.A.
Newly appointed
Compensation Committee
Non-Executive Director, Great Portland Estates plc
13
Yoshihiko Hatanaka*
Representative Director, Chairman of the Board, Astellas Pharma Inc.
Newly appointed
Nominating Committee
14
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
New Directors / Reasons for the Nomination
Sakie Akiyama
In addition to her experience as an international business consultant, she launched and successfully developed an industrial robotic inspection company and has extensive experience serving as a member of government committees / working groups.
Wendy Becker
She possesses practical and diverse capabilities in corporate governance management due to her broad career in the consulting industry in North America and Europe, and experiences as an executive of various companies, including telecommunications and technology companies.
Yoshihiko Hatanaka
He has broad experience and extensive insight in global corporate
management from his career in the United States and Europe, and
leading successful company integrations as a corporate planning
officer.
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Board Attributes & Skill Set (Outside & Non-executive Directors)
Global Business
Relevant Industry / Operations
CEO or Equivalent Diversity (Gender / Nationality)
Risk Management
Finance / Accounting
Engineering / Technology
Government
Unit: Persons
11
10
7
7
4
4
2
2
(Year-on-year Change)
(+1)
(+1)
(+1)
(+3)
(±0)
(±0)
(±0)
(±0)
16
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Executive Compensation conducive to Long-term Perspective (FY2018)
CEO
Fixed
Performance-based
Stock-based
CFO
Fixed
Performance-based
Stock-based
Senior Executives
Fixed
Performance-based
Stock-based
(R&D・HQ)
Senior Executives
Fixed
Performance-based
Stock-based
(Biz)
SVP
Fixed
Performance-based
Stock-based
Compensation Composition:Secures higher proportion of compensation linked to enterprise value (i.e., stock-based compensation) for more senior executives
Performance-basedRemuneration:
Consolidated business resultsare incorporated as one of financial KPIs
When determining the level of achievement for theperformance-based remuneration, the result of employee survey (i.e. engagement score)and product quality / environment related matters are considered, in addition to financial KPIs
17
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Foundation of Value Creation / Materiality Assessment
ソニーのコーポレートガバナンスと
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
取締役会の実効性強化に向けた取り組みについて
Agenda
Value Creation from along-term perspective
Corporate Governance（G）
Employees（S）
Environment（E）
External Evaluations
19
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
HR Strategic Framework for Sustainable Growth
20
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Corporate culture
The Founding
Prospectus
To establish an ideal factory that stressesa spirit of freedomand open-mindedness, and where engineers with sincere motivation can exercise their technological skills to the highest level
We shall maintain our business operations small, advance technologically and grow in areas where large enterprises cannot enter due to their size
We shall carefully select employees, and our firm shall be comprised of a minimal number of employees. We shall avoid having formal positions for the mere sake of having them, and shall place emphasis ona person's ability, performance and character, so that each individual can fully exercise his or her abilities and skills
21
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Relationship between Sony and Employees
Strong motivation to enhance capabilities and passion to grow
Individuals
Create your own
career
The spirit of voluntarily
taking up challenges in all
environments
Key words:
Individuals and Workplace
Transform Individual
Employee Growth into Sony's
Growth
Dialogue and learning link employees and
the company
Enable individuals to make
the most of their
capabilities
Workplace
HR policies that encourage the individual
Provide support for individuals who take initiatives
22
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Strategic Human Resource Policies
Attract Develop Engage
23
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Strategic Human Resource Policies
Attract
Acquisition of talent
with advanced
technological skills
Reinforce global hiring
24
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Attract Human Resources with Advanced Technological Skills
25
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Reinforce Global Hiring
Hire excellent human resources
from around the world
26
26
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Strategic Human Resource Policies
Develop
Provide a space for individual growth
Talent management
for next and subsequent generations
27
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Talent Management for Next and Subsequent Generations
G&NS
Music
Pictures
EP&S
I&SS
Financial
Developing the people who will lead Sony Group
and its diverse business
28
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Provide A Space for Growth --PORT--
Infinite encounters, Infinite possibilities, Create a Sony for each individual
Various types of people work at Sony. People who constantly come up with interesting ideas; people who make everyone feel better; people who are happy to listen to what others have to say; people who love making things. As all these different people gather together, interact and create synergies, they create a new future for Sony. The more their numbers increase, the greater Sony's diversity. "PORT" is the entry point for this new future.
29
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Strategic Human Resource Policies
Engage
An HR system that
supports a variety of
employees in their diverse initiatives
30
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Respect Diversity
Diversity
Pursue the creation of the
very best by harnessing
diversity and varying
viewpoints.
Masaru Ibuka
Jinzai Ishigaki Ron
(Human Stone Walls Theory)
A company is like a castle. Strong stone walls are made by putting together rocks of various shapes in a skillful manner.
Sexual orientation
Birthplace
This is the "Diversity & Inclusion" to
which Sony aspires
Sense of values
Nationality
Gender
Religion
An organization where diverse
AgeWork style
Beliefs
individualities, opinions and views are
respected and accepted, and each
RaceDisabilities
individual can play a part
31NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
32
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Existing Measures for Work-Life Balance -Prevention and Treatment of Cancer
Prevention
&
detection
■ "No Smoking" support scheme
Fully subsidize Smoking Cessation Program fees
Subsidize participation in "quit smoking marathon"
Support people in quitting smoking through outpatient consultations
■ Fitness guidelines aimed at improving lifestyles
Various events
Conclude contracts with fitness facilities and subsidize their use
■ Share knowledge to contribute to improvements in health literacy, and support scheme
Seminars on cancer
Provide information via the Internet, pamphlets, posters and booklets, etc.
Health guidance interviews and health counseling using medical professionals
24/7/365 health counseling by telephone and Internet
■ Physical check-ups including screening for five major cancers
Treatment
Work -life
balance
■ Support treatment by medical professionals
Provide each individual with information on the best medical institutions
Detailedcheck-ups and treatment through tie-ups with medical institutions that provide physical check-ups
Support second opinions by doctors
Subsidizehigh-cost medical expense schemes and support supplementary benefit schemes
■ Establish life / work support scheme
Optimal employment support through the workplace, Occupational Health Department and HR
33
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
New Measures for Work-Life Balance Initiatives - Prevention and Treatment of Cancer
Strengthenre-examination support for people with symptoms
Establish new leave scheme that can be used for detailed examinations
Establish newE-learning program through "Cancer specialist supervision"
Build support scheme usingwork-life support coordinators
Reinforce flexible work schemes
・Reduced working hours / Flextime working ・Use annual paid leave in hourly units
・Life leave
34
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Existing Measures for Work-Life Balance - Pregnancy and Child Care
P r e g n anc y
Pre / post
partum
Return to
work
Regular medical examinations for expectant and nursing mothers
Reduced working hours / take leave during pregnancy
Flextime working during pregnancy
Accumulated leave can be used
Pre / post partum leave beyond legal requirements
Childcare leave
Telework during"Career-plus leave"
Time for childcare / reduced working hours for childcare / telecommuting
Use annual paid leave in hourly units
Life leave for child nursing care
Accumulated leave can be used
Subsidize babysitter expenses
Partnership withcompany-led nursery schools
35
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
New Measures for Work-Life Balance - Pregnancy and Child Care
Before
pregnancy
Pregnancy
Pre / post
partum
Return to
work
Establish new "Life leave" for the purpose of fertility treatment
Establish new leave scheme to allow employees to focus on fertility treatment
Flexible work schemes to support fertility treatment
Subsidize fertility treatment
Regular medical examinations for expectant and nursing mothers
Reduced working hours / take leave during pregnancy
Flextime working during pregnancy
Accumulated leave can be used
Pre / post partum leave beyond legal requirements
Childcare leave
Telework during"Career-plus leave"
Time for childcare / reduced working hours for childcare / telecommuting
Use annual paid leave in hourly units
Life leave for child nursing care
Accumulated leave can be used
Subsidize babysitter expenses
Partnership withcompany-led nursery schools
The company provides support
for fertility treatment
Aim for 100% take-up of child care leave by male employees
Hold child care leave and Iku Bossseminars for fathers and managers
36
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Work-Life Balance - Caregiving
P r e p aration
Wo r k - Life
balance
Hold seminars on caregiving for all employees
Hold seminars on caregiving for supervisors
Hold workshops to prevent employees from leaving because of caregiving obligations
Provide information through the Internet and pamphlets
Establish new independent insurance (optional insurance) under specialist supervision
Individual consulting free of charge by caregiver support specialists
Reduced working hours for family care
Flextime working for family care
Telework
Family care leave
Use annual paid leave in hourly units
Accumulated leave can be used
Telework during"Career-plus leave"
Establish new support payments for family care leave
Establish new support payments
for family care leave subsidy
of 50%of monthly wages
37
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Strategic Human Resource Policies
Attract Develop Engage
38
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Agenda
Value Creation from along-term perspective
Corporate Governance（G）
Employees（S）
Environment（E）
External Evaluations
39
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Update on Renewable Energy Implementation (1)
Sep. 2018
Joined RE100, targeting 100% renewable electricity use by 2040
2019
Began operation of megawatt-class solar panels at Sony sites
Chonburi, Thailand
Kumamoto, Japan
40
NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Update on Renewable Energy Implementation (2)
Feb. 2020
Plan to start operation of intracompany electricity transfer service using megawatt-class solar power generation facilities
Power grid
Excess
Optimize use of renewable electricity
power
via intracompany electricity transfer
Balancing
Self-
Solar panels
System
consumption
1.7 MW
of excess
Self-
Demand forecast
power
generation
consumption
forecast
JARED Ohigawa
Shizuoka Production
Submit planned
Center, Sony Music
value
Center, Sony Music
Solutions
Solutions
Organization for Cross-regional
Coordination of Transmission
Operators, JAPAN
(OCCTO)
41NovemberSony Corporation2017
Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance
Sony's Approach to Ocean Plastics
One Blue Ocean Project
rolling out to Sony Group companies worldwide
1. Reduce usage
Reducing plastics usedin products and product packaging, and proactively using recycled materials
Reducing plastics usedin manufacturing
Reducing or discontinuingsingle-use plastics
in conference rooms, reception rooms, in-company shops and cafes
2. Cleanup Activities
Cleanupactivities at rivers, shorelines and other locales around the world
