Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sony Corp    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORP

(6758)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : Presentation slides

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 04:43am EDT

Sony ESG Briefing

Shiro Kambe

Executive Vice President, Sony Corporation

September 26, 2019

Agenda

  • Value Creation from along-term perspective
  • Corporate Governance（G）
  • Employees（S）
  • Environment（E）
  • External Evaluations

2

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Agenda

  • Value Creation from along-term perspective
  • Corporate Governance（G）
  • Employees（S）
  • Environment（E）
  • External Evaluations

3

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Corporate Strategy（May 22, 2018)

4

4November2018SonyCorporation120173日 ソニー株式会社Copyright 2017 Sony Corporation

ソニーのコーポレートガバナンスと

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

取締役会の実効性強化に向けた取り組みについて

Initiatives for Creating Social Value from a Long-term Perspective

Sony's Purpose & Values

"Value Creation Story" of Sony Group

Continual Improvement of Corporate Governance

Engagement with the Stakeholders

5

5November2018SonyCorporation120173日 ソニー株式会社Copyright 2017 Sony Corporation

ソニーのコーポレートガバナンスと

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

取締役会の実効性強化に向けた取り組みについて

Process towards Value Creation from a Long-term Perspective

Discussions across Sony Group

Business Units

Clarify Values Created by Businesses

  • Business Vision
  • Business Strengths
  • Notable Social and Technological Changes
  • Strategic Direction

Headquarters Functions

Specify Material Topics that Form the Foundation of Sony's Value Creation

  • Materiality assessment from along-term perspective
  • Identifying areas that need further enhancement of measures to achieve their ideal state

Output

Developed the "Value Creation Story"

Identified areas of enhancement towards management from a long-term perspective

Published the Corporate Report 2019

Aim to Generate Sustainable Social Value and Maintain a High Level of Profit

8

8November2018SonyCorporation120173日 ソニー株式会社Copyright 2017 Sony Corporation

ソニーのコーポレートガバナンスと

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

取締役会の実効性強化に向けた取り組みについて

A Creative Entertainment Company with a Solid Foundation of Technology

Purpose

Fill the world with emotion,

through the power of creativity and technology

Getting closer to people

Corporate

Direction

Creators

Users

Diverse

Entertainment

Electronics

DTC Services

Business

Portfolio

Technology

Foundation

for Creating

Value

Employees

Three Categories of Values Created by Sony

Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse © 2018 Sony Pictures Animation Inc. All Rights Reserved. | MARVEL and all related character names: © & ™ 2019 MARVEL. © Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Design and specifi cations are subject to change without notice.

The Last of Us Part II©Sony Interactive Entertainment America LLC. Created and developed by Naughty Dog LLC.

1010November2018SonyCorporation120173日 ソニー株式会社Copyright 2017 Sony Corporation

ソニーのコーポレートガバナンスと

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

取締役会の実効性強化に向けた取り組みについて

Sony's Governance System - Separation of Management and Oversight

Enhancing the

Independence and

Oversight Functions of

the Board

Delegation of Authority

Sony has adhered to the "three committees" system since 2003 (audit, nominating and compensation committees).

11 independent / non-executive directors (out of 13 directors) serve on Sony's Board.

The Chairman of the Board is an Independent Director and the Chairpersons of all three of the Board's committees are Independent Directors.

Sony has establishedspecific qualifications for independent directors and a maximum tenure for those directors.

(Tenure: basically up to 6 years, and 9 years maximum if all board members approve.)

While Sony's Board retains the authority to determine fundamental management policy, it has largely delegated its authority regarding business operations to Management.

11

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Evolution of Sony's Corporate Governance in Line with

Development of Business and Corporate Financing

2013 Network service business (as a wholly-owned sub's business)

Medical business

2015

2004 Established a holding company of financial services (Listed on TSE in 2007)

Split out business

2001 Banking business

units as subs

2005

Majority of the board

1998 Non-life insurance business

became independent

1993 Game business

2003Adopted a company with

1989 Motion picture business

three committees system*

1988 Music business outside Japan

1998Set up the Compensation and

1979 Life insurance business

Nominating Committee voluntarily

1997

Introduced a new corporate executive

officer system*

1968 Music business in Japan1970Listed on the New York Stock Exchange*;Started appointing independent directorsand disclosing quarterly earnings release

1961Issued American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)*; StartedUS-GAAPaccounting*

1960 Established "Sony Corporation of America" in the U.S.

1958Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

1946 Foundation

* First among all Japanese companies

12

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Recent Efforts to Improve the Effectiveness of Sony's Board and Governance

  • Enhanced diversity in the boardroom(by newly appointing one non-Japanese and two female Directors as outside Directors);
  • Held additionalexecutive sessions;
  • Madeperiodic reports to the Board on ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) related matters;
  • Focused on information securitycontinuously through the Director in charge of Information Security;
  • Expanded disclosure on Sony's appointment / dismissal policy on Senior Executives, including the CEO, and Sony's policy on succession planning; and
  • Expanded disclosure on executive compensation.

13

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Board of Directors

*Outside Director who satisfies the requirements under Item 15, Article 2 of Japan's Companies Act

As of July 31, 2019

Note: Blue shading indicates outside Directors and non-executive Directors

Name

Positions / Principal Activities Outside Sony

Years as

Committee Membership

Director

/ Assignment

1

Kenichiro Yoshida

President and Chief Executive Officer, Representative Corporate Executive

5

Nominating Committee

Officer

2

Hiroki Totoki

Chief Financial Officer, Representative Corporate Executive Officer

Newly appointed

3

Shuzo Sumi*

Senior Executive Advisor, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

2

Nominating Committee

(Chairman of the Board)

Former Chairman of the Board, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

(Chair)

4

Kazuo Matsunaga*

Chairman of the Board, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation

5

Audit Committee

(Vice Chairman of the Board)

Former Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry

(Chair)

5

Tim Schaaff

Chief Product Officer, Intertrust Technologies Corporation

6

Director in charge of

(Non-executive Director)

Former President, Sony Network Entertainment International LLC

Information Security

6

Koichi Miyata*

Chairman of the Board, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

5

Nominating Committee

Compensation Committee

7

John V. Roos*

Former United States Ambassador to Japan

5

Nominating Committee

Founding Partner, Geodesic Capital

8

Eriko Sakurai*

Chairman and CEO, Representative Director, Dow Toray Co., Ltd.

5

Compensation Committee

(Chair)

9

Kunihito Minakawa*

Former Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Ricoh Company, Ltd.

2

Audit Committee

10

Toshiko Oka*

CEO, Oka & Company Ltd.

1

Audit Committee

11

Sakie Akiyama*

Founder, Saki Corporation

Newly appointed

Audit Committee

12

Wendy Becker*

Non-Executive Director, Logitech International S.A.

Newly appointed

Compensation Committee

Non-Executive Director, Great Portland Estates plc

13

Yoshihiko Hatanaka*

Representative Director, Chairman of the Board, Astellas Pharma Inc.

Newly appointed

Nominating Committee

14

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

New Directors / Reasons for the Nomination

Sakie Akiyama

In addition to her experience as an international business consultant, she launched and successfully developed an industrial robotic inspection company and has extensive experience serving as a member of government committees / working groups.

Wendy Becker

She possesses practical and diverse capabilities in corporate governance management due to her broad career in the consulting industry in North America and Europe, and experiences as an executive of various companies, including telecommunications and technology companies.

Yoshihiko Hatanaka

He has broad experience and extensive insight in global corporate

management from his career in the United States and Europe, and

leading successful company integrations as a corporate planning

officer.

15NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Board Attributes & Skill Set (Outside & Non-executive Directors)

Global Business

Relevant Industry / Operations

CEO or Equivalent Diversity (Gender / Nationality)

Risk Management

Finance / Accounting

Engineering / Technology

Government

Unit: Persons

11

10

7

7

4

4

2

2

(Year-on-year Change)

(+1)

(+1)

(+1)

(+3)

(±0)

(±0)

(±0)

(±0)

16

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Executive Compensation conducive to Long-term Perspective (FY2018)

CEO

Fixed

Performance-based

Stock-based

CFO

Fixed

Performance-based

Stock-based

Senior Executives

Fixed

Performance-based

Stock-based

(R&D・HQ)

Senior Executives

Fixed

Performance-based

Stock-based

(Biz)

SVP

Fixed

Performance-based

Stock-based

  • Compensation Composition:Secures higher proportion of compensation linked to enterprise value (i.e., stock-based compensation) for more senior executives
  • Performance-basedRemuneration:
    • Consolidated business resultsare incorporated as one of financial KPIs
    • When determining the level of achievement for theperformance-based remuneration, the result of employee survey (i.e. engagement score)and product quality / environment related matters are considered, in addition to financial KPIs

17

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Foundation of Value Creation / Materiality Assessment

1818November2018SonyCorporation120173日 ソニー株式会社Copyright 2017 Sony Corporation

ソニーのコーポレートガバナンスと

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

取締役会の実効性強化に向けた取り組みについて

Agenda

  • Value Creation from along-term perspective
  • Corporate Governance（G）
  • Employees（S）
  • Environment（E）
  • External Evaluations

19

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

HR Strategic Framework for Sustainable Growth

20

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Corporate culture

The Founding

Prospectus

  • To establish an ideal factory that stressesa spirit of freedomand open-mindedness, and where engineers with sincere motivation can exercise their technological skills to the highest level
  • We shall maintain our business operations small, advance technologically and grow in areas where large enterprises cannot enter due to their size
  • We shall carefully select employees, and our firm shall be comprised of a minimal number of employees. We shall avoid having formal positions for the mere sake of having them, and shall place emphasis ona person's ability, performance and character, so that each individual can fully exercise his or her abilities and skills

21

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Relationship between Sony and Employees

Strong motivation to enhance capabilities and passion to grow

Individuals

Create your own

career

The spirit of voluntarily

taking up challenges in all

environments

Key words:

Individuals and Workplace

Transform Individual

Employee Growth into Sony's

Growth

Dialogue and learning link employees and

the company

Enable individuals to make

the most of their

capabilities

Workplace

HR policies that encourage the individual

Provide support for individuals who take initiatives

22

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Strategic Human Resource Policies

Attract Develop Engage

23

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Strategic Human Resource Policies

Attract

Acquisition of talent

with advanced

technological skills

Reinforce global hiring

24

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Attract Human Resources with Advanced Technological Skills

25

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Reinforce Global Hiring

Hire excellent human resources

from around the world

26

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Strategic Human Resource Policies

Develop

Provide a space for individual growth

Talent management

for next and subsequent generations

27

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Talent Management for Next and Subsequent Generations

G&NS

Music

Pictures

EP&S

I&SS

Financial

Developing the people who will lead Sony Group

and its diverse business

28

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Provide A Space for Growth --PORT--

Infinite encounters, Infinite possibilities, Create a Sony for each individual

Various types of people work at Sony. People who constantly come up with interesting ideas; people who make everyone feel better; people who are happy to listen to what others have to say; people who love making things. As all these different people gather together, interact and create synergies, they create a new future for Sony. The more their numbers increase, the greater Sony's diversity. "PORT" is the entry point for this new future.

29

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Strategic Human Resource Policies

Engage

An HR system that

supports a variety of

employees in their diverse initiatives

30

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Respect Diversity

Diversity

Pursue the creation of the

very best by harnessing

diversity and varying

viewpoints.

Masaru Ibuka

Jinzai Ishigaki Ron

(Human Stone Walls Theory)

A company is like a castle. Strong stone walls are made by putting together rocks of various shapes in a skillful manner.

Sexual orientation

Birthplace

This is the "Diversity & Inclusion" to

which Sony aspires

Sense of values

Nationality

Gender

Religion

An organization where diverse

AgeWork style

Beliefs

individualities, opinions and views are

respected and accepted, and each

RaceDisabilities

individual can play a part

31NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

32

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Existing Measures for Work-Life Balance -Prevention and Treatment of Cancer

Prevention

&

detection

■ "No Smoking" support scheme

  • Fully subsidize Smoking Cessation Program fees
  • Subsidize participation in "quit smoking marathon"
  • Support people in quitting smoking through outpatient consultations

■ Fitness guidelines aimed at improving lifestyles

  • Various events
  • Conclude contracts with fitness facilities and subsidize their use

■ Share knowledge to contribute to improvements in health literacy, and support scheme

  • Seminars on cancer
  • Provide information via the Internet, pamphlets, posters and booklets, etc.
  • Health guidance interviews and health counseling using medical professionals
  • 24/7/365 health counseling by telephone and Internet

■ Physical check-ups including screening for five major cancers

Treatment

Work -life

balance

■ Support treatment by medical professionals

  • Provide each individual with information on the best medical institutions
  • Detailedcheck-ups and treatment through tie-ups with medical institutions that provide physical check-ups
  • Support second opinions by doctors
  • Subsidizehigh-cost medical expense schemes and support supplementary benefit schemes

■ Establish life / work support scheme

  • Optimal employment support through the workplace, Occupational Health Department and HR

33

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

New Measures for Work-Life Balance Initiatives - Prevention and Treatment of Cancer

  1. Strengthenre-examination support for people with symptoms
  2. Establish new leave scheme that can be used for detailed examinations
  3. Establish newE-learning program through "Cancer specialist supervision"
  4. Build support scheme usingwork-life support coordinators
  5. Reinforce flexible work schemes

・Reduced working hours / Flextime working ・Use annual paid leave in hourly units

・Life leave

34

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Existing Measures for Work-Life Balance - Pregnancy and Child Care

P r e g n anc y

Pre / post

partum

Return to

work

  • Regular medical examinations for expectant and nursing mothers
  • Reduced working hours / take leave during pregnancy
  • Flextime working during pregnancy
  • Accumulated leave can be used
  • Pre / post partum leave beyond legal requirements
  • Childcare leave
  • Telework during"Career-plus leave"
  • Time for childcare / reduced working hours for childcare / telecommuting
  • Use annual paid leave in hourly units
  • Life leave for child nursing care
  • Accumulated leave can be used
  • Subsidize babysitter expenses
  • Partnership withcompany-led nursery schools

35

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

New Measures for Work-Life Balance - Pregnancy and Child Care

Before

pregnancy

Pregnancy

Pre / post

partum

Return to

work

  • Establish new "Life leave" for the purpose of fertility treatment
  • Establish new leave scheme to allow employees to focus on fertility treatment
  • Flexible work schemes to support fertility treatment
  • Subsidize fertility treatment
  • Regular medical examinations for expectant and nursing mothers
  • Reduced working hours / take leave during pregnancy
  • Flextime working during pregnancy
  • Accumulated leave can be used
  • Pre / post partum leave beyond legal requirements
  • Childcare leave
  • Telework during"Career-plus leave"
  • Time for childcare / reduced working hours for childcare / telecommuting
  • Use annual paid leave in hourly units
  • Life leave for child nursing care
  • Accumulated leave can be used
  • Subsidize babysitter expenses
  • Partnership withcompany-led nursery schools

The company provides support

for fertility treatment

Aim for 100% take-up of child care leave by male employees

Hold child care leave and Iku Bossseminars for fathers and managers

36

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Work-Life Balance - Caregiving

P r e p aration

Wo r k - Life

balance

  • Hold seminars on caregiving for all employees
  • Hold seminars on caregiving for supervisors
  • Hold workshops to prevent employees from leaving because of caregiving obligations
  • Provide information through the Internet and pamphlets
  • Establish new independent insurance (optional insurance) under specialist supervision
  • Individual consulting free of charge by caregiver support specialists
  • Reduced working hours for family care
  • Flextime working for family care
  • Telework
  • Family care leave
  • Use annual paid leave in hourly units
  • Accumulated leave can be used
  • Telework during"Career-plus leave"
  • Establish new support payments for family care leave

Establish new support payments

for family care leave subsidy

of 50%of monthly wages

37

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Strategic Human Resource Policies

Attract Develop Engage

38

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Agenda

  • Value Creation from along-term perspective
  • Corporate Governance（G）
  • Employees（S）
  • Environment（E）
  • External Evaluations

39

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Update on Renewable Energy Implementation (1)

Sep. 2018

Joined RE100, targeting 100% renewable electricity use by 2040

2019

Began operation of megawatt-class solar panels at Sony sites

Chonburi, Thailand

Kumamoto, Japan

40

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Update on Renewable Energy Implementation (2)

Feb. 2020

Plan to start operation of intracompany electricity transfer service using megawatt-class solar power generation facilities

Power grid

Excess

Optimize use of renewable electricity

power

via intracompany electricity transfer

Balancing

Self-

Solar panels

System

consumption

1.7 MW

of excess

Self-

Demand forecast

power

generation

consumption

forecast

JARED Ohigawa

Shizuoka Production

Submit planned

Center, Sony Music

value

Center, Sony Music

Solutions

Solutions

Organization for Cross-regional

Coordination of Transmission

Operators, JAPAN

(OCCTO)

41NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Sony's Approach to Ocean Plastics

One Blue Ocean Project

rolling out to Sony Group companies worldwide

1. Reduce usage

  • Reducing plastics usedin products and product packaging, and proactively using recycled materials
  • Reducing plastics usedin manufacturing
  • Reducing or discontinuingsingle-use plastics

in conference rooms, reception rooms, in-company shops and cafes

2. Cleanup Activities

Cleanupactivities at rivers, shorelines and other locales around the world

https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/csr/SonyEnvironment/oneblueocean.html https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/News/Press/201908/19-073E/index.html

42

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

Agenda

  • Value Creation from along-term perspective
  • Corporate Governance（G）
  • Employees（S）
  • Environment（E）
  • External Evaluations

43

NovemberSony Corporation2017

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

External Evaluations

44

44November2018SonyCorporation120173日 ソニー株式会社Copyright 2017 Sony Corporation

ソニーのコーポレートガバナンスと

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

取締役会の実効性強化に向けた取り組みについて

Sony and the Planet Earth

4545November2018SonyCorporation120173日 ソニー株式会社Copyright 2017 Sony Corporation

ソニーのコーポレートガバナンスと

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance

取締役会の実効性強化に向けた取り組みについて

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONY CORP
04:43aSONY : Presentation slides
PU
12:13aSONY : ESG Briefing FY2019
PU
09/25SONY : Announces Content for 360 Reality Audio Will Be Available for Streaming T..
PU
09/25Nintendo's Mario mobile game has server overload on launch day
RE
09/24Google Follows Apple With New Game Service -- WSJ
DJ
09/21Viacom buys exclusive cable rights to "Seinfeld" from Sony
RE
09/21Nintendo Adds Slimmed-Down Console -- WSJ
DJ
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/18SONY : Technology Day
PU
09/18SONY : R&D Strategy
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 662 B
EBIT 2020 843 B
Net income 2020 542 B
Finance 2020 1 720 B
Yield 2020 0,61%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 8 057 B
Technical analysis trends SONY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7 669,52  JPY
Last Close Price 6 528,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shuzo Sumi Chairman
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kazuhiko Takeda Executive Officer
Toru Katsumoto Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORP26.81%74 805
PANASONIC CORPORATION-6.71%19 246
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 489
SHARP CORPORATION9.69%7 088
TCL CORPORATION--.--%7 027
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD30.46%3 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group