Sony : Presentation slides

Sony ESG Briefing Shiro Kambe Executive Vice President, Sony Corporation September 26, 2019 Agenda Value Creation from a long-term perspective

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Agenda Value Creation from a long-term perspective

Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Corporate Strategy（May 22, 2018) Initiatives for Creating Social Value from a Long-term Perspective Sony's Purpose & Values "Value Creation Story" of Sony Group Continual Improvement of Corporate Governance Engagement with the Stakeholders Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Process towards Value Creation from a Long-term Perspective Discussions across Sony Group Business Units Clarify Values Created by Businesses Business Vision

Business Strengths

Notable Social and Technological Changes

Business Strengths Notable Social and Technological Changes Strategic Direction Headquarters Functions Specify Material Topics that Form the Foundation of Sony's Value Creation Materiality assessment from a long-term perspective

Identifying areas that need further enhancement of measures to achieve their ideal state Output Developed the "Value Creation Story" Identified areas of enhancement towards management from a long-term perspective Published the Corporate Report 2019 Aim to Generate Sustainable Social Value and Maintain a High Level of Profit Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance A Creative Entertainment Company with a Solid Foundation of Technology Purpose Fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology Getting closer to people Corporate Direction Creators Users Diverse Entertainment Electronics DTC Services Business Portfolio Technology Foundation for Creating Value Employees Three Categories of Values Created by Sony Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse © 2018 Sony Pictures Animation Inc. All Rights Reserved. | MARVEL and all related character names: © & ™ 2019 MARVEL. © Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Design and specifi cations are subject to change without notice. 『The Last of Us Part II』©Sony Interactive Entertainment America LLC. Created and developed by Naughty Dog LLC. Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Sony's Governance System - Separation of Management and Oversight Enhancing the Independence and Oversight Functions of the Board Delegation of Authority Sony has adhered to the "three committees" system since 2003 (audit, nominating and compensation committees). 11 independent / non-executive directors (out of 13 directors) serve on Sony's Board. The Chairman of the Board is an Independent Director and the Chairpersons of all three of the Board's committees are Independent Directors. Sony has establishedspecific qualifications for independent directors and a maximum tenure for those directors. (Tenure: basically up to 6 years, and 9 years maximum if all board members approve.) While Sony's Board retains the authority to determine fundamental management policy, it has largely delegated its authority regarding business operations to Management. Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Evolution of Sony's Corporate Governance in Line with Development of Business and Corporate Financing 2013 Network service business (as a wholly-owned sub's business) Medical business 2015 2004 Established a holding company of financial services (Listed on TSE in 2007) Split out business 2001 Banking business units as subs 2005 Majority of the board 1998 Non-life insurance business became independent 1993 Game business 2003Adopted a company with 1989 Motion picture business three committees system* 1988 Music business outside Japan 1998Set up the Compensation and 1979 Life insurance business Nominating Committee voluntarily 1997 Introduced a new corporate executive officer system* 1968 Music business in Japan1970Listed on the New York Stock Exchange*;Started appointing independent directorsand disclosing quarterly earnings release 1961Issued American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)*; StartedUS-GAAPaccounting* 1960 Established "Sony Corporation of America" in the U.S. 1958Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange 1946 Foundation * First among all Japanese companies Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Recent Efforts to Improve the Effectiveness of Sony's Board and Governance

(by newly appointing one non-Japanese and two female Directors as outside Directors); Held additional executive sessions ;

executive sessions Made periodic reports to the Board on ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) related matters;

periodic reports to the Board on ESG Focused on information security continuously through the Director in charge of Information Security;

continuously through the Director in charge of Information Security; Expanded disclosure on Sony's appointment / dismissal policy on Senior Executives, including the CEO, and Sony's policy on succession planning; and

Expanded disclosure on executive compensation. 13 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Board of Directors *Outside Director who satisfies the requirements under Item 15, Article 2 of Japan's Companies Act As of July 31, 2019 Note: Blue shading indicates outside Directors and non-executive Directors Name Positions / Principal Activities Outside Sony Years as Committee Membership Director / Assignment 1 Kenichiro Yoshida President and Chief Executive Officer, Representative Corporate Executive 5 Nominating Committee Officer 2 Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Representative Corporate Executive Officer Newly appointed － 3 Shuzo Sumi* Senior Executive Advisor, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. 2 Nominating Committee (Chairman of the Board) Former Chairman of the Board, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (Chair) 4 Kazuo Matsunaga* Chairman of the Board, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation 5 Audit Committee (Vice Chairman of the Board) Former Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (Chair) 5 Tim Schaaff Chief Product Officer, Intertrust Technologies Corporation 6 Director in charge of (Non-executive Director) Former President, Sony Network Entertainment International LLC Information Security 6 Koichi Miyata* Chairman of the Board, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 5 Nominating Committee Compensation Committee 7 John V. Roos* Former United States Ambassador to Japan 5 Nominating Committee Founding Partner, Geodesic Capital 8 Eriko Sakurai* Chairman and CEO, Representative Director, Dow Toray Co., Ltd. 5 Compensation Committee (Chair) 9 Kunihito Minakawa* Former Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Ricoh Company, Ltd. 2 Audit Committee 10 Toshiko Oka* CEO, Oka & Company Ltd. 1 Audit Committee 11 Sakie Akiyama* Founder, Saki Corporation Newly appointed Audit Committee 12 Wendy Becker* Non-Executive Director, Logitech International S.A. Newly appointed Compensation Committee Non-Executive Director, Great Portland Estates plc 13 Yoshihiko Hatanaka* Representative Director, Chairman of the Board, Astellas Pharma Inc. Newly appointed Nominating Committee 14 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance New Directors / Reasons for the Nomination Sakie Akiyama In addition to her experience as an international business consultant, she launched and successfully developed an industrial robotic inspection company and has extensive experience serving as a member of government committees / working groups. Wendy Becker She possesses practical and diverse capabilities in corporate governance management due to her broad career in the consulting industry in North America and Europe, and experiences as an executive of various companies, including telecommunications and technology companies. Yoshihiko Hatanaka He has broad experience and extensive insight in global corporate management from his career in the United States and Europe, and leading successful company integrations as a corporate planning officer. 15NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Board Attributes & Skill Set (Outside & Non-executive Directors) Global Business Relevant Industry / Operations CEO or Equivalent Diversity (Gender / Nationality) Risk Management Finance / Accounting Engineering / Technology Government Unit: Persons 11 10 7 7 4 4 2 2 (Year-on-year Change) (+1) (+1) (+1) (+3) (±0) (±0) (±0) (±0) 16 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Executive Compensation conducive to Long-term Perspective (FY2018) CEO Fixed Performance-based Stock-based CFO Fixed Performance-based Stock-based Senior Executives Fixed Performance-based Stock-based (R&D・HQ) Senior Executives Fixed Performance-based Stock-based (Biz) SVP Fixed Performance-based Stock-based Compensation Composition: Secures higher proportion of compensation linked to enterprise value (i.e., stock-based compensation) for more senior executives

Secures higher proportion of compensation linked to enterprise value (i.e., stock-based compensation) Performance-based Remuneration:

Remuneration: Consolidated business results are incorporated as one of financial KPIs When determining the level of achievement for the performance-based remuneration, the result of employee survey (i.e. engagement score) and product quality / environment related matters are considered , in addition to financial KPIs

External Evaluations 19 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance HR Strategic Framework for Sustainable Growth 20 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Corporate culture The Founding Prospectus To establish an ideal factory that stresses a spirit of freedom and open-mindedness, and where engineers with sincere motivation can exercise their technological skills to the highest level

and open-mindedness, and where engineers with sincere motivation can exercise We shall maintain our business operations small, advance technologically and grow in areas where large enterprises cannot enter due to their size

We shall carefully select employees, and our firm shall be comprised of a minimal number of employees. We shall avoid having formal positions for the mere sake of having them, and shall place emphasis on a person's ability, performance and character , so that each individual can fully exercise his or her abilities and skills 21 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Relationship between Sony and Employees Strong motivation to enhance capabilities and passion to grow Individuals Create your own career The spirit of voluntarily taking up challenges in all environments Key words: Individuals and Workplace Transform Individual Employee Growth into Sony's Growth Dialogue and learning link employees and the company Enable individuals to make the most of their capabilities Workplace HR policies that encourage the individual Provide support for individuals who take initiatives 22 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Strategic Human Resource Policies Attract Develop Engage 23 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Strategic Human Resource Policies Attract Acquisition of talent with advanced technological skills Reinforce global hiring 24 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Attract Human Resources with Advanced Technological Skills 25 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Reinforce Global Hiring Hire excellent human resources from around the world 26 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Strategic Human Resource Policies Develop Provide a space for individual growth Talent management for next and subsequent generations 27 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Talent Management for Next and Subsequent Generations G&NS Music Pictures EP&S I&SS Financial Developing the people who will lead Sony Group and its diverse business 28 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Provide A Space for Growth --PORT-- Infinite encounters, Infinite possibilities, Create a Sony for each individual Various types of people work at Sony. People who constantly come up with interesting ideas; people who make everyone feel better; people who are happy to listen to what others have to say; people who love making things. As all these different people gather together, interact and create synergies, they create a new future for Sony. The more their numbers increase, the greater Sony's diversity. "PORT" is the entry point for this new future. 29 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Strategic Human Resource Policies Engage An HR system that supports a variety of employees in their diverse initiatives 30 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Respect Diversity Diversity Pursue the creation of the very best by harnessing diversity and varying viewpoints. Masaru Ibuka Jinzai Ishigaki Ron (Human Stone Walls Theory) A company is like a castle. Strong stone walls are made by putting together rocks of various shapes in a skillful manner. Sexual orientation Birthplace This is the "Diversity & Inclusion" to which Sony aspires Sense of values Nationality Gender Religion An organization where diverse AgeWork style Beliefs individualities, opinions and views are respected and accepted, and each RaceDisabilities individual can play a part 31NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance 32 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Existing Measures for Work-Life Balance -Prevention and Treatment of Cancer Prevention & detection ■ "No Smoking" support scheme Fully subsidize Smoking Cessation Program fees

Subsidize participation in "quit smoking marathon"

Support people in quitting smoking through outpatient consultations ■ Fitness guidelines aimed at improving lifestyles Various events

Conclude contracts with fitness facilities and subsidize their use ■ Share knowledge to contribute to improvements in health literacy, and support scheme Seminars on cancer

Provide information via the Internet, pamphlets, posters and booklets, etc.

Health guidance interviews and health counseling using medical professionals

24/7/365 health counseling by telephone and Internet ■ Physical check-ups including screening for five major cancers Treatment Work -life balance ■ Support treatment by medical professionals Provide each individual with information on the best medical institutions

Detailed check-ups and treatment through tie-ups with medical institutions that provide physical check-ups

check-ups and treatment through tie-ups with medical institutions that provide physical check-ups Support second opinions by doctors

Subsidize high-cost medical expense schemes and support supplementary benefit schemes ■ Establish life / work support scheme Optimal employment support through the workplace, Occupational Health Department and HR 33 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance New Measures for Work-Life Balance Initiatives - Prevention and Treatment of Cancer Strengthen re-examination support for people with symptoms Establish new leave scheme that can be used for detailed examinations Establish new E-learning program through "Cancer specialist supervision" Build support scheme using work-life support coordinators Reinforce flexible work schemes ・Reduced working hours / Flextime working ・Use annual paid leave in hourly units ・Life leave 34 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Existing Measures for Work-Life Balance - Pregnancy and Child Care P r e g n anc y Pre / post partum Return to work Regular medical examinations for expectant and nursing mothers

Reduced working hours / take leave during pregnancy

Accumulated leave can be used

Pre / post partum leave beyond legal requirements

Childcare leave

Telework during "Career-plus leave"

"Career-plus leave" Time for childcare / reduced working hours for childcare / telecommuting

Use annual paid leave in hourly units

Life leave for child nursing care

Accumulated leave can be used

Subsidize babysitter expenses

Partnership with company-led nursery schools 35 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance New Measures for Work-Life Balance - Pregnancy and Child Care Before pregnancy Pregnancy Pre / post partum Return to work Establish new "Life leave" for the purpose of fertility treatment

Establish new leave scheme to allow employees to focus on fertility treatment

Flexible work schemes to support fertility treatment

Subsidize fertility treatment

Regular medical examinations for expectant and nursing mothers

Reduced working hours / take leave during pregnancy

Flextime working during pregnancy

Accumulated leave can be used

Pre / post partum leave beyond legal requirements

Childcare leave

Telework during "Career-plus leave"

"Career-plus leave" Time for childcare / reduced working hours for childcare / telecommuting

Use annual paid leave in hourly units

Life leave for child nursing care

Accumulated leave can be used

Subsidize babysitter expenses

Partnership with company-led nursery schools The company provides support for fertility treatment Aim for 100% take-up of child care leave by male employees Hold child care leave and Iku Bossseminars for fathers and managers 36 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Work-Life Balance - Caregiving P r e p aration Wo r k - Life balance Hold seminars on caregiving for all employees

Hold seminars on caregiving for supervisors

Hold workshops to prevent employees from leaving because of caregiving obligations

Provide information through the Internet and pamphlets

Establish new independent insurance (optional insurance) under specialist supervision

Individual consulting free of charge by caregiver support specialists

Reduced working hours for family care

Flextime working for family care

Telework

Family care leave

Use annual paid leave in hourly units

Accumulated leave can be used

Telework during "Career-plus leave"

"Career-plus leave" Establish new support payments for family care leave Establish new support payments for family care leave subsidy of 50%of monthly wages 37 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Strategic Human Resource Policies Attract Develop Engage 38 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Agenda Value Creation from a long-term perspective

External Evaluations 39 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Update on Renewable Energy Implementation (1) Sep. 2018 Joined RE100, targeting 100% renewable electricity use by 2040 2019 Began operation of megawatt-class solar panels at Sony sites Chonburi, Thailand Kumamoto, Japan 40 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Update on Renewable Energy Implementation (2) Feb. 2020 Plan to start operation of intracompany electricity transfer service using megawatt-class solar power generation facilities Power grid Excess Optimize use of renewable electricity power via intracompany electricity transfer Balancing Self- Solar panels System consumption 1.7 MW of excess Self- Demand forecast power generation consumption forecast JARED Ohigawa Shizuoka Production Submit planned Center, Sony Music value Center, Sony Music Solutions Solutions Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators, JAPAN (OCCTO) 41NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Sony's Approach to Ocean Plastics One Blue Ocean Project rolling out to Sony Group companies worldwide 1. Reduce usage Reducing plastics used in products and product packaging, and proactively using recycled materials

in products and product packaging, and Reducing plastics used in manufacturing

Reducing or discontinuing single-use plastics in conference rooms, reception rooms, in-company shops and cafes 2. Cleanup Activities Cleanupactivities at rivers, shorelines and other locales around the world https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/csr/SonyEnvironment/oneblueocean.html https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/News/Press/201908/19-073E/index.html 42 NovemberSony Corporation2017 Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance Agenda Value Creation from a long-term perspective

External Evaluations Overview of Sony's Corporate Governance External Evaluations Sony and the Planet Earth

