Sony : Secures Sevenfold Success at EISA 2018

Celebrating Sony's success in developing industry leading consumer electronics, the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) has honoured Sony with 7 awards in their 2018 round-up. As the largest editorial and multimedia organisation in Europe, the EISA committee carefully assess and evaluate a vast variety of technology categories and are consequently renowned for recognising true quality and innovation.

EISA CAMERA OF THE YEAR 2018-2019: α7 III

Sony's unmatched innovation within the image sensor space is at the forefront of the new α7 III, as it features a brand new 24.2MP[i] back-illuminated Exmor R® CMOS image sensor with increased sensitivity, outstanding resolution and an impressive 15 stops[ii] of dynamic range at low sensitivities. By combining this sensor with a variety of impressive features including extreme AF area coverage of 93%, fast shooting at up to 10 fps[iii] with AF/AE tracking with either mechanical shutter or silent shooting[iv], diverse 4Kvivideo capabilities and more, Sony has created a new tool that gives all types of creators - from enthusiast to professional - the ability to capture content in new and different ways than they ever have before.

EISA PROFESSIONAL MIRRORLESS CAMERA 2018-2019:α7R III

Thanks to an evolutionary leap in image processing power and efficiency, the new α7R III combines a high-resolution 42.4 MPi back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor with impressive shooting speeds at up to 10 fps[v] with full AF/AE tracking, as well as beautiful image and 4K[vi] video quality, wide 15-stopiidynamic range, high sensitivity with noise reduction of almost a full stop[vii] and more. With these immense capabilities and a compact, lightweight body, it's an extremely versatile tool for photographers, videographers, multi-media creators and all other types of professionals that demand reliability, flexibility and versatility.

EISA SUPERZOOM CAMERA 2018-2019: RX10 IV

Featuring the world's fastest[viii] AF acquisition time of 0.03 seconds[ix] and up to 24 fps continuous shooting[x] with full AF/AE tracking, 315 phase-detection AF points that rivals those the fastest professional interchangeable lens cameras and an exceptionally versatile ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* 24-600mm[xi] F2.4-F4 lens, the new RX10 IV model delivers an unmatched combination of mobility and speed for imaging enthusiasts and professionals looking for the ultimate 'all-in-one' solution.

EISA MIRRORLESS WIDE-ANGLE ZOOM LENS 2018-2019: FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM

The FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM wide-angle zoom is equipped with a variety of Sony's most advanced lens technologies, it is the first wide-angle G Master™ model, making it ideal for an extensive variety of shooting situations - landscapes, architecture, close up portraits, sports, action and much more. It is also exceptionally lightweight and compact, maximising portability and usability. The lens features exceptional corner-to-corner sharpness, with an optical design that includes five aspherical elements, two of which are Sony's original XA (extreme aspherical) elements that reduce aberration and deliver ultimate resolution throughout the entire zoom range and aperture range.

EISA MIRRORLESS TELEZOOM LENS 2018-2019: FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS

The FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS Super Telephoto Zoom lens maintains the high standard of resolution that is the hallmark of Sony's flagship line-up of G Master lenses, while also offering incredibly fast, precise AF capabilities, a lightweight, portable design and a variety of professional functions and customisability. It's an exceptionally powerful photographic tool for a variety of enthusiast and professional shooters, particularly those that are commonly shooting sports or wildlife.

EISA BEST BUY UHD BLU-RAY PLAYER 2018-2019: Sony UBP-X700

The UBP-X700 delivers everything you need to enter the new 4K HDR world without leaving the past behind, playing also DVDs, Blu-ray Discs and even SACD. It offers a major bonus with its wireless networking abilities, able to access online video and audio services including Netflix and YouTube, plus high-res DLNA playback. If needed, the second ΗDMI output can send audio only, while the main output carries the video signal (including HDR10 and Dolby Vision) directly to a television.

Every 4K TV should have an Ultra HD Blu-ray player as a high-quality video source, and the X700's keen pricing makes it a high-value overachiever.

EISA PREMIUM PROJECTOR 2018-2019: VPL-VW760ES

The VPL-VW760ES is Sony's premium native 4K (4096 x 2160) HDR 2,000lm laser projector that has a revolutionary compact design. As the projector uses a laser light source there is 20,000hours of virtually maintenance free usage and consistent light levels without lamp changes. The projector applies dynamic laser control using a unique Sony algorithm to create exceptional dynamic contrast scene by scene in real-time, so bright scenes appear more vivid and darker scenes have more depth, ideal for HDR content. Using state-of-the-art 4K processing the latest generation of Reality Creation upscale HD sources to 4K quality without increasing noise. In addition, 4K Motionflow frame interpolation technology produces blur free clarity for fast moving action scenes and sporting events. The VPL-VW760ES, offers breathtakingly-real picture quality, whether viewers are watching the latest 4K HDR feature film, TV show or playing a video game they'll feel truly immersed in the experience.

[i] Approximate, effective

[ii] Sony test conditions for still images

[iii] In continuous 'Hi+' mode. Max. fps depends on camera settings

[iv] Some distortion may occur with fast-moving subjects

[v] Up to 10 fps in continuous 'Hi+' mode, and up to 8 fps in continuous 'Hi' mode. Maximum fps will depend on camera settings

[vi] A Class 10 or higher SDHC/SDXC memory card is required for XAVC S® format movie recording. UHS speed class 3 or higher is required for 100 Mbps recording

[vii] Compared to the α7R II, according to Sony testing

[viii] Among fixed lens digital cameras with 1.0-type sensor. As of September 2017 press release, based on Sony research.

[ix] CIPA standard, internal measurement, at f=8.8mm (wide-end), EV6.8, Program Auto, Focus mode: AF-A, AF area: Centre

[x] With 'Continuous shooting mode: Hi'.

[xi] 35mm equivalent