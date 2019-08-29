Sony : The Result of Tender of Common Shares into Share Repurchase by Olympus Corporation

August 30, 2019
Sony Corporation
The Result of Tender of Common Shares into Share Repurchase by Olympus
Corporation
Sony Corporation ("Sony") today announced that it has tendered all of the common shares of Olympus Corporation ("Olympus") held by Sony (the "Tender") into the repurchase by Olympus of its common shares (the "Repurchase") as announced in the press release issued on August 29, 2019, titled "Tender of Common Shares into Share Repurchase by Olympus Corporation". Sony hereby announces the results of the transfer of the common shares held by Sony to Olympus (the "Transfer"), as follows.
1．Outline of the Results of the Tender
|
(1)
|
Number of common shares
|
68,975,800 common shares
|
|
held by Sony before the
|
(Representing 5.03 % of total common shares
|
|
Tender
|
outstanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Number of common shares
|
68,975,800 common shares
|
|
transferred
|
(Transfer value: 80 Billion yen (1,165 yen per common
|
|
|
share))
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Number of common shares
|
0 common shares
|
|
held by Sony after the Tender
|
(Representing 0.00 % of total common shares
|
|
|
outstanding)
|
|
|
2．Outlook
It is anticipated that the Transfer will not have a material impact on Sony's forecast for its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, as announced in the press release issued on August 29, 2019, titled "Tender of Common Shares into Share Repurchase by Olympus Corporation."
