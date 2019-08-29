Sony : The Result of Tender of Common Shares into Share Repurchase by Olympus Corporation

August 30, 2019

Sony Corporation

The Result of Tender of Common Shares into Share Repurchase by Olympus

Corporation

Sony Corporation ("Sony") today announced that it has tendered all of the common shares of Olympus Corporation ("Olympus") held by Sony (the "Tender") into the repurchase by Olympus of its common shares (the "Repurchase") as announced in the press release issued on August 29, 2019, titled "Tender of Common Shares into Share Repurchase by Olympus Corporation". Sony hereby announces the results of the transfer of the common shares held by Sony to Olympus (the "Transfer"), as follows.

1．Outline of the Results of the Tender

(1) Number of common shares 68,975,800 common shares held by Sony before the (Representing 5.03 % of total common shares Tender outstanding) (2) Number of common shares 68,975,800 common shares transferred (Transfer value: 80 Billion yen (1,165 yen per common share)) (3) Number of common shares 0 common shares held by Sony after the Tender (Representing 0.00 % of total common shares outstanding)

2．Outlook

It is anticipated that the Transfer will not have a material impact on Sony's forecast for its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, as announced in the press release issued on August 29, 2019, titled "Tender of Common Shares into Share Repurchase by Olympus Corporation."

