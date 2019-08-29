Log in
Sony : The Result of Tender of Common Shares into Share Repurchase by Olympus Corporation

08/29/2019 | 10:21pm EDT

August 30, 2019

Sony Corporation

The Result of Tender of Common Shares into Share Repurchase by Olympus

Corporation

Sony Corporation ("Sony") today announced that it has tendered all of the common shares of Olympus Corporation ("Olympus") held by Sony (the "Tender") into the repurchase by Olympus of its common shares (the "Repurchase") as announced in the press release issued on August 29, 2019, titled "Tender of Common Shares into Share Repurchase by Olympus Corporation". Sony hereby announces the results of the transfer of the common shares held by Sony to Olympus (the "Transfer"), as follows.

1Outline of the Results of the Tender

(1)

Number of common shares

68,975,800 common shares

held by Sony before the

(Representing 5.03 % of total common shares

Tender

outstanding)

(2)

Number of common shares

68,975,800 common shares

transferred

(Transfer value: 80 Billion yen (1,165 yen per common

share))

(3)

Number of common shares

0 common shares

held by Sony after the Tender

(Representing 0.00 % of total common shares

outstanding)

2Outlook

It is anticipated that the Transfer will not have a material impact on Sony's forecast for its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, as announced in the press release issued on August 29, 2019, titled "Tender of Common Shares into Share Repurchase by Olympus Corporation."

End of document

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 02:20:03 UTC
