Sony : Unveils Newest Products and Introduces Latest Efforts from Entertainment Businesses at CES 2019

Sony Corporation ('Sony') will exhibit at the CES2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, held from Tuesday, January 8 (local time).

Sony Corporation President & CEO Kenichiro Yoshida spoke at the Sony press conference held on Monday, January 7 (local time), stating that 'Sony is a Creative Entertainment Company. We at Sony partner with content creators who make the music, the movies, the television shows and the games that engage billions of eyes and ears and minds around the world. We'd like to showcase how Sony's professional grade technologies support creators across the entertainment industries to produce compelling content. You will also see how our consumer products connect creators and users by enabling people to enjoy content at the highest possible quality.'

He also introduced that 'Communities of Interest,' communities of people who share similar interests, emotional values and experiences, are formed around our world-class entertainment content and hardware products such as PlayStation® and α™ interchangeable-lens digital cameras. He closed by asserting that 'with our technology, Sony is also there to deliver the very best entertainment experience to the fans and fill the world with emotions.'

Next to take the stage were Tom Rothman (Chairman, Motion Pictures Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)) and Kristine Belson (President, Sony Pictures Animation, SPE). They spoke about how strong entertainment content and lasting IP are as crucial to fulfilling Sony's vision as outstanding technology. They went on to describe how Sony's technology and products help turn creators' vision into reality. They then introduced examples such as Sony's CineAlta Camera VENICE and α9 full-frame mirrorless camera that were used in the creation of TV shows and films. They also highlighted Sony's new TV lineup, including the BRAVIA® MASTER Series that adapts the creators' artistic intent and delivers content to users.

Additionally, Rob Stringer (CEO, Sony Music Entertainment) took the stage and pointed to the 'Lost In Music' brand campaign as an example of combining music and Sony's latest technology. He then introduced that Sony will deliver new music experiences to music fans with 360 (THREE SIXTY) Reality Audio.

A video of the press conference can be streamed at the following website.