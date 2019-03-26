Log in
Sony : and DOCOMO to Test Driverless Concept Vehicle via 5G Trial Network in Guam

03/26/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 27, 2019-Sony Corporation and NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that they will jointly trial Sony's conceptual driverless vehicle, the New Concept Cart SC-1, which leverages 5G mobile technologies for various remotely controlled functions. The test will be conducted using the trial network in DOCOMO 5G Open Lab™ GUAM, which will provide test facilities and an outdoor verification environment constructed by DOCOMO and operated by DOCOMO PACIFIC, INC., a wholly owned subsidiary of DOCOMO.

The test will verify data transmission and operational performance required to remotely control the cart from a long distance via the extra-high speed, large capacity, low latency and massive-device connectivity. This will be the firms' second joint trial of 5G technologies, following a trial conducted in Japan in 2017 to test the real-time transmission of high-definition video via a 5G system to a 4K digital-signage system fitted to the outside of the cart.

The New Concept Cart SC-1 is a highly conceptual vehicle that incorporates artificial-intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies developed by Sony. Image sensors that exceed human vision are mounted on the vehicle's front, rear and both sides to provide the remote driver with high-quality video of the surrounding area, and also to on-board passengers, for example, to show them entertaining augmented-realty scenes of the surrounding area. The 4K digital-signage system can be used for displaying advertisements and other content in high-quality resolution to passersby.

Going forward, Sony and DOCOMO will collaborate further to expand the application of 5G technologies.

  • *DOCOMO 5G Open Lab is a trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.

About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is a leading manufacturer of audio, video, imaging, game, communications, key device and information technology products for the consumer and professional markets. With its music, pictures, computer entertainment and online businesses, Sony is uniquely positioned to be the leading electronics and entertainment company in the world.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ('+d' partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437).

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 01:09:13 UTC
