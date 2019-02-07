Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sony Corp    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORP (6758)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : announces first-ever share buyback, stock rises 5 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 08:09pm EST
A man walks past the company of Sony Corporation outside its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp announced on Friday a share buyback of 100 billion yen (£704 million) - its first ever aimed at boosting shareholder returns - sending the Japanese electronics and entertainment company's shares up more than 5 percent.

Sony said the buyback, to be conducted through March 22, would be equivalent to 2.36 percent of its outstanding stock.

"Our financial health has improved enough to conduct the repurchases," a Sony spokesman said, as the company reinvented itself as an entertainment company with stable revenue from music content and gaming, after battling years of losses with price-competitive consumer electronics.

The spokesman said Sony also took into account current share price levels.

Sony shares had plunged 14 percent this week after the company reported lower-than-expected profit as its previously thriving gaming business sagged, though a one-off gain related to its acquisition of EMI nevertheless pushed the quarterly result to a record high.

Sony's announcement comes a day after SoftBank Group Corp's shares jumped 17 percent after the Japanese tech investment giant unveiled a record share buyback.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONY CORP
08:09pSONY : announces first-ever share buyback, stock rises 5 percent
RE
02/05ASIA MARKETS: Stocks Rise In Japan, Australia As Most Asian Markets Remain Cl..
DJ
02/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Holiday Closures; Sony Sinks
DJ
02/01SONY : reports best-ever quarterly profit on strong music business
AQ
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
02/01UPDATE2 : Sony expects record profits for FY 2018 on solid music business
AQ
02/01UPDATE1 : Sony expects record profits for FY 2018 on solid music business
AQ
02/01SONY : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01SONY : profit disappoints as weaker games biz overshadows record result
RE
02/01SONY : ups FY 2018 net profit outlook amid solid game, music businesses
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 738 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 734 B
Finance 2019 1 389 B
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 8,41
P/E ratio 2020 10,59
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 6 149 B
Chart SONY CORP
Duration : Period :
Sony Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7 880  JPY
Spread / Average Target 63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Nagayama Chairman
Kevin Kelleher Chief Operating Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Tomoyuki Suzuki Executive VP, Head-Research & Development Platform
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORP-8.45%55 906
PANASONIC CORPORATION7.50%23 731
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 928
SHARP CORPORATION14.77%5 877
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 707
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD17.50%3 547
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.