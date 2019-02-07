Sony : announces first-ever share buyback, stock rises 5 percent

Sony said the buyback, to be conducted through March 22, would be equivalent to 2.36 percent of its outstanding stock.

"Our financial health has improved enough to conduct the repurchases," a Sony spokesman said, as the company reinvented itself as an entertainment company with stable revenue from music content and gaming, after battling years of losses with price-competitive consumer electronics.

The spokesman said Sony also took into account current share price levels.

Sony shares had plunged 14 percent this week after the company reported lower-than-expected profit as its previously thriving gaming business sagged, though a one-off gain related to its acquisition of EMI nevertheless pushed the quarterly result to a record high.

Sony's announcement comes a day after SoftBank Group Corp's shares jumped 17 percent after the Japanese tech investment giant unveiled a record share buyback.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)