SONY CORP

SONY CORP

(6758)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : posts 18% jump in first-quarter profit on strong image sensor business

07/30/2019 | 02:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Journalists wait for Sony Corp's new President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida's news conference on the company's business plan at Sony's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Corp on Tuesday reported an 18.4% increase in first-quarter operating profit, beating market expectations thanks to a strong performance in the image sensor business.

The electronics firm posted an operating profit of 230.93 billion yen (£1.7 billion) for the April-June quarter, up from 195.01 billion yen a year prior.

That was above a consensus estimate of 173.61 billion yen from 8 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The company maintained its profit forecast for the year ending March at 810 billion yen.

After two years of record profits, Sony is now facing headwinds in the games business, central to the company's recent revival.

The gaming business is expecting larger costs to develop a next-generation console that analysts say will come in 2020, as the five-year old PlayStation 4 nears the end of its life.

But bigger profits at the image sensor business, driven by demand for large-size image sensors and multiple-lens camera systems for smartphones, offset the weakness in the gaming business.

The semiconductor business, which includes image sensors, posted a profit of 49.5 billion yen, up from 29.1 billion yen a year earlier.

The gaming business posted a profit of 73.8 billion yen, down from 83.5 billion yen a year earlier.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 794 B
EBIT 2020 830 B
Net income 2020 527 B
Finance 2020 230 B
Yield 2020 0,68%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 7 309 B
Chart SONY CORP
Duration : Period :
Sony Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7 336,67  JPY
Last Close Price 5 864,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Nagayama Chairman
Kevin Kelleher Chief Operating Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Tomoyuki Suzuki Executive VP, Head-Research & Development Platform
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORP13.91%67 142
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR)12.34%264 640
PANASONIC CORPORATION-5.31%19 541
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 858
SHARP CORPORATION28.41%7 774
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 835
