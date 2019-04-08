Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sony Corp    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORP

(6758)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : shares surge after Reuters reports Third Point building stake again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 08:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A shopper looks at Sony Corp's Bravia television monitors at an electronics store in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp shares surged more than 7 percent in early trade on Tuesday after Reuters reported that Daniel Loeb's hedge fund, Third Point LLC, was again building a stake in the Japanese electronics conglomerate to push for changes.

Third Point, which has about $14.5 billion in assets under management, is raising a dedicated investment vehicle to target between $500 million and $1 billion in capital, so it can buy more Sony shares, people familiar with the matter said.

A Sony spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Sony shares rallied to a three-week high at the start of Tokyo trade, recovering from a slump last month triggered by concerns that its turnaround in the past few years had lost momentum.

The company had a market value of 6.1 trillion yen ($55 billion) as of Monday's close.

Third Point's campaign for changes at Sony, its second in six years, comes as investors are looking for the company's next profit pillar amid signs its gaming business is slowing and as its popular PlayStation 4 console nears the end of its lifecycle.

The fund wants Sony to explore options for some of its business units, including its movie studio, which the fund believes has attracted takeover interest from the likes of Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc, the sources said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONY CORP
09:08pSONY : Stepping into the future of robotics and AI at Milan Design Week
PU
08:59pSONY : shares surge after Reuters reports Third Point building stake again
RE
07:26pDANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point building stake to pressure Sony - sources
RE
04:27pBoeing, Micron Technology fall; Sony, Fiat Chrysler rise
AQ
04/05ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gains On Renewed Optimism Over U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
04/02ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Track Mostly See Cautious Gains After Monday's Su..
DJ
04/01SONY : Leaked Sony sensor could open way for 100MP full-frame cameras with 6K vi..
AQ
03/30SONY : to shift smartphone plant to Thailand
AQ
03/29SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Sony shuts China smartphone plant
AQ
03/29CHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTRTNMNT : Sony Pictures Television and Chicken Soup for ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 577 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 832 B
Finance 2019 1 386 B
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 7,35
P/E ratio 2020 10,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 6 122 B
Chart SONY CORP
Duration : Period :
Sony Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7 325  JPY
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Nagayama Chairman
Kevin Kelleher Chief Operating Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Tomoyuki Suzuki Executive VP, Head-Research & Development Platform
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORP-6.66%54 771
PANASONIC CORPORATION1.98%21 757
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 373
TCL CORPORATION--.--%8 229
SHARP CORPORATION19.00%6 164
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD10.91%3 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About