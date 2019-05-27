Sony : to Release Communication Module Compatible with Proprietary ELTRES™ Low-Power Wide Area (LPWA) Wireless Communication Standard

Tokyo, Japan-Sony Corporation today announced the upcoming release of the CXM1501GR communication module, which is compatible with the ELTRES™ low-power wide area (LPWA) wireless communication standard that Sony has developed for IoT applications. Equipping IoT devices with this communication module enables them to connect to the ELTRES™ IoT Network Service, which is scheduled to begin service rollout this coming autumn from Sony Network Communications Inc.

Sony is positioning this product for application in a broad range of IoT devices, aiming to develop various services making the most of stable wireless communications over long distances and while moving at high speeds, thereby creating a new market.

CXM1501GR

ELTRES-compatible communication module





Model name Sample shipment date Sample price

(including tax) CXM1501GR ELTRES-compatible communication module June 2019 5,000 JPY

Most IoT systems wirelessly transfer information obtained by various sensors to cloud servers, where the data is collected and processed, and the output then sent to user devices such as smartphones or tablets for display. An LPWA network is a low-power wireless telecommunication technology used for transferring low-bit data across a wide area, and it is expected to see significantly growing demand for communication in IoT systems.

The new CXM1501GR communication module integrates a newly developed transmitter LSI that transmits signals conforming to the protocol of the ELTRES™ wireless communication standard in the 920MHz band as well as a circuit for impedance matching with an externally mounted antenna. Also included are a GNSS receiver LSI-an important IoT sensor that obtains time and position information-and high-frequency components such as the SAW filter required for the GNSS receiver. With all of these components built in, this product expands the ease and versatility of IoT edge device design.

Built-in π/2-shift BPSK modulation (biphasic deviation modulation) LSI that operates on low power and produces a favorable SN ratio in narrow bandwidth communication. Built-in impedance-matching circuit for 920MHz external antenna allows for direct connection to a general-purpose antenna and enables custom antenna to be designed easily. Built-in high-sensitivity, low-power GNSS LSI for compatibility with GPS, GLONASS, and QZSS. Built-in high-frequency circuit optimized for GNSS reception enabling direct connection to antennas. Has obtained certification for wireless communication equipment construction and design in compliance with the Radio Act of Japan(Certification number: 007-AG0043); No further certification required when the listed antenna are used. Has obtained module type-certification from the Japan Approvals Institute for Telecommunications Equipment as compliant to Japan's Telecommunications Business Act.

Key Specifications CXM1501GR ELTRES-compatible communication module

Security function Included Size 16mm×16mm×2.0mm Package 65 pin LGA (0.5mm pitch) Voltage 2.0V Interface UART

Antenna radiated power 20mW Communication direction Uplink only Frequency 923.6 MHz to 928.0 MHz (23-channel frequency hopping) Main modulation system π/2 Shift BPSK Sub-modulation system Linear chirp modulation Transmission system Four repeated transmissions of 0.4 sec or shorter packets Reduction of interference with other systems CSMA (Carrier Sense Multiple Access) Error correction code LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) code Effective rate: number of transmission bits / total transmission time 80 bps(Channel rate: 6.35 kbps) Reception sensitivity -142dBm

※: 'ELTRES' is a registered trademark of Sony Corporation.