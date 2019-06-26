Log in
Sony to Release Two Types of 4K-Resolution CMOS Image Sensors for Security Cameras: World's Smallest ※1 type 1/2.8 and Enhanced Low-Light Performance Type

06/26/2019 | 12:37am EDT

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation today announced the upcoming release of two new models of CMOS image sensors: the IMX415 type 1/2.8 4K-resolution stacked CMOS image sensor, which is the smallest of its kind in the world※1; and the IMX485 type 1/1.2 4K-resolution back-illuminated CMOS image sensor, which delivers outstanding low-light performance approximately 3.3 times that of conventional.※2Sony has designed these two new sensors for security cameras for the growing smart city market and to meet the rapidly expanding need for security cameras in a variety of monitoring applications such as anti-theft, disaster alert, and traffic monitoring systems or commercial complexes.

There is an increasing demand for security cameras for use in a variety of places, and with that comes greater demand than ever for compact cameras that can be installed just about anywhere and have a higher level of image recognition and detection performance. Going forward, significant growth is also expected in demand for cameras for image recognition in anomaly detection and behavioral analysis using AI.

Addressing this need, Sony offers a lineup of compact 4K-resolution CMOS image sensors that deliver superior image recognition and detection performance and excellent low-light performance at the same time-which had been difficult to achieve with conventional technologies. The expanded sensor lineup makes it possible to obtain high-quality images for various scenes, thereby expanding the range of applications for security cameras.

  • ※1:Among 4K-resolution CMOS image sensors for security camera applications
  • ※2:Compared to Sony's IMX334, type 1/1.8, 8.42M effective pixels CMOS image sensor
4K-resolution CMOS image sensors for security camera applications

Left:IMX415   Right: IMX485
Model name Sample shipment date Sample price (excluding tax)
IMX415 type 1/2.8 (diagonal 6.43mm) 8.46M
effective pixels※3stacked CMOS image sensor 		April 2019 2,500 JPY
IMX485 type 1/1.2 (diagonal 12.86mm) 8.42M
effective pixels※3back-illuminated CMOS image sensor 		July 2019 10,000 JPY
  • ※3:Based on image sensor effective pixel specification method

In general, as pixel miniaturization progresses, the light collection efficiency per pixel deteriorates and sensitivity decreases. Sony's newly developed IMX415 stacked CMOS image sensor employs proprietary high-sensitivity, low-noise technology to miniaturize the pixel size to 1.45 square μm, which is approximately 80% smaller than conventional.※4The result is the world's smallest※1type 1/2.8 4K-resolution stacked CMOS image sensor yet with superior low-light performance.

Sony is also releasing the IMX485, a back-illuminated CMOS image sensor with even better low-light performance. By employing the latest pixel technology for low-noise capabilities, this sensor achieves an outstanding low-light performance 3.3 times higher than conventional※2for a 4K-resolution sensor. This enables superior image recognition and detection performance even in dark environments, making it an optimal solution for high-end 4K security cameras.

Sony expects that these newly developed CMOS image sensors will be used for a variety of applications, and that this, in turn, will promote the adoption of 4K security cameras, thereby contributing to the expansion of the market.

  • ※4:Compared to Sony's IMX274 type1/2.5, 8.51M effective pixels CMOS image sensor.
Main Features IMX415: World's smallest※1type 1/2.8 4K-resolution stacked CMOS image sensor for security cameras

Sony developed this type 1/2.8 4K-resolution CMOS image sensor, the smallest of its kind in the world,※1for security camera applications. It employs proprietary high-sensitivity, low-noise technology to miniaturize the pixel size to 1.45 square μm, approximately 80% smaller than conventional.※4This makes for a compact 1/2.8 sensor size, while still achieving superior low-light performance 1.5 times better than that of conventional CMOS image sensors.※4In addition, by employing a stacked structure with a low-noise circuit, Sony has made it possible to capture clear images even in dark scenes. The 1/2.8 sensors are in high demand for security cameras since they are compact and can fit just about anywhere.

IMX415 image(Left)

IMX415 image(Left)
Conventional(IMX274) image(Right)

Conventional (IMX274) image(Right)

IMX485: type 1/1.2 4K-resolution back-illuminated CMOS image sensor that delivers an outstanding low-light performance

Sony developed the IMX485 type 1/1.2 4K-resolution CMOS image sensor which delivers outstanding low-light performance. With its ample 2.9 square μm pixel size, 2.1 times larger than conventional,※2coupled with the latest pixel technology for low-noise capabilities, the new sensor dramatically improves the low-light performance to 3.3 times that of conventional CMOS image sensors for security cameras.※2This makes it possible to accurately detect and capture objects even in dark scenes. Sony proposes this new 1/1.2 image sensor format for high-end 4K security cameras.

IMX485 image
Key Specifications
Model name IMX415 IMX485
Number of effective pixels 3864(H) × 2192(V), approx. 8.46 megapixels 3864(H) × 2176(V), approx. 8.42 megapixels
Image size Diagonal: 6.43mm (type 1/2.8) Diagonal 12.86mm (type 1/1.2)
Unit cell size 1.45μm (H) × 1.45μm (V) 2.9μm (H) × 2.9μm (V)
Frame rate Full pixel 10bit 90fps、12bit 60fps 10bit 90fps、12bit 60fps
Sensitivity (F5.6 standard value) 2048 digits 9530 digits
Sensor saturation signal level (minimum value) 3895 digits 3895 digits
Voltage Analog 2.9V 2.9V
Digital 1.1V 1.2V
Interface 1.8V 1.8V
Main function Digital overlap HDR Digital overlap HDR
Output MIPI D-PHY 2/4 lanes MIPI D-PHY 2/4/4×2/8 lanes
Color filter array Bayer array Bayer array
Package Ceramic LGA 12.0mm x 9.3mm Ceramic LGA 20.0mm x 16.8mm

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 04:36:03 UTC
