Viacom buys exclusive cable rights to "Seinfeld" from Sony

09/21/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc said on Saturday it has bought the exclusive cable rights to classic television sitcom "Seinfeld" from Sony Pictures Television, days after Netflix Inc landed the global streaming rights for the show.

"Beginning in October 2021, the full library of Seinfeld episodes will air amongst Viacom's entertainment brands,

including Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land," Viacom said in a statement.

"Seinfeld", a show starring comedian Jerry Seinfeld playing a version of himself and often humorously described as a show about nothing, followed four self-absorbed friends in New York City. It was a hit on the NBC broadcast network in the 1990s.

Sony Corp Sony Pictures Television, which owns the distribution rights to "Seinfeld", reached the deal with Viacom. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Netflix and other streaming giants are poised to nab streaming rights for popular TV shows as the battle for streaming viewers intensifies.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX -5.53% 270.75 Delayed Quote.1.15%
PARAMOUNT GROUP INC -0.83% 13.09 Delayed Quote.4.22%
SONY CORP 0.56% 6411 End-of-day quote.24.53%
VIACOM -1.07% 24.94 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 660 B
EBIT 2020 843 B
Net income 2020 542 B
Finance 2020 1 720 B
Yield 2020 0,62%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 7 912 B
