Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Sony Corporation    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/08
6948 JPY   +2.30%
09:58pAfter the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
RE
09:56pAfter the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
RE
05/08SONY CORPORATION : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 09:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nintendo is displayed at Nintendo Tokyo, Nintendo's first official store in Japan

By Sam Nussey

The runaway success of Nintendo Co Ltd's island life simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons has overshadowed an uncomfortable fact for fans of the Switch console - it lacks upcoming titles.

Nintendo on Thursday said Animal Crossing, which has become an escapist hit for players locked down by the coronavirus, is one of 27th Switch titles to shift more than a million copies, following games populated with characters such as Italian plumber Mario and sword-wielding fighter Link.

But the Japanese company's current games slate is marked by an absence of blockbuster names, with Nintendo on Thursday pointing to updates and expansions to titles already on the market like Super Smash Bros.

Rival Sony Corp has already been forced to announce delays to major titles such as The Last Of Us Part II as the coronavirus impacts production. Nintendo, which is traditionally tight-lipped about releases, has refrained from outlining upcoming titles since the start of the outbreak.

"The slate is completely empty," said Serkan Toto, founder of game industry consultancy Kantan Games. "The COVID-19 situation just increases Nintendo's conservative stance when it comes to announcing games."

Nintendo said on Thursday it sees a fall in software sales to 140 million units in the current financial year, even as Animal Crossing proves a runaway success, selling more than 13 million units in its first six weeks.

The company's shares fell 3.5% in early trading in Tokyo on Friday, compared with a 1% rise in the benchmark index <.N255>.

The Switch device's growing back catalogue includes titles, like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with a dedicated fan base and a longer shelf life than games on other systems.

Because users will still buy the Switch to play older games, Nintendo is under less pressure to announce games before they are ready, said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Securities.

Fans are still waiting for details on hotly anticipated titles such as the sequel to Breath of the Wild, which was again categorised as "To-Be-Announced" in filings on Thursday.

Many consumers are also unable to find Switch hardware itself, with Nintendo's lean supply chain stretched further by the coronavirus outbreak. CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said he sees disruption easing by the summer.

Some 85% of fourth-quarter software sales were titles developed by Nintendo. The sales momentum serves as a rejoinder to critics who point to the threat from entrants such as Google and Apple.

Rather, gamers who want to hoover up ghosts in Luigi's Mansion or engage in an inky turf war in Splatoon must buy a Nintendo system.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by David Dolan and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.10% 1384.34 Delayed Quote.3.36%
APPLE INC. 2.38% 310.13 Delayed Quote.5.61%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. -3.90% 44300 End-of-day quote.-2.29%
SONY CORPORATION 2.30% 6948 End-of-day quote.0.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SONY CORPORATION
09:58pAfter the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
RE
09:56pAfter the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
RE
05/08SONY CORPORATION : annual earnings release
05/08SONY : Japan tightens rules on foreign stakes in 518 firms, citing national secu..
RE
05/08SONY : to make, donate face shields to Japan hospitals
RE
05/07SONY : Nintendo smashes Switch sales view; says Animal Crossing is device's fast..
RE
05/07After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
RE
05/07SONY : Notice of Accrual of Right to Exercise 130% Call Option for Callable Unse..
PU
05/04SONY : DBRS Morningstar Assigns Ratings to MAD 2015-11MD Mortgage Trust
AQ
05/01SONY : Bolsters Music.com's Artist Support Program by Combining 360 Reality Audi..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 414 B
EBIT 2020 857 B
Net income 2020 594 B
Finance 2020 1 850 B
Yield 2020 0,63%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 8 478 B
Chart SONY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 573,89  JPY
Last Close Price 6 948,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shuzo Sumi Chairman
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Director
Toru Katsumoto Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORPORATION0.71%79 588
PANASONIC CORPORATION0.86%17 512
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-0.63%8 686
LG ELECTRONICS INC.0.36%7 690
SHARP CORPORATION0.94%6 773
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.2.44%3 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group