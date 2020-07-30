Log in
SONY CORPORATION

SONY CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/30
8184 JPY   +0.20%
12:29pEU sanctions Russian intelligence, N Korean, Chinese firms over alleged cyberattacks
RE
09:15aSONY CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
07/29AMD Raises Outlook As Intel Fight Heats Up -- WSJ
DJ
EU sanctions Russian intelligence, N Korean, Chinese firms over alleged cyberattacks

07/30/2020

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - The European Union imposed on Thursday travel and financial sanctions on a department of Russia's military intelligence service and on firms from North Korea and China over their suspected participation in major cyberattacks across the world.

In its first ever sanctions related to cybercrime, the EU targeted the department for special technologies of the Russian military intelligence service, known as Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, it said in a statement.

The bloc accused the Russian service of having carried out two cyberattacks in June 2017, which hit several companies in Europe resulting in large financial losses. The service is also accused of two cyberattacks against Ukraine's power grid in 2015 and 2016.

Four individuals working for the Russian military intelligence service were also sanctioned for allegedly participating in an attempted cyberattack against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Netherlands in April 2018.

North Korean company Chosun Expo was also sanctioned on suspicion of having supported the cybercrime group Lazarus, which is deemed responsible for a series of major attacks worldwide, including an $81 million heist against Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 2016, the world's biggest cyber fraud.

The company is also allegedly linked to an attack against Hollywood film studio Sony Pictures to prevent the release of a satirical movie about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2014.

The sanctions also hit Chinese firm Haitai Technology Development, which is accused of having supported cyberattacks - known as Operation Cloud Hopper - aimed at stealing commercially sensitive data from multinationals across the world. Two Chinese individuals allegedly involved in the attacks were also sanctioned.

Sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes. EU individuals, companies and other entities are forbidden from making funds available to those blacklisted. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials
Sales 2021 7 869 B 74 888 M 74 888 M
Net income 2021 456 B 4 335 M 4 335 M
Net cash 2021 2 302 B 21 911 M 21 911 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 9 986 B 95 062 M 95 035 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 111 700
Free-Float 96,7%
