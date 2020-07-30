EU sanctions Russian intelligence, N Korean, Chinese firms over alleged cyberattacks

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - The European Union imposed on
Thursday travel and financial sanctions on a department of
Russia's military intelligence service and on firms from North
Korea and China over their suspected participation in major
cyberattacks across the world.
In its first ever sanctions related to cybercrime, the EU
targeted the department for special technologies of the Russian
military intelligence service, known as Main Directorate of the
General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, it
said in a statement.
The bloc accused the Russian service of having carried out
two cyberattacks in June 2017, which hit several companies in
Europe resulting in large financial losses. The service is also
accused of two cyberattacks against Ukraine's power grid in 2015
and 2016.
Four individuals working for the Russian military
intelligence service were also sanctioned for allegedly
participating in an attempted cyberattack against the
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in
the Netherlands in April 2018.
North Korean company Chosun Expo was also sanctioned on
suspicion of having supported the cybercrime group Lazarus,
which is deemed responsible for a series of major attacks
worldwide, including an $81 million heist against Bangladesh
Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 2016,
the world's biggest cyber fraud.
The company is also allegedly linked to an attack against
Hollywood film studio Sony Pictures to prevent the release of a
satirical movie about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2014.
The sanctions also hit Chinese firm Haitai Technology
Development, which is accused of having supported cyberattacks -
known as Operation Cloud Hopper - aimed at stealing commercially
sensitive data from multinationals across the world. Two Chinese
individuals allegedly involved in the attacks were also
sanctioned.
Sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes. EU
individuals, companies and other entities are forbidden from
making funds available to those blacklisted.
