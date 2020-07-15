Simon Cowell takes control of 'Got Talent' production JV from Sony Music

July 15 (Reuters) - Television personality and music mogul
Simon Cowell will buy Sony Music Entertainment's stake in their
joint venture, Syco, which is home to hit talent shows like "Got
Talent" and "The X Factor", the music conglomerate said on
Wednesday.
The rights to the television formats will be transferred to
a new company, Syco Entertainment, and will be held by Cowell.
Sony Music said it will, however, retain music assets that
include show alumni like One Direction, Camila Cabello and Susan
Boyle.
The partnership that lasted more than a decade, expanded the
"Got Talent" brand to 76 local versions across the world with
"The X Factor" airing in more than 130 territories.
Cowell became a household name as a judge on "American Idol"
with his harsh criticism of the singers auditioning for the show
and was dubbed "Mr Nasty".
(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Arun Koyyur)