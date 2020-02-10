Sony : Amazon names Sony executive to lead entertainment unit - WSJ

Hopkins, currently chairman of Sony Pictures Television and a former chief executive of the streaming platform Hulu, will join Amazon as a senior vice president later this month, the WSJ reported.

Hopkins appointment comes as Jeff Blackburn, a company veteran who oversees business development and digital entertainment including Prime, takes a sabbatical this year.

Both Amazon and Sony did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

