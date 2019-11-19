Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sony Corporation    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : Goes All In With Deal For Game Show Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:50am EST

By Benjamin Mullin

Sony Corp.'s Sony Pictures Entertainment is buying AT&T Inc.'s stake in Game Show Network for $380 million, a deal that will make Sony the sole owner of the U.S. cable channel.

The purchase of AT&T's 42% stake implies a valuation of about $905 million for Game Show Network, a cable channel that airs quiz show staples like "Family Feud" and "Deal or No Deal" alongside classics like "Match Game."

The network will continue to be carried by AT&T's DirecTV service, according to a person familiar with the matter. Game Show Network will continue to be operated by Sony Pictures Television, which will add Game Show Network's catalog of shows to its library, Sony said in a statement.

Game Show Network Chief Executive Mark Feldman will continue running the channel.

Doubling down on a cable channel cuts against the grain in a media environment where many consumers are ditching traditional pay TV service in favor of online video streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Other entertainment companies such as Walt Disney Co. are focusing their investments on their own subscription streaming services.

But Sony executives are confident that Game Show Network will continue delivering profits well into the streaming era, according to a person familiar with their thinking.

About 90% of Game Show Network's revenue comes from advertisers, with only a small slice from the channel-carriage fees paid by pay TV providers, the person said. That gives Game Show Network some cushion in a media landscape where providers are trying to cut programming costs, the person said.

The audience demographics for Game Show Network also make the channel durable, despite cord-cutting, Sony said. The viewership skews older and is more inclined to watch traditional TV, and almost all of Game Show Network's audience watches live, which makes the advertising more effective, the company said.

AT&T is receiving $500 million in cash in connection with the deal, reflecting about $120 million in cash on the books of Game Show Network that AT&T is keeping in addition to Sony's $380 million payment.

Included in the deal is GSN Games, a division of Game Show Network that produces casual games for mobile users. The division's revenue comes mostly from players who make in-app purchases while they're playing free games, according a person familiar with the matter. Some games on offer correspond to shows on the Game Show Network cable channel, including "Wheel of Fortune."

The deal comes as AT&T is selling assets the company deems nonstrategic to help pay down debt from its 2018 purchase of Time Warner for more than $80 billion. AT&T sold its 9.5% stake in Hulu to Disney for $1.43 billion in April. In October, the telecom giant agreed to sell its Puerto Rican and U.S. Virgin Islands businesses to Liberty Latin America Ltd.

AT&T is pinning its ambitions in the video-streaming space on HBO Max, a $14.99-a-month service that will launch in May and will include programming from across the WarnerMedia empire. AT&T is spending big to fill HBO Max with attractive shows. It paid about $600 million for the rights to stream "South Park" for five years and has lured directors such as J.J. Abrams with big-ticket production deals.

Write to Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 0.33% 39.63 Delayed Quote.38.86%
SONY CORPORATION 1.75% 6844 End-of-day quote.32.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONY CORPORATION
02:50aSONY : Goes All In With Deal For Game Show Network
DJ
11/18SONY : to Establish Research Center in India
AQ
11/18SONY : to open applied AI research center in India in 2020
AQ
11/17TikTok owner ByteDance plans to launch music streaming - FT
RE
11/12SONY : to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020
AQ
11/08Game Makers Looking to Ring in Holidays With Strong Digital Sales
DJ
11/08Dish Posts Rise in Pay TV Clients -- WSJ
DJ
11/07Sling TV Boosts Dish Subscriber Count -- Update
DJ
11/07Sling TV Boosts Dish Subscriber Count
DJ
11/06PANASONIC : Notebook Pc Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2025 | Del..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 483 B
EBIT 2020 871 B
Net income 2020 563 B
Finance 2020 2 120 B
Yield 2020 0,61%
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,69x
Capitalization 8 407 B
Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7 879,52  JPY
Last Close Price 6 844,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shuzo Sumi Chairman
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Director
Toru Katsumoto Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORPORATION32.94%77 425
PANASONIC CORPORATION3.13%21 398
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%10 290
SHARP CORPORATION59.45%9 682
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 490
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.58.63%4 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group