Sony : Issues of the Thirty-fourth, Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Series of Unsecured Bonds

Tokyo, October 4, 2019 -- Sony Corporation (the "Corporation") announced today that it has determined the final terms of three tranches of unsecured straight bonds in the total principal amount of 100.0 billion yen. The bonds will be issued in Japan under the Corporation's domestic bond shelf registration for public offerings in Japan (the aggregate principal amount under the shelf registration, before taking into account the issuance of these three tranches, is 100.0 billion yen and the shelf registration's period of effectiveness ends on September 24, 2021). The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the issued bonds for the repayment of 100.0 billion yen of commercial paper ("CP"), including 70.0 billion yen of CP issued for the purpose of redeeming the Thirtieth Series Unsecured Bonds.

Note: This press release is intended as general information regarding Sony Corporation's issuance of unsecured straight bonds and does not constitute, or form a part of, an offer of securities for sale in the United States or Canada or any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any jurisdiction other than Japan, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act or offered or sold in any other jurisdiction absent compliance with applicable securities laws.

