Sony : Issues of the Thirty-fourth, Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Series of Unsecured Bonds

10/03/2019 | 09:27pm EDT

October 4, 2019

Sony Corporation

Issues of the Thirty-fourth,Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Series of Unsecured Bonds

Tokyo, October 4, 2019 -- Sony Corporation (the "Corporation") announced today that it has determined the final terms of three tranches of unsecured straight bonds in the total principal amount of 100.0 billion yen. The bonds will be issued in Japan under the Corporation's domestic bond shelf registration for public offerings in Japan (the aggregate principal amount under the shelf registration, before taking into account the issuance of these three tranches, is 100.0 billion yen and the shelf registration's period of effectiveness ends on September 24, 2021). The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the issued bonds for the repayment of 100.0 billion yen of commercial paper ("CP"), including 70.0 billion yen of CP issued for the purpose of redeeming the Thirtieth Series Unsecured Bonds.

The Thirty-fourth Series Unsecured Bonds

  1. Total amount of issue:
  2. Denomination of each bond:
  3. Interest rate:
  4. Issue price:
  5. Redemption price:
  6. Maturity date:
  7. Interest payment dates:
  8. Fiscal, issuing and paying agent:
  9. Ratings:

The Thirty-fifth Series Unsecured Bonds

  1. Total amount of issue:
  2. Denomination of each bond:
  3. Interest rate:
  4. Issue price:
  5. Redemption price:
  6. Maturity date:
  7. Interest payment dates:
  8. Fiscal, issuing and paying agent:
  9. Ratings:

30.0 billion yen

1 million yen

0.13% per annum

100% of the principal amount

100% of the principal amount October 10, 2024

April 20 and October 20 of each year Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

"A" from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) and "A+" from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR)

10.0 billion yen

1 million yen

0.18% per annum

100% of the principal amount

100% of the principal amount October 9, 2026

April 20 and October 20 of each year Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

"A" from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) and "A+" from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR)

Note: This press release is intended as general information regarding Sony Corporation's issuance of unsecured straight bonds and does not constitute, or form a part of, an offer of securities for sale in the United States or Canada or any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any jurisdiction other than Japan, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act or offered or sold in any other jurisdiction absent compliance with applicable securities laws.

- 1 -

The Thirty-sixth Series Unsecured Bonds

1.

Total amount of issue:

60.0 billion yen

2.

Denomination of each bond:

1 million yen

3.

Interest rate:

0.30% per annum

4.

Issue price:

100% of the principal amount

5.

Redemption price:

100% of the principal amount

6.

Maturity date:

October 10, 2029

7.

Interest payment dates:

April 20 and October 20 of each year

8.

Fiscal, issuing and paying agent:

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

9.

Ratings:

"A" from Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

(R&I) and "A+" from Japan Credit Rating Agency,

Ltd. (JCR)

Note: This press release is intended as general information regarding Sony Corporation's issuance of unsecured straight bonds and does not constitute, or form a part of, an offer of securities for sale in the United States or Canada or any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any jurisdiction other than Japan, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act or offered or sold in any other jurisdiction absent compliance with applicable securities laws.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 01:26:05 UTC
