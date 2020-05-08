Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Sony Corporation    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sony : Japan tightens rules on foreign stakes in 518 firms, citing national security

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:32am EDT
Sony Corp's logo is seen at its news conference in Tokyo

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink

Japan announced on Friday a list of its firms subject to tighter foreign ownership rules, including majors such as Toyota Motor Corp and Sony Corp, as the United States and Europe step up scrutiny of industries key to national security.

Japan identified 518 of its roughly 3,800 listed firms as having operations core to national security, making them targets for stringent regulations, a list released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) showed.

The tighter rules covering foreign investment in a dozen sectors crucial to national security, such as oil, railways, utilities, arms, space, nuclear power, aviation, telecoms and cyber security, take effect from Friday.

Foreign investors buying a stake of 1% or more in Japanese firms in the 12 areas now face pre-screening in principle, compared with the previous threshold of 10%.

"The revised law is aimed at accelerating foreign direct investment in Japan," said Finance Minister Taro Aso, referring to a law passed in November, and adding that technology and patents needed protection from a national security standpoint.

"As we have explained our intention overseas, misdirected criticism such as that we may limit foreign investment in Japan has disappeared."

Some analysts say the revised law reflects Tokyo's concern over China's growing influence in industries such as defence, running the risk of leaks of confidential information and outflows of key technology.

However, critics have argued the regulation discourages foreign investors in Japan's stock market, and runs counter to government efforts to lure investment to revitalise the economy.

Exemptions to allay such concerns include investment without pre-screening by foreign financial institutions, and the waiver of pre-reporting requirements for certified sovereign wealth funds and other investors who meet certain criteria.

Foreign investors have a huge influence on share prices as they own about 30% of Japan's roughly 575-trillion-yen stock market, and make up about 60% of trading turnover.

For a complete list, open the file on the MOF website:

https://www.mof.go.jp/international_policy/gaitame_kawase/fdi/list.xlsx

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SONY CORPORATION -0.21% 6792 End-of-day quote.0.64%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.23% 6414 End-of-day quote.0.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SONY CORPORATION
05:32aSONY : Japan tightens rules on foreign stakes in 518 firms, citing national secu..
RE
05:09aSONY : to make, donate face shields to Japan hospitals
RE
05/07After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
RE
05/07SONY : Nintendo smashes Switch sales view; says Animal Crossing is device's fast..
RE
05/07After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
RE
05/07SONY : Notice of Accrual of Right to Exercise 130% Call Option for Callable Unse..
PU
05/04SONY : DBRS Morningstar Assigns Ratings to MAD 2015-11MD Mortgage Trust
AQ
05/01SONY : Bolsters Music.com's Artist Support Program by Combining 360 Reality Audi..
AQ
04/29Nintendo seen extending profit streak as housebound consumers switch on
RE
04/27SONY : Development of MaaS Common Database Platform Utilizing Blockchain Technol..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 414 B
EBIT 2020 857 B
Net income 2020 594 B
Finance 2020 1 850 B
Yield 2020 0,64%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 8 287 B
Chart SONY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 573,89  JPY
Last Close Price 6 792,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shuzo Sumi Chairman
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Director
Toru Katsumoto Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORPORATION0.64%77 843
PANASONIC CORPORATION0.74%17 114
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-1.46%8 619
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-0.73%7 596
SHARP CORPORATION-2.13%6 581
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.0.19%3 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group