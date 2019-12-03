Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sony Corporation    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock (Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 01:30am EST

December 3, 2019

Sony Corporation

Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

(Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to

Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Sony Corporation ("Sony") announced today the status of the repurchase of shares of its own common stock pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 34 of Sony's Articles of Incorporation, which was approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 16, 2019, as follows.

1. Class of shares repurchased:

Common stock of Sony

2.

Total number of shares repurchased:

1,718,300 shares

3.

Total purchase price for

11,692,851,500yen

repurchased shares:

4.

Period of repurchase:

November 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019

5.

Method of repurchase:

Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock

Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract

(For reference)

1. Details of resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 16, 2019

1

Class of shares to be

Common stock of Sony

repurchased

Total number of shares

60 million sharesmaximum

2

4.80% of total number of shares issued and

to be repurchased

outstanding (excluding treasury stock))

3

Total purchase price for

200 billion yenmaximum

repurchase of shares

4

Period of repurchase

May 17, 2019 to March 31, 2020

Expected open market purchase through the Tokyo

5

Method of repurchase

Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading

contract

2. Total number and purchase price of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the above-mentioned Board of Directors meeting (as of November 30, 2019)

1

Total number of shares

25,144,400 shares

repurchased

2

Total purchase price for

149,416,169,600 yen

repurchased shares

End of document

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 06:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONY CORPORATION
01:30aSONY : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock (Repu..
PU
12/01SONY : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3
AQ
12/01Frozen 2' Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Box-Office Record
DJ
11/29Panasonic to Sell Semiconductor Unit to Taiwan Company -- WSJ
DJ
11/21LVMH after Tiffany, PayPal prefers Honey
11/21Japan's Sony in talks to buy stake in India's Network18 Media - Bloomberg
RE
11/21Japan's Sony in talks to buy stake in India's Network18 Media - Bloomberg
RE
11/20SONY : Determination of Final Terms of Stock Acquisition Rights for the Purpose ..
PU
11/20SONY : Announces the Establishment of Sony AI with the mission to unleash human ..
AQ
11/19Google enters gaming with cloud-based streaming service Stadia
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 496 B
EBIT 2020 872 B
Net income 2020 562 B
Finance 2020 1 632 B
Yield 2020 0,58%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 8 596 B
Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 227,14  JPY
Last Close Price 6 998,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shuzo Sumi Chairman
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Director
Toru Katsumoto Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORPORATION35.94%78 842
PANASONIC CORPORATION7.50%21 984
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%10 045
SHARP CORPORATION55.79%9 226
TCL CORPORATION--.--%7 137
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.63.27%4 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group