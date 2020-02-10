MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo > Sony Corporation 6758 JP3435000009 SONY CORPORATION (6758) Add to my list Report Report No quotes available -- JPY --.--% 01:08a SONY : Quarterly Securities Report for the three months ended December 31, 2019 PU 02/07 Warner Music Files for Listing -- WSJ DJ 02/06 HEDGE FUND ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT BUILDS $3 BILLION STAKE IN SOFTBANK : sources RE Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Sony : Quarterly Securities Report for the three months ended December 31, 2019 0 02/10/2020 | 01:08am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Quarterly Securities Report For the three months ended December 31, 2019 (TRANSLATION) Sony Corporation CONTENTS Page Note for readers of this English translation 1 Cautionary Statement 1 I Corporate Information 3 (1) Selected Consolidated Financial Data 3 (2) Business Overview 4 II State of Business 5 (1) Risk Factors 5 (2) Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition, Results of Operations and 5 Status of Cash Flows (3) Material Contracts 13 III Company Information 14 (1) Information on the Company's Shares 14 (2) Directors and Corporate Executive Officers 18 IV Financial Statements 19 (1) Consolidated Financial Statements 20 (2) Other Information 50 Note for readers of this English translation On February 10, 2020, Sony Corporation (the "Company" or "Sony Corporation" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Sony" or "Sony Group") filed its Japanese-language Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. This document is an English translation of the Quarterly Securities Report in its entirety, except for (i) information that had been previously filed with or submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in a Form 20-F, Form 6-K or any other form and (ii) a description of differences between generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP") and generally accepted accounting principles in Japan ("J-GAAP"), which are required to be described in the Quarterly Securities Report under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan if the Company prepares its financial statements in conformity with accounting principles other than J-GAAP. Cautionary Statement Statements made in this release with respect to Sony's current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Sony. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those statements using words such as "believe," "expect," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "forecast," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "could," or "should," and words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operations, financial performance, events or conditions. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other materials released to the public. These statements are based on management's assumptions, judgments and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Sony cautions investors that a number of important risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on them. Investors also should not rely on any obligation of Sony to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Sony disclaims any such obligation. Risks and uncertainties that might affect Sony include, but are not limited to: Sony's ability to maintain product quality and customer satisfaction with its products and services; Sony's ability to continue to design and develop and win acceptance of, as well as achieve sufficient cost reductions for, its products and services, including image sensors, game and network platforms, smartphones and televisions, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by severe price competition and continual new product and service introductions, rapid development in technology and subjective and changing customer preferences; Sony's ability to implement successful hardware, software, and content integration strategies, and to develop and implement successful sales and distribution strategies in light of new technologies and distribution platforms; the effectiveness of Sony's strategies and their execution, including but not limited to the success of Sony's acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, capital expenditures, restructurings and other strategic initiatives; changes in laws, regulations and government policies in the markets in which Sony and its third-party suppliers, service providers and business partners operate, including those related to taxation, as well as growing consumer focus on corporate social responsibility; Sony's continued ability to identify the products, services and market trends with significant growth potential, to devote sufficient resources to research and development, to prioritize investments and capital expenditures correctly and to recoup its investments and capital expenditures, including those required for technology development and product capacity; Sony's reliance on external business partners, including for the procurement of parts, components, software and network services for its products or services, the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of its products, and its other business operations; the global economic and political environment in which Sony operates and the economic and political conditions in Sony's markets, particularly levels of consumer spending; Sony's ability to meet operational and liquidity needs as a result of significant volatility and disruption in the global financial markets or a ratings downgrade; Sony's ability to forecast demands, manage timely procurement and control inventories; 1 - foreign exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar, the euro and other currencies in which Sony makes significant sales and incurs production costs, or in which Sony's assets, liabilities and operating results are denominated; Sony's ability to recruit, retain and maintain productive relations with highly skilled personnel; Sony's ability to prevent unauthorized use or theft of intellectual property rights, to obtain or renew licenses relating to intellectual property rights and to defend itself against claims that its products or services infringe the intellectual property rights owned by others; the impact of changes in interest rates and unfavorable conditions or developments (including market fluctuations or volatility) in the Japanese equity markets on the revenue and operating income of the Financial Services segment; shifts in customer demand for financial services such as life insurance and Sony's ability to conduct successful asset liability management in the Financial Services segment; risks related to catastrophic disasters or similar events; the ability of Sony, its third-party service providers or business partners to anticipate and manage cybersecurity risk, including the risk of unauthorized access to Sony's business information and the personally identifiable information of its employees and customers, potential business disruptions or financial losses; and the outcome of pending and/or future legal and/or regulatory proceedings. Risks and uncertainties also include the impact of any future events with material adverse impact. Important information regarding risks and uncertainties is also set forth in Sony's most recent Form 20-F, which is on file with the SEC. - 2 - I Corporate Information (1) Selected Consolidated Financial Data Yen in millions, Yen per share amounts Nine months ended Nine months ended Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Sales and operating revenue 6,538,189 6,511,145 8,665,687 Operating income 811,505 810,012 894,235 Income before income taxes 899,014 803,433 1,011,648 Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's 828,410 569,547 916,271 stockholders Comprehensive income 881,798 689,995 995,542 Total equity 4,447,128 4,886,586 4,436,690 Total assets 20,922,140 22,637,546 20,981,586 Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's 653.09 460.11 723.41 stockholders per share of common stock, basic (yen) Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's 638.89 450.08 707.74 stockholders per share of common stock, diluted (yen) Ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets (%) 18.1 18.7 17.9 Net cash provided by operating activities 901,364 834,067 1,258,738 Net cash used in investing activities (1,035,001) (1,026,082) (1,307,445) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (24,174) 145,096 (122,884) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,480,816 1,408,876 1,470,073 Yen in millions, Yen per share amounts Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Sales and operating revenue 2,401,805 2,463,162 Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's 428,962 229,538 stockholders Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's 337.97 187.02 stockholders per share of common stock, basic (yen) Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's 330.77 182.89 stockholders per share of common stock, diluted (yen) Notes: The Company's consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP. The Company reports equity in net income of affiliated companies as a component of operating income. Consumption taxes are not included in sales and operating revenue. Total equity is presented based on U.S. GAAP. Ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets is calculated by using total equity attributable to the stockholders of the Company. The Company prepares consolidated financial statements. Therefore parent-only selected financial data is not presented. - 3 - (2) Business Overview There was no significant change in the business of Sony during the nine months ended December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 1,558 subsidiaries and 153 affiliated companies, of which 1,518 companies are consolidated subsidiaries (including variable interest entities) of the Company. The Company has applied the equity accounting method for 139 affiliated companies. - 4 - State of Business

(1) Risk Factors

Note for readers of this English translation: There was no significant change from the information presented in the Risk Factors section of the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019. Any forward-looking statements included in the descriptions below are based on management's current judgment. URL: The Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000119312519175182/d870848d20f.htm (2) Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition, Results of Operations and Status of Cash Flows i) Results of Operations Sony realigned its business segments from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 to reflect modifications to the organizational structure of certain segments and a change in the Senior Executives in charge of certain segments as of April 1, 2019. In connection with this decision, the former Home Entertainment & Sound, Imaging Products & Solutions and Mobile Communications segments have been realigned as the Electronics Products & Solutions ("EP&S") segment. The sales and operating revenue and operating income (loss) of each segment for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 have been reclassified to conform to the presentation for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. The former Semiconductors segment has been renamed the Imaging & Sensing Solutions ("I&SS") segment effective from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. All amounts are presented on the basis of U.S. GAAP. "Sales and operating revenue" ("sales") in each business segment represents sales and operating revenue recorded before intersegment transactions are eliminated. "Operating income (loss)" in each business segment represents operating income (loss) reported before intersegment transactions are eliminated and excludes unallocated corporate expenses. For details regarding each segment's product categories, please refer to "IV Financial Statements - Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements - 12. Business segment information." Consolidated Financial Results (Billions of yen) Nine months ended December 31 2018 2019 Sales and operating revenue ¥6,538.2 ¥6,511.1 Operating income 811.5 810.0 Income before income taxes 899.0 803.4 Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's stockholders 828.4 569.5 Sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 ("the current nine months") were 6 trillion 511.1 billion yen, essentially flat compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year ("year-on-year"). On a constant currency basis, sales increased by 2.0%, primarily due to significant increases in sales in the Financial Services and I&SS segments, partially offset by significant decreases in sales in the Game & Network Services ("G&NS") and EP&S segments. Sales in the current nine months also include 7.9 billion yen in patent royalty revenue resulting from the signing of a licensing agreement, recorded within Corporate and elimination. Operating income in the current nine months was 810.0 billion yen, essentially flat year-on-year. This was primarily due to significant decreases in operating income in the G&NS and Music segments, substantially offset by significant increases in operating income mainly in the I&SS and EP&S segments. Operating income for the current nine months included the following: Remeasurement and realized gains resulting from the public listing and sale of a portion of shares of SRE Holdings Corporation: 17.3 billion yen (All Other)

Realized and remeasurement gains resulting from the transfer of a portion of shares of NSF Engagement Corporation:

6.3 billion yen (Corporate and elimination)

6.3 billion yen (Corporate and elimination) 5 -

Operating income for the same period of the previous fiscal year included the following: Remeasurement gain (116.9 billion yen) resulting from Sony ' s acquisition of the remaining approximately 60% equity interest in DH Publishing, L.P. ("EMI"), which owned and managed EMI Music Publishing (Music segment)

s acquisition of the remaining approximately 60% equity interest in DH Publishing, L.P. ("EMI"), which owned and managed EMI Music Publishing (Music segment) Impairment charge against long-lived assets: 17.4 billion yen (EP&S segment) During the current nine months, restructuring charges, net, increased 2.2 billion yen year-on-year to 14.1 billion yen. Restructuring charges are recorded as an operating expense and are included in operating income. Equity in net income (loss) of affiliated companies in the current nine months, recorded within operating income, was income of 6.4 billion yen, compared to a loss of 4.7 billion yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This improvement was mainly due to the absence of an 11.6 billion yen deterioration in equity in net income (loss) for EMI, mainly due to expenses relating to warrants and management equity plans in connection with Sony's acquisition of the remaining approximately 60% equity interest in EMI, recorded in the Music segment in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The net effect of other income and expenses was an expense of 6.6 billion yen, compared to income of 87.5 billion yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the absence of the 92.5 billion yen realized and unrealized gains resulting from the public listing and sale of certain shares of Spotify Technology S.A. ("Spotify") recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, and a 6.4 billion yen loss resulting from a change in the pension plans at Sony Corporation and substantially all of its subsidiaries in Japan recorded in the current nine months. Income before income taxes decreased 95.6 billion yen year-on-year to 803.4 billion yen. During the current nine months, Sony recorded 196.9 billion yen of income tax expense, resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.5%, which was higher than the effective tax rate of 3.8% in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This higher effective tax rate was mainly due to the reversal of 154.2 billion yen of valuation allowances against a significant portion of the deferred tax assets in the U.S. consolidated tax group and not recording income tax expense on the remeasurement gain for the equity interest in EMI, both in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's stockholders decreased 258.9 billion yen year-on-year to 569.5 billion yen. Operating performance by business segment for the current nine months is as follows: Game & Network Services (G&NS) Sales decreased 268.8 billion yen year-on-year to 1,544.0 billion yen. This significant decrease in sales was primarily due to a year-on-year decrease in software sales, a decrease in PlayStation®4 hardware sales and the impact of foreign exchange rates. Operating income decreased by 54.9 billion yen year-on-year to 192.2 billion yen. This significant decrease in operating income was primarily due to the above-mentioned decrease in software sales and the negative impact of foreign exchange rates, partially offset by an increase in sales for PlayStation®Plus and cost reductions. Music On November 14, 2018, Sony acquired the entirety of the approximately 60% equity interest held by the investor consortium led by Mubadala Investment Company in EMI, resulting in EMI becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony. Financial results of EMI included in the Music segment for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 include equity earnings (loss) from April 1 through November 13, 2018 and sales and operating income (loss) from November 14, 2018 through March 31, 2019. Sales and operating income (loss) for the Music segment in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 include the financial results of EMI from April 1, 2019 onward. The Music segment results include the yen-translated results of Sony Music Entertainment ("SME"), Sony/ATV Music Publishing ("Sony/ATV") and EMI, all U.S.-based operations which aggregate the results of their worldwide subsidiaries on a U.S. dollar basis, and the results of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., a Japan-based music company which aggregates its results in yen. Sales increased 43.8 billion yen year-on-year to 638.5 billion yen. This increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales for Music Publishing resulting from the consolidation of EMI, as well as higher sales for Recorded Music primarily due to an increase in streaming revenues, partially offset by lower Visual Media and Platform sales primarily due to lower sales for Fate/Grand Order, a game application for mobile devices. Operating income decreased 98.7 billion yen year-on-year to 112.0 billion yen. This significant decrease in operating income was primarily due to the absence of the recording of a 116.9 billion yen remeasurement gain resulting from the consolidation of EMI, partially offset by the absence of the 11.6 billion yen recording of equity in net loss resulting from Sony's acquisition of the remaining approximately 60% equity interest in EMI, both of which occurred in the same period of the previous fiscal year. - 6 - Pictures The results presented in Pictures are a yen-translation of the results of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. ("SPE"), a U.S.-based operation that aggregates the results of its worldwide subsidiaries on a U.S. dollar basis. Management analyzes the results of SPE in U.S. dollars, so discussion of certain portions of its results is specified as being on "a U.S. dollar basis." Sales decreased 10.0 billion yen, a 1% decrease year-on-year (an approximate 1% increase on a U.S. dollar basis), to 682.7 billion yen. The increase in sales on a U.S. dollar basis was due to higher sales for Motion Pictures and Television Productions, partially offset by lower sales for Media Networks. The increase in sales for Motion Pictures was primarily due to higher worldwide theatrical revenues year-on-year, as the current period benefited from the strong performances of Spider-Man:Far From Home, Jumanji: The Next Level and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. The increase in sales for Television Productions was primarily due to higher licensing revenues from season 3 of The Crown. The decrease in sales for Media Networks was primarily due to lower advertising and subscription revenues across various channels. Operating income increased 17.6 billion yen year-on-year to 45.1 billion yen. This significant increase in operating income was primarily due to improved operating results in Media Networks reflecting the benefit of the channel portfolio review that began in the previous fiscal year, lower programming write-offs and severance expenses recognized in the current period related to the channel portfolio review, as well as lower sports programming costs and lower carriage fees in India. These increases were partially offset by the impact of higher development expenses as well as higher production costs as a result of the increase in the number of new U.S. network programming episodes produced in the current period at Television Productions. Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) Sales decreased by 209.4 billion yen year-on-year to 1,627.8 billion yen. This significant decrease in sales was mainly due to a decrease in unit sales of smartphones and televisions, as well as the impact of foreign exchange rates. Operating income increased 31.4 billion yen year-on-year to 146.8 billion yen. This significant increase in operating income was primarily due to reductions in operating costs mainly within Mobile Communications, as well as the absence of the impairment charge against long-lived assets in Mobile Communications recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the impact of the above-mentioned decrease in sales. Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) Sales increased 152.4 billion yen year-on-year to 839.4 billion yen, primarily due to a significant increase in sales of image sensors for mobile products, resulting from an improvement in product mix as well as a significant increase in unit sales, partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange rates. Operating income increased 77.5 billion yen year-on-year to 201.1 billion yen. This significant increase in operating income was primarily due to the impact of the above-mentioned increase in sales, partially offset by an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses as well as in research and development expenses and the negative impact of foreign exchange rates. Financial Services The Financial Services segment results include Sony Financial Holdings Inc. ("SFH") and SFH's consolidated subsidiaries such as Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd. ("Sony Life"), Sony Assurance Inc., and Sony Bank Inc. ("Sony Bank"). The results of Sony Life discussed in the Financial Services segment differ from the results that SFH and Sony Life disclose separately on a Japanese statutory basis. Financial Services revenue increased 269.1 billion yen year-on-year to 1 trillion 121.3 billion yen, mainly due to a significant increase in revenue at Sony Life. Revenue at Sony Life increased 258.1 billion yen year-on-year to 1 trillion 7.5 billion yen, due to an improvement in investment performance in the separate accounts, as well as higher insurance premium revenue mainly from single premium insurance. Operating income was 117.5 billion yen, essentially flat year-on-year. This was primarily due to an improvement in valuation gains and losses on securities at Sony Bank being substantially offset by an overall deterioration in the provision of policy reserves for minimum guarantees for variable life insurance, resulting from market fluctuations and other factors, and net gains and losses on derivative transactions to hedge market risks for products at Sony Life. Operating income at Sony Life decreased 4.7 billion yen year-on-year to 101.8 billion yen. Operating Performance by Geographic Area For operating performance by geographic area, please refer to "Sales and operating revenue attributed to countries and areas based on location of external customers" in "IV Financial Statements - Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements - 12. Business segment information". * * * * * - 7 - Foreign Exchange Fluctuations and Risk Hedging Note for readers of this English translation: Except for the information set forth below, there was no significant change from the information presented in the Foreign Exchange Fluctuations and Risk Hedging section of the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019. Although foreign exchange rates have fluctuated during the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019, there has been no significant change in Sony's risk hedging policy as described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F. URL: The Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000119312519175182/d870848d20f.htm During the current nine months, the average rates of the yen were 108.7 yen against the U.S. dollar and 121.0 yen against the euro, which were 2.5 yen and 8.5 yen higher year-on-year, respectively. For the current nine months, sales were 6 trillion 511.1 billion yen, essentially flat year-on-year, while on a constant currency basis sales increased 2% year-on-year. For further details about the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on sales and operating income, please refer to the below Note. Consolidated operating income decreased 1.5 billion yen year-on-year to 810.0 billion yen for the current nine months. Most of the foreign exchange rate impact was attributable to the impact of foreign exchange rates in the G&NS, EP&S and I&SS segments. The table below indicates the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates on sales and operating results of each of the above-mentioned three segments. Also, please refer to the "Results of Operations" section, which discusses the impact of foreign exchange rates within segments and categories where foreign exchange rate fluctuations had a significant impact. (Billions of yen) Nine months ended December 31 Impact of changes in 2018 2019 foreign exchange rates G&NS Sales 1,812.8 1,544.0 -55.8 Operating income 247.2 192.2 -12.2 EP&S Sales 1,837.2 1,627.8 -52.9 Operating income 115.4 146.8 -21.2 I&SS Sales 687.0 839.4 -19.7 Operating income 123.6 201.1 -15.8 In addition, sales for the Music segment increased 7% year-on-year to 638.5 billion yen, an approximate 9% increase on a constant currency basis. In the Pictures segment, sales decreased 1% year-on-year to 682.7 billion yen, an approximate 1% increase on a U.S. dollar basis. As most of the operations in Sony's Financial Services segment are based in Japan, Sony's management analyzes the performance of the Financial Services segment on a yen basis only. Note: Sales on a Constant Currency Basis and the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Fluctuations The descriptions of sales on a constant currency basis reflect sales calculated by applying the yen's monthly average exchange rates from the same period of the previous fiscal year to local currency-denominated monthly sales in the relevant period of the current fiscal year. For SME, Sony/ATV and EMI in the Music segment, the constant currency amounts are calculated by applying the monthly average U.S. dollar / yen exchange rates after aggregation on a U.S. dollar basis. The Pictures segment reflects the operations of SPE, a U.S.-based operation that aggregates the results of its worldwide subsidiaries in U.S. dollars. Because of this, the description of the year-on-year change in sales for the Pictures segment represents the change on a U.S. dollar basis. The impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on sales is calculated by applying the change in the yen's periodic weighted average exchange rate for the same period of the previous fiscal year from the relevant period of the current fiscal year to the major transactional currencies in which the sales are denominated. The impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on operating income (loss) is calculated by subtracting from the impact on sales the impact on cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses calculated by applying the same major transactional currencies calculation process to cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses as for the impact on sales. The I&SS segment enters into its own foreign exchange hedging transactions, and the impact of those transactions is included in the impact of - 8 - foreign exchange rate fluctuations on operating income (loss) for that segment. Additionally, the impact of foreign exchange hedging transactions entered into by Mobile Communications during the previous fiscal year is included in the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on operating income (loss) for the EP&S segment. This information is not a substitute for Sony's consolidated financial statements measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, Sony believes that these disclosures provide additional useful analytical information to investors regarding the operating performance of Sony. Status of Cash Flows* Operating Activities: During the current nine months, there was a net cash inflow of 834.1 billion yen from operating activities, a decrease of 67.3 billion yen year-on-year. For all segments excluding the Financial Services segment, there was a net cash inflow of 494.0 billion yen, a decrease of 111.1 billion yen year-on-year. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in notes and accounts payable, trade compared to an increase in the same period of the previous fiscal year, and a smaller increase in accrued expenses. This decrease in net cash inflow was partially offset by the positive impact of a year-on-year increase in net income after taking into account non-cash adjustments (including depreciation and amortization, other operating (income) expense, net and (gain) loss on securities investments, net, as well as the impact of the reversal of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets in Sony Americas Holdings Inc. and its U.S. consolidated tax group in the same period of the previous fiscal year), as well as a smaller increase in notes and accounts receivable, trade and contract assets. The Financial Services segment had a net cash inflow of 357.4 billion yen, an increase of 44.7 billion yen year-on-year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in insurance premium revenue at Sony Life. Investing Activities: During the current nine months, Sony used 1 trillion 26.1 billion yen of net cash in investing activities, a decrease of 8.9 billion yen year-on-year. For all segments excluding the Financial Services segment, there was a net cash outflow of 249.5 billion yen, a decrease of 179.9 billion yen year-on-year. This decrease was mainly due to the cash inflow from the sale of all of Sony's shares of Olympus Corporation, as well as the absence of a payment for the purchase of the approximately 60% equity interest of EMI in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by an increase in payments for purchases of fixed assets. Additionally, the same period of the previous fiscal year included net cash inflow resulting from the sale of certain shares of Spotify. The Financial Services segment used 776.6 billion yen of net cash in investing activities, an increase of 171.0 billion yen year-on-year. This increase was mainly due to a year-on-year increase in payments for investments and advances at Sony Life and Sony Bank. Financing Activities: Net cash inflow by financing activities during the current nine months was 145.1 billion yen, compared to a net cash outflow of 24.2 billion yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year. For all segments excluding the Financial Services segment, there was a 329.2 billion yen net cash outflow, a decrease of 81.0 billion yen year-on-year. This decrease was mainly due to a year-on-year decrease in the redemption of straight bonds and the repayment of long-term debt, as well as funds raised through the issuance of domestic straight bonds in October 2019, partially offset by a payment related to the repurchase of shares of Sony's own common stock (26,058,100 shares for a total purchase price of 156.0 billion yen, as of December 31, 2019) which was approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 16, 2019. In the Financial Services segment, there was a 457.0 billion yen net cash inflow, an increase of 87.3 billion yen year-on-year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in short-term borrowings at Sony Life. Total Cash and Cash Equivalents: Accounting for the above factors and the effect of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, the total outstanding balance of cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 was 1 trillion 408.9 billion yen. Cash and cash equivalents of all segments excluding the Financial Services segment was 861.4 billion yen at December 31, 2019, a decrease of 99.0 billion yen compared with the balance as of March 31, 2019, and a decrease of 149.4 billion yen, compared with the balance as of December 31, 2018. Within the Financial Services segment, the outstanding balance of cash and cash equivalents was 547.4 billion yen at December 31, 2019, an increase of 37.8 billion yen compared with the balance as of March 31, 2019, and an increase of 77.5 billion yen compared with the balance as of December 31, 2018. - 9 - *Sony's disclosure includes information regarding cash flow for all segments excluding the Financial Services segment. This information is derived from the following condensed statement of cash flows. The condensed statement of cash flows, which includes the above-mentioned cash flow information, is not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which Sony uses to prepare its consolidated financial statements. However, because the Financial Services segment is different in nature from Sony's other segments, Sony believes that a comparative presentation may be useful in understanding and analyzing Sony's consolidated financial statements. Transactions between the Financial Services segment and Sony without the Financial Services segment, including noncontrolling interests, are included in those respective presentations, but are eliminated in the consolidated figures shown below. - 10 - Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Yen in millions) Nine months ended December 31 Financial Services Sony without Consolidated Financial Services 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization, including amortization of deferred insurance acquisition costs and contract costs 85,074 83,269 796,615 540,939 865,247 606,517 68,611 60,154 209,794 221,239 278,405 281,393 Amortization of film costs Other operating (income) expense, net (Gain) loss on marketable securities and securities investments, net Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in notes and accounts receivable, trade and contract assets (Increase) decrease in inventories (Increase) decrease in film costs Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable, trade Increase (decrease) in future insurance policy benefits and other - - 232,138 212,684 232,138 212,684 51 42 (99,802) (24,073) (99,751) (24,017) 43,780 (127,002) (80,130) (392) (36,350) (127,394) (855) 5,158 (287,995) (242,695) (290,046) (237,477) - - 7,252 34,865 7,252 34,865 - - (296,276) (296,377) (296,276) (296,377) - - 124,026 (12,640) 124,026 (12,640) 290,626 554,596 - - 290,626 554,596 (Increase) decrease in deferred insurance acquisition costs (68,092) (73,385) - - (68,092) (73,385) (Increase) decrease in marketable securities held in the life (68,579) (103,746) - - (68,579) (103,746) insurance business Other (37,890) (41,646) (603) 60,410 (37,236) 19,048 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 312,726 357,440 605,019 493,960 901,364 834,067 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchases of fixed assets Payments for investments and advances Proceeds from sales or return of investments and collections of advances (13,849) (14,425) (216,169) (300,366) (230,008) (314,791) (808,017) (970,438) (40,930) (40,423) (848,947) (1,010,861) 216,013 208,164 85,172 93,526 301,185 301,690 Other 246 125 (257,479) (2,229) (257,231) (2,120) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (605,607) (776,574) (429,406) (249,492) (1,035,001) (1,026,082) Cash flows from financing activities: Increase (decrease) in borrowings, net 189,714 272,960 (316,339) (73,866) (126,622) 198,773 Increase (decrease) in deposits from customers, net 205,990 211,135 - - 205,990 211,135 Dividends paid (26,100) (27,189) (38,081) (49,621) (38,081) (49,621) Other 113 62 (55,840) (205,734) (65,461) (215,191) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 369,717 456,968 (410,260) (329,221) (24,174) 145,096 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - - 49,499 (14,887) 49,499 (14,887) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents including 76,836 37,834 (185,148) (99,640) (108,312) (61,806) restricted Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of the 393,133 509,595 1,199,805 964,218 1,592,938 1,473,813 fiscal year Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of the period 469,969 547,429 1,014,657 864,578 1,484,626 1,412,007 Less - restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in other - - 3,810 3,131 3,810 3,131 current assets and other assets Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 469,969 547,429 1,010,847 861,447 1,480,816 1,408,876 - 11 - ii) Issues Facing Sony and Management's Response to those Issues Note for readers of this English translation: There was no significant change from the information presented in the Trend Information section of the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019. Any forward-looking statements included in the descriptions below are based on management's current judgment. URL: The Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000119312519175182/d870848d20f.htm iii) Research and Development Note for readers of this English translation: There was no significant change from the information presented as the Research and Development in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019. URL: The Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000119312519175182/d870848d20f.htm Research and development costs for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 totaled 357.0 billion yen. There were no significant changes in research and development activities for the period. Liquidity Management and Market Access

Note for readers of this English translation: Except for the information related to the committed lines of credit and others set forth below, there was no significant change from the information presented in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019. The changes are indicated by underline below. Any forward-looking statements included in the descriptions below are based on management's current judgment. URL: The Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000119312519175182/d870848d20f.htm An important financial objective of Sony is to maintain the strength of its balance sheet, while securing adequate liquidity for business activities. Sony defines its liquidity sources as the amount of cash and cash equivalents ("cash balance") (excluding restrictions on capital transfers mainly due to national regulations) and the unused amount of committed lines of credit. Funding requirements that arise from maintaining liquidity are principally covered by cash flow from operating and investing activities (including asset sales) and by the available cash balance; however, Sony also raises funds as needed from financial and capital markets through means such as corporate bonds, CP and bank loans. Sony Corporation, Sony Global Treasury Services Plc ("SGTS"), a subsidiary in the U.K., and Sony Capital Corporation ("SCC"), a finance subsidiary in the U.S., maintain CP programs with access to the Japanese, U.S. and European CP markets. The borrowing limits under these CP programs, translated into yen, were 1,048.4 billion yenin total for Sony Corporation, SGTS and SCC as of December 31, 2019. Sony issued CP in the U.S. during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. The largest month-end outstanding balance of the CP programs during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 was approximately 19.0 billion yen in November 2018, and there were no amounts outstanding under the CP programs as of March 31, 2019. During the nine-monthperiod ended December 31 2019, Sony issued CP in the U.S. and Japan. The largest month-endoutstanding balance of the CP programs during the nine-monthperiod ended December 31, 2019 was 100.0 billion yen as of September 30, 2019. In October 2019, Sony Corporation issued unsecured straight bonds in the total principal amount of 100.0 billion yen. Sony Corporation used all of the proceeds of the issued bonds for the repayment of 100.0 billion yen of CP, including 70.0 billion yen of CP issued for the purpose of redeeming the Thirtieth Series Unsecured Bonds. - 12 - If disruption and volatility occur in financial and capital markets and Sony becomes unable to raise sufficient funds from these sources, Sony may also draw down funds from contractually committed lines of credit from various financial institutions. Sony has a total, translated into yen, of 519.0 billion yenin unused committed lines of credit, as of December 31, 2019. Details of those committed lines of credit are: a 275.0 billion yen committed line of credit contracted with a syndicate of Japanese banks, a 1.7 billion U.S. dollar multicurrency committed line of credit also contracted with a syndicate of Japanese banks and a 525 million U.S. dollar multi-currency committed line of credit contracted with a syndicate of foreign banks. Sony currently believes that it can sustain sufficient liquidity through access to committed lines of credit with financial institutions, together with its available cash balance, even in the event that financial and capital markets become illiquid. In the event of a downgrade in Sony's credit ratings, there are no financial covenants in any of Sony's material financial agreements with financial institutions that would cause an acceleration of the obligation. Even though the cost of borrowing for some committed lines of credit could change according to Sony's credit ratings, there are no financial covenants that would cause any impairment on the ability to draw down on unused facilities. (3) Material Contracts There were no material contracts executed or determined to be executed during the three months ended December 31, 2019. Note for readers of this English translation: There was no significant change from the information presented in the Annual Report on Form 20-F ("Patents and Licenses" in Item 4) filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019. URL: The Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000119312519175182/d870848d20f.htm - 13 - Company Information (1) Information on the Company's Shares Total Number of Shares

1) Total Number of Shares Class Total number of shares authorized to be issued Common stock 3,600,000,000 Total 3,600,000,000 2) Number of Shares Issued Number of shares issued Name of Securities Exchanges As of the end of the As of the filing date of where the shares are listed or Class the Quarterly authorized Financial Description third quarterly period Securities Report Instruments Firms Association (December 31, 2019) (February 10, 2020) where the shares are registered The number of Common 1,272,999,044 1,273,071,145 Tokyo Stock Exchange shares constituting stock New York Stock Exchange one full unit is one hundred (100). Total 1,272,999,044 1,273,071,145 - - Notes: The Company's shares of common stock are listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan. The number of shares issued as of the filing date of this Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho) does not include shares issued upon the exercise of stock acquisition rights ("SARs") (including the exercise of unsecured convertible bonds with SARs (6th series)) during February 2020, the month in which this Quarterly Securities Report was filed. Stock Acquisition Rights Note for readers of this English translation: The Japanese-language Quarterly Securities Report includes a summary of the main terms and conditions of the SARs listed below which were issued during the three months ended December 31, 2019. A summary of such terms and conditions has previously been filed with or submitted to the SEC under Form 6-K or Form S-8. There has been no change to such terms and conditions since the applicable date of such filings or submissions. URL: The list of documents previously filed or submitted by the Company https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000115752319002133/a52119258.htm Stock acquisition rights issued during the three months ended December 31, 2019 Name Number of Number of shares of common stock to be issued (Date of resolution of the Board of Directors) SARs issued or transferred The fortieth series of Common Stock Acquisition Rights 16,802 1,680,200 (October 30, 2019) The forty-first series of Common Stock Acquisition Rights 15,995 1,599,500 (October 30, 2019) Status of the Exercise of Moving Strike Convertible Bonds Not applicable. 14 - iv) Changes in the Total Number of Shares Issued and the Amount of Common Stock, etc. Change in the Balance of the Change in Balance of Change in the Balance of the Period total number of total number of the amount of the amount of legal capital legal capital shares issued shares issued common stock common stock surplus surplus (Thousands) (Thousands) (Yen in Millions) (Yen in Millions) (Yen in Millions) (Yen in Millions) From October 1 to December 733 1,272,999 1,822 878,401 1,822 1,092,094 31, 2019 Notes: The increase mentioned above is due to the exercise of SARs (including the exercise of unsecured convertible bonds with SARs (6th series)) and the issuance of new shares of restricted stock as compensation. Upon the exercise of SARs (including the exercise of unsecured convertible bonds with SARs (6th series)) during the period from October 1 to December 31, 2019, the total number of shares issued increased by 717 thousand shares, and the amount of common stock and the legal capital surplus each increased by 1,770 million yen. Upon the issuance of new shares of restricted stock as compensation on November 20, 2019, the total number of shares issued increased by 16 thousand shares, and the amount of common stock and the legal capital surplus each increased by 52 million yen.

Outline of the issuance of new shares of restricted stock as compensation on November 20, 2019 is as follows: Issue Price Amount of paid-in capital Allottees 6,442 yen per share 3,221 yen per share 1 Executive of the Company and 1 Senior Vice President of the Company 4. Upon the exercise of SARs (including the exercise of unsecured convertible bonds with SARs (6th series)) during the period from January 1, 2020 to January 31, 2020, the total number of shares issued increased by 72 thousand shares, and the amount of common stock and the legal capital surplus each increased by 188 million yen. - 15 - v) Status of Major Shareholders (As of December 31, 2019) Percentage of shares held Number of to total shares Name Address shares held (Excluding (Thousands) treasury shares) issued (%) Citibank as Depositary Bank for Depositary 388 Greenwich St., 14th fl., New York, NY 10013, U.S.A. Receipt Holders *1 123,471 10.07 (2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, (Local Custodian: MUFG Bank, Ltd.) Tokyo) The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 2-11-3,Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-ku, 84,023 6.85 (Trust account) *2 Tokyo Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. 1-8-11, Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 68,810 5.61 (Trust account) *2 270 Park Avenue, New York, NY JP Morgan Chase Bank 380055 *3 10017, United States of America 28,192 2.30 (Local Custodian: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) (Shinagawa Intercity Tower A, 2-15-1, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. 1-8-11, Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 25,643 2.09 (Trust account 5) *2 1776 Heritage Drive, North Quincy, State Street Bank West Client - Treaty 505234 *3 MA 02171, U.S.A. 24,464 1.99 (Local Custodian: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) (Shinagawa Intercity Tower A, 2-15-1, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. 1-8-11, Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 24,419 1.99 (Trust account 7) *2 168 Robinson Road #37-01 Capital GIC Private Limited - C Tower Singapore068912 22,991 1.87 (Local Custodian: MUFG Bank, Ltd.) (2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) SSBTC Client Omnibus Account *3 One Lincoln Street, Boston MA USA 02111 (Local Custodian: The Hongkong and Shanghai 22,835 1.86 (3-11-1, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Banking Corporation Limited) Tokyo) European Bank And Business J.P. Morgan Bank Luxembourg S.A. 1300000 *3 Center 6, Route De Treves, L-2633 Senningerberg, Luxembourg 22,575 1.84 (Local Custodian: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) (Shinagawa Intercity Tower A, 2-15-1, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo Total 447,422 36.48 Notes: *1. Citibank as Depositary Bank for Depositary Receipt Holders is the nominee of Citibank, N.A. *2. The shares held by each shareholder are held in trust for investors, including shares in securities investment trusts. *3. Each shareholder provides depositary services for shares owned by institutional investors, mainly in Europe and North America. They are also the nominees for these investors. - 16 - 4. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited filed its "Amendment to the Bulk Shareholding Report" with the Kanto Financial Bureau in Japan as of September 20, 2019 and reported that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd. and 1 joint holder held shares of the Company as of September 13, 2019 as provided in the below table. As of December 31, 2019, the Company has not been able to confirm the entry of such parties in the register of shareholders. Name Number of shares, etc. held Percentage of shares, etc. held (Thousands) to total shares issued (%) Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., 72,546 5.70 Ltd. and 1 Joint Holder 5. BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. filed its "Amendment to the Bulk Shareholding Report" with the Kanto Financial Bureau in Japan as of March 22, 2017 and reported that BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. and 8 Joint Holders held shares of the Company as of March 15, 2017 as provided in the below table. As of December 31, 2019, the Company has not been able to confirm the entry of such parties in the register of shareholders. Name Number of shares, etc. held Percentage of shares, etc. held (Thousands) to total shares issued (%) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 79,185 6.27 and 8 Joint Holders vi) Status of Voting Rights 1) Shares Issued (As of December 31, 2019) Classification Number of shares of Number of voting rights Description common stock (Units) Shares without voting rights - - - Shares with restricted voting rights - - - (Treasury stock, etc.) Shares with restricted voting rights (Others) - - - Shares with full voting rights 46,582,700 - - (Treasury stock, etc.) Shares with full voting rights (Others) 1,224,524,300 12,245,243 - Shares constituting Shares constituting less than one full unit 1,892,044 - less than one full unit (100 shares) Total number of shares issued 1,272,999,044 - - Total voting rights held by all shareholders - 12,245,243 - Note: Included in "Shares with full voting rights (Others)" under "Number of shares of common stock" are 19,000 shares of common stock held under the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated. Also included in "Shares with full voting rights (Others)" under "Number of voting rights (Units)" are 190 units of voting rights relating to the shares of common stock with full voting rights held under the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated. - 17 - 2) Treasury Stock, etc. (As of December 30, 2019) Number of Number of Total number Percentage of Name of shareholder Address of shareholder shares held shares held shares held to under own under the names of shares total shares held name of others issued (%) Sony Corporation 1-7-1, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo 46,582,700 - 46,582,700 3.66 (Treasury stock) Total - 46,582,700 - 46,582,700 3.66 Note: In addition to the 46,582,700 shares listed above, there are 300 shares of common stock held in the name of the Company in the register of shareholders that the Company does not beneficially own. These shares are included in "Shares with full voting rights (Others)" in Table 1) "Shares Issued" above. (2) Directors and Corporate Executive Officers There was no change in directors or corporate executive officers in the period from the filing date of the Securities Report (Yukashoken Houkokusho) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 to the filing date of this Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho). - 18 - IV Financial Statements Page (1) Consolidated Financial Statements 20 (i) Consolidated Balance Sheets 20 (ii) Consolidated Statements of Income 22 (iii) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 24 (iv) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 25 (2) Other Information 50 - 19 - Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Sony Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries Yen in millions At March 31, At December 31, 2019 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,470,073 1,408,876 Marketable securities 1,324,538 1,567,158 Notes and accounts receivable, trade and contract assets 1,091,242 1,345,472 Allowance for doubtful accounts (25,440) (24,609) Inventories 653,278 607,377 Other receivables 223,620 183,359 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 509,301 531,784 Total current assets 5,246,612 5,619,417 Film costs 409,005 487,449 Investments and advances: Affiliated companies 163,365 214,935 Securities investments and other 11,561,286 12,264,017 11,724,651 12,478,952 Property, plant and equipment: 83,992 Land 82,565 Buildings 664,157 655,293 Machinery and equipment 1,585,382 1,675,580 Construction in progress 39,208 53,601 2,372,739 2,467,039 Less - Accumulated depreciation 1,595,686 1,612,108 777,053 854,931 Other assets: - Operating lease right-of-use assets 306,568 Finance lease right-of-use assets - 36,221 Intangibles, net 917,966 923,180 Goodwill 768,552 792,673 Deferred insurance acquisition costs 595,265 618,792 Deferred income taxes 202,486 194,187 Other 339,996 325,176 2,824,265 3,196,797 Total assets 20,981,586 22,637,546 (Continued on following page.) - 20 - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Yen in millions At March 31, At December 31, 2019 2019 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 618,618 896,819 Current portion of long-term debt 172,461 32,647 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities - 67,186 Notes and accounts payable, trade 492,124 464,265 Accounts payable, other and accrued expenses 1,693,048 1,671,762 Accrued income and other taxes 135,226 182,505 Deposits from customers in the banking business 2,302,314 2,432,044 Other 666,024 656,193 Total current liabilities 6,079,815 6,403,421 Long-term debt 568,372 631,705 Long-term operating lease liabilities - 265,606 Accrued pension and severance costs 384,232 301,698 Deferred income taxes 531,421 545,623 Future insurance policy benefits and other 5,642,671 6,007,246 Policyholders' account in the life insurance business 3,048,202 3,323,874 Other 281,382 263,098 Total liabilities 16,536,095 17,742,271 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 8,801 8,689 Commitments and contingent liabilities EQUITY Sony Corporation's stockholders' equity: Common stock, no par value - At March 31, 2019-Shares authorized: 3,600,000,000, shares issued: 1,271,230,341 874,291 At December 31, 2019-Shares authorized: 3,600,000,000, shares issued: 1,272,999,044 878,401 Additional paid-in capital 1,266,874 1,287,895 Retained earnings 2,320,586 2,858,054 Accumulated other comprehensive income - Unrealized gains on securities, net 135,035 144,598 Unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net (19) 41 Pension liability adjustment (310,457) (224,314) Foreign currency translation adjustments (435,229) (452,182) (610,670) (531,857) Treasury stock, at cost Common stock At March 31, 2019-20,483,474 shares (104,704) At December 31, 2019-46,582,799 shares (260,889) 3,746,377 4,231,604 Noncontrolling interests 690,313 654,982 Total equity 4,436,690 4,886,586 Total liabilities and equity 20,981,586 22,637,546 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements. - 21 - (ii) Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Sony Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries Yen in millions Nine months ended December 31 2018 2019 Sales and operating revenue: Net sales 5,632,057 5,318,782 Financial services revenue 846,363 1,115,291 Other operating revenue 59,769 77,072 6,538,189 6,511,145 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 3,916,607 3,629,246 Selling, general and administrative 1,176,915 1,105,115 Financial services expenses 728,246 997,211 Other operating income, net (99,751) (24,017) 5,722,017 5,707,555 Equity in net income (loss) of affiliated companies (4,667) 6,422 Operating income 811,505 810,012 Other income: Interest and dividends 15,741 14,658 Gain on equity securities, net 79,937 372 Foreign exchange gain, net 1,174 - Other 4,121 4,441 100,973 19,471 Other expenses: Interest expenses 10,704 8,793 Foreign exchange loss, net - 9,376 Loss on pension plan amendment - 6,358 Other 2,760 1,523 13,464 26,050 Income before income taxes 899,014 803,433 Income taxes 33,767 196,916 Net income 865,247 606,517 Less - Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 36,837 36,970 Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's stockholders 828,410 569,547 Yen Nine months ended December 31 2018 2019 Per share data: - - Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's stockholders - Basic 653.09 460.11 - Diluted 638.89 450.08 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements. - 22 - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Sony Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries Yen in millions Three months ended December 31 2018 2019 Sales and operating revenue: Net sales 2,220,123 2,034,826 Financial services revenue 161,630 405,382 Other operating revenue 20,052 22,954 2,401,805 2,463,162 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 1,581,376 1,411,228 Selling, general and administrative 430,025 400,032 Financial services expenses 123,756 372,540 Other operating income, net (112,809) (18,056) 2,022,348 2,165,744 Equity in net income (loss) of affiliated companies (2,469) 2,714 Operating income 376,988 300,132 Other income: Interest and dividends 6,436 3,900 Gain on equity securities, net - 13,392 Foreign exchange gain, net 5,085 - Other 1,927 1,286 13,448 18,578 Other expenses: Interest expenses 3,510 1,129 Loss on equity securities, net 44,777 - Foreign exchange loss, net - 427 Loss on pension plan amendment - 6,358 Other 1,619 475 49,906 8,389 Income before income taxes 340,530 310,321 Income taxes (100,723) 69,977 Net income 441,253 240,344 Less - Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 12,291 10,806 Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's stockholders 428,962 229,538 Yen Three months ended December 31 2018 2019 Per share data: - - Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's stockholders - Basic 337.97 187.02 - Diluted 330.77 182.89 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements. - 23 - (iii) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Sony Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries Yen in millions Nine months ended December 31 2018 2019 Net income 865,247 606,517 Other comprehensive income, net of tax ― Unrealized gains on securities 3,920 14,757 Unrealized gains on derivative instruments 1,241 60 Pension liability adjustment 7,085 86,162 Foreign currency translation adjustments 4,305 (17,501) Total comprehensive income 881,798 689,995 Less - Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 33,865 41,635 Comprehensive income attributable to Sony Corporation's stockholders 847,933 648,360 Yen in millions Three months ended December 31 2018 2019 Net income 441,253 240,344 Other comprehensive income, net of tax ― Unrealized gains (losses) on securities 24,986 (25,168) Unrealized gains on derivative instruments 326 368 Pension liability adjustment 2,342 80,122 Foreign currency translation adjustments (36,160) 46,249 Total comprehensive income 432,747 341,915 Less - Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 20,634 2,538 Comprehensive income attributable to Sony Corporation's stockholders 412,113 339,377 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements. - 24 - (iv) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Sony Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries Yen in millions Nine months ended December 31 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 865,247 606,517 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities- Depreciation and amortization, including amortization of deferred insurance acquisition costs and contract costs 278,405 281,393 Amortization of film costs 232,138 212,684 Accrual for pension and severance costs, less payments (5,601) 4,714 Other operating income, net (99,751) (24,017) Gain on securities investments, net (other than financial services business) (80,130) (392) (Gain) loss on marketable securities and securities investments held in the financial services business, net 43,780 (127,002) Deferred income taxes (150,648) 23,594 Equity in net (income) loss of affiliated companies, net of dividends 7,628 (2,737) Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in notes, accounts receivable, trade and contract assets (290,046) (237,477) Decrease in inventories 7,252 34,865 Increase in film costs (296,276) (296,377) Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable, trade 124,026 (12,640) Increase in accrued income and other taxes 67,644 34,419 Increase in future insurance policy benefits and other 290,626 554,596 Increase in deferred insurance acquisition costs (68,092) (73,385) Increase in marketable securities held in the life insurance business (68,579) (103,746) Increase in other current assets (25,948) (15,047) Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities 167,892 (16,443) Other (98,203) (9,452) Net cash provided by operating activities 901,364 834,067 (Continued on following page.) - 25 - Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Yen in millions Nine months ended December 31 2018 2019 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchases of fixed assets (230,008) (314,791) Proceeds from sales of fixed assets 13,463 12,445 Payments for investments and advances by financial services business (808,017) (970,438) Payments for investments and advances (other than financial services business) (40,930) (40,423) Proceeds from sales or return of investments and collections of advances by financial services business 216,013 208,164 Proceeds from sales or return of investments and collections of advances (other than financial services business) 2,705 13,169 Payment for EMI Music Publishing acquisition, net of cash acquired (244,197) － Proceeds from sales of businesses － 13,404 Proceeds related to sales of Spotify Technology S.A. Shares 82,467 － Proceeds from sales of Olympus Corporation Shares － 80,357 Other (26,497) (27,969) Net cash used in investing activities (1,035,001) (1,026,082) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 70,958 110,535 Payments of long-term debt (378,047) (189,790) Increase in short-term borrowings, net 180,467 278,028 Increase in deposits from customers in the financial services business, net 205,990 211,135 Dividends paid (38,081) (49,621) Payments for purchase of treasury stock (141) (156,187) Payment for purchase of noncontrolling interest in Nile Acquisition LLC (32,041) － Payment for purchase of noncontrolling interest in Game Show Network, LLC － (39,894) Other (33,279) (19,110) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (24,174) 145,096 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted 49,499 (14,887) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted (108,312) (61,806) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of the fiscal year 1,592,938 1,473,813 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of the period 1,484,626 1,412,007 Less - restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in other current assets and other assets 3,810 3,131 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,480,816 1,408,876 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements. - 26 - Index to Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Sony Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Page 1. Summary of significant accounting policies 28 2. Marketable securities and securities investments 30 3. Fair value measurements 32 4. Supplemental equity and comprehensive income information 34 5. Reconciliation of the differences between basic and diluted EPS 37 6. Revenue 38 7. Pension plan amendment 38 8. Listing of SRE Holdings Corporation 38 9. Insomniac Games, Inc. acquisition 39 10. Silvergate Media acquisition 39 11. Commitments, contingent liabilities and other 40 12. Business segment information 41 13. Subsequent event 49 - 27 - Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) Sony Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries 1. Summary of significant accounting policies The accompanying consolidated financial statements are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except for certain disclosures which have been omitted. Certain adjustments and reclassifications have been incorporated in the accompanying consolidated financial statements to conform with U.S. GAAP. These adjustments were not recorded in the statutory books and records as Sony Corporation and its subsidiaries in Japan maintain their records and prepare their statutory financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan while its foreign subsidiaries maintain their records and prepare their financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the countries of their domiciles. Recently adopted accounting pronouncements: Leases - In February 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-02, which amends current leasing guidance. The ASU requires substantially all leases to be recognized on the balance sheet. Sony has applied this ASU as of April 1, 2019, on a modified retrospective basis with no restatement of comparative periods. Sony has applied the package of practical expedients for leases that expired or existed prior to the adoption date. As a result, Sony did not reassess whether any expired or existing contracts are or contain leases, the lease classification for any expired or existing leases, or whether initial direct costs for any existing leases qualify for capitalization. In addition, Sony has applied the short-term lease exception. As a result of the adoption of this ASU, Sony recognized 316,923 million yen of operating lease right-of-use assets and 341,251 million yen of lease liabilities for operating leases on the consolidated balance sheets at April 1, 2019. This impact is mainly due to operating leases of real estate. The difference of 24,328 million yen between right-of-use assets and lease liabilities represents deferred rent for leases that existed as of the date of adoption, which was offset against the opening balance of operating lease right-of-use assets. Finance lease right-of-use assets which are included in property, plant and equipment in the consolidated balance sheets for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, are now presented as finance lease right-of-use assets from April 1, 2019 onward. Premium amortization on purchased callable debt securities - In March 2017, the FASB issued ASU 2017-08. This ASU requires certain premiums on callable debt securities to be amortized to the earliest call date. The amortization period for callable debt securities purchased at a discount will not be affected. This ASU was effective for Sony as of April 1, 2019. The adoption of this ASU did not have a material impact on Sony's results of operations and financial position. Targeted improvements to accounting for hedging activities - In August 2017, the FASB issued ASU 2017-12, which made targeted improvements to the accounting for hedging activities. The amendments in this update simplify certain aspects of hedge accounting for both non-financial and financial risks and better align the recognition and measurement of hedge results with an entity's risk management activities. This ASU also amends certain presentation and disclosure requirements for hedging activities and changes how an entity assesses hedge effectiveness. This ASU was effective for Sony as of April 1, 2019. The adoption of this ASU did not have a material impact on Sony's results of operations and financial position. Accounting methods used specifically for interim consolidated financial statements: Income Taxes - Sony estimates the annual effective tax rate ("ETR") derived from a projected annual net income before taxes and calculates the interim period income tax provision based on the year-to-date income tax provision computed by applying the ETR to the year-to-date net income before taxes at the end of each interim period. The income tax provision based on the ETR reflects anticipated income tax credits and net operating loss carryforwards; however, it excludes the income tax provision related to significant unusual or infrequent items. Such income tax provision is separately reported from the provision based on the ETR in the interim period in which it occurs. - 28 - Reclassifications: Certain reclassifications of the financial statements and accompanying footnotes for the nine and three months ended December 31, 2018 have been made to conform to the presentation for the nine and three months ended December 31, 2019. - 29 - 2. Marketable securities and securities investments Marketable securities and securities investments, primarily held in the Financial Services segment, include debt securities for which the aggregate cost, gross unrealized gains and losses and fair value pertaining to available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities are as follows. Yen in millions March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Gross Gross Gross Gross unrealized unrealized unrealized unrealized Cost gains losses Fair value Cost gains losses Fair value Debt securities: Available-for-sale securities: Japanese national government bonds 1,422,620 220,989 (20) 1,643,589 1,485,514 221,219 (76) 1,706,657 Japanese local government bonds 67,461 70 (34) 67,497 61,834 50 (23) 61,861 Japanese corporate bonds 202,433 17,178 (223) 219,388 200,737 19,971 (209) 220,499 Foreign government bonds 153,429 8,669 (603) 161,495 185,650 24,185 (95) 209,740 Foreign corporate bonds 360,299 944 (376) 360,867 385,157 871 (165) 385,863 Securitized products 190,111 1 - 190,112 213,127 - (0) 213,127 Other 2,286 2,402 - 4,688 2,286 2,860 - 5,146 2,398,639 250,253 (1,256) 2,647,636 2,534,305 269,156 (568) 2,802,893 Held-to-maturity securities: Japanese national government bonds *1 6,042,635 2,016,786 - 8,059,421 6,145,703 2,150,723 (530) 8,295,896 Japanese local government bonds 3,518 388 - 3,906 2,634 352 - 2,986 Japanese corporate bonds 409,329 44,348 (5,845) 447,832 470,317 60,329 (4,131) 526,515 Foreign government bonds *2 386,392 18,609 (13,742) 391,259 724,705 64,623 (1,785) 787,543 Foreign corporate bonds 198 11 - 209 198 7 - 205 Securitized products - - - - 5,460 - (26) 5,434 6,842,072 2,080,142 (19,587) 8,902,627 7,349,017 2,276,034 (6,472) 9,618,579 Total 9,240,711 2,330,395 (20,843) 11,550,263 9,883,322 2,545,190 (7,040) 12,421,472 *1 As of December 31, 2019, held-to-maturity securities include 254,922 million yen of pledged Japanese national government bonds as collateral for short-term lending transactions. *2 As of December 31, 2019, held-to-maturity securities include 263,954 million yen of pledged Foreign government bonds as collateral for short-term repurchase agreements. - 30 - During the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively, with respect to equity securities included in marketable securities and securities investments, Sony recorded net realized gains of 68,340 million yen and 9,976 million yen due to the sale of equity securities and net unrealized losses of 31,170 million yen and net unrealized gains of 116,667 million yen due to revaluation of equity securities held at the end of the period for the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and ending March 31, 2020, respectively. Gains or losses arising from equity securities held in the Financial Services segment are recorded in financial services revenue, and gains or losses arising from equity securities held in all segments other than the Financial Services segment are recorded in gain (loss) on equity securities, net in the consolidated statement of income. Included in the gains noted above were gains recorded by Sony with respect to the equity securities held by Sony in Spotify Technology S.A. ("Spotify"). On April 3, 2018, Spotify was publicly listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Sony owned 5.707% of Spotify's shares at the time of the public listing. During the nine months ended December 31, 2018, Sony sold a portion of the shares for aggregate consideration of 82,616 million yen (768 million U.S. dollars) in cash proceeds. The sale of shares, offset by costs to be paid to its artists and distributed labels and other transaction costs which directly related to the gains recognized from the Spotify shares, resulted in a net pre-tax realized gain of 54,179 million yen (504 million U.S. dollars) recorded in gain on equity securities, net in the consolidated statement of income. The payments to its artists and distributed labels are included within Other in the investing activities section of the consolidated statement of cash flows. The remaining shares retained as of December 31, 2018 had a gross fair value of 64,558 million yen (582 million U.S. dollars), and resulted in a pre-tax unrealized gain, net of costs to be paid to its artists and distributed labels and other costs which directly related to the gains recognized from the Spotify shares, of 38,363 million yen (365 million U.S. dollars) recorded in gain on equity securities, net in the consolidated statement of income. During the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the revaluation of the remaining Spotify shares retained as of December 31, 2019 resulted in a pre-tax unrealized gain, net of costs to be paid to Sony's artists and distributed labels, of 3,998 million yen (36 million U.S. dollars) recorded in gain on equity securities, net in the consolidated statements of income. - 31 - 3. Fair value measurements The fair value of Sony's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis are as follows. Yen in millions March 31, 2019 Presentation in the consolidated balance sheets Other Other Securities current noncurrent Marketable investments assets/ assets/ Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total securities and other liabilities liabilities Assets: Debt securities Trading securities 22,105 212,012 - 234,117 234,117 - - - Available-for-sale securities Japanese national government bonds - 1,643,589 - 1,643,589 18,719 1,624,870 - - Japanese local government bonds - 67,497 - 67,497 7,768 59,729 - - Japanese corporate bonds - 219,388 - 219,388 11,472 207,916 - - Foreign government bonds - 161,495 - 161,495 3,984 157,511 - - Foreign corporate bonds - 338,163 22,704 360,867 90,801 270,066 - - Securitized products - 25,029 165,083 190,112 - 190,112 - - Other - 4,688 - 4,688 - 4,688 - - Equity securities 1,037,100 135,794 - 1,172,894 951,390 221,504 - - Other investments *1 5,489 1,507 6,918 13,914 - 13,914 - - Derivative assets *2, *3 444 10,042 - 10,486 - - 9,431 1,055 Total assets 1,065,138 2,819,204 194,705 4,079,047 1,318,251 2,750,310 9,431 1,055 Liabilities: Derivative liabilities *2, *3 136 32,686 - 32,822 - - 19,852 12,970 Total liabilities 136 32,686 - 32,822 - - 19,852 12,970 - 32 - Yen in millions December 31, 2019 Presentation in the consolidated balance sheets Other Other Securities current noncurrent Marketable investments assets/ assets/ Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total securities and other liabilities liabilities Assets: Debt securities Trading securities 21,265 232,661 - 253,926 253,926 - - - Available-for-sale securities Japanese national government bonds - 1,706,657 - 1,706,657 11,741 1,694,916 - - Japanese local government bonds - 61,861 - 61,861 15,619 46,242 - - Japanese corporate bonds - 220,499 - 220,499 14,658 205,841 - - Foreign government bonds - 209,740 - 209,740 2,432 207,308 - - Foreign corporate bonds - 361,211 24,652 385,863 97,211 288,652 - - Securitized products - 32,273 180,854 213,127 - 213,127 - - Other - 5,146 - 5,146 - 5,146 - - Equity securities 1,130,232 155,726 - 1,285,958 1,163,717 122,241 - - Other investments *1 5,576 41 5,511 11,128 - 11,128 - - Derivative assets *2, *3 25 9,361 - 9,386 - - 7,947 1,439 Total assets 1,157,098 2,995,176 211,017 4,363,291 1,559,304 2,794,601 7,947 1,439 Liabilities: Derivative liabilities *2, *3 318 31,685 - 32,003 - - 20,125 11,878 Total liabilities 318 31,685 - 32,003 - - 20,125 11,878 *1 Other investments include certain hybrid financial instruments and certain private equity investments. *2 Derivative assets and liabilities are recognized and disclosed on a gross basis. *3 The potential effect of offsetting on assets and liabilities, which primarily consists of derivatives subject to master netting agreements and/or collateral, is insignificant. Sony also has assets and liabilities that are required to be recorded at fair value on a nonrecurring basis when certain circumstances occur. Remeasurement of shares of SRE Holdings Corporation During the three months ended December 31, 2019, Sony Corporation sold a portion of its shares of SRE Holdings Corporation ("SRE"), and shares issued by SRE were publicly offered. Sony remeasured the shares Sony Corporation continues to hold after the sale. This measurement of the shares at fair value is classified as level 1 because a quoted price for the shares of SRE is available on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Refer to Note 8. - 33 - 4. Supplemental equity and comprehensive income information (1) Stockholders' Equity A reconciliation of the beginning and ending carrying amounts of Sony Corporation's stockholders' equity, noncontrolling interests and the total equity for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 are as follows: Yen in millions Sony Corporation's Noncontrolling Total equity stockholders' equity interests Balance at March 31, 2018 2,967,366 679,791 3,647,157 Cumulative effect of newly adopted ASUs (7,550) 5,432 (2,118) Issuance of new shares 862 - 862 Exercise of stock acquisition rights 14,334 - 14,334 Conversion of convertible bonds 14 - 14 Stock-based compensation 451 - 451 Comprehensive income: 865,247 Net income 828,410 36,837 Other comprehensive income, net of tax ― 5,245 (1,325) 3,920 Unrealized gains (losses) on securities Unrealized gains on derivative instruments 1,241 - 1,241 Pension liability adjustment 7,009 76 7,085 Foreign currency translation adjustments 6,028 (1,723) 4,305 Total comprehensive income 847,933 33,865 881,798 Dividends declared (19,034) (28,632) (47,666) Purchase of treasury stock (141) - (141) Transactions with noncontrolling interests (23,432) (24,131) (47,563) shareholders and other Balance at December 31, 2018 3,780,803 666,325 4,447,128 Yen in millions Sony Corporation's Noncontrolling Total equity stockholders' equity interests Balance at March 31, 2019 3,746,377 690,313 4,436,690 Cumulative effect of ASU 2016-02 (7,472) - (7,472) Issuance of new shares 1,058 - 1,058 Exercise of stock acquisition rights 7,121 - 7,121 Conversion of convertible bonds 42 - 42 Stock-based compensation 1,637 - 1,637 Comprehensive income: Net income 569,547 36,970 606,517 Other comprehensive income, net of tax ― Unrealized gains on securities 9,563 5,194 14,757 Unrealized gains on derivative instruments 60 - 60 Pension liability adjustment 86,143 19 86,162 Foreign currency translation adjustments (16,953) (548) (17,501) Total comprehensive income 648,360 41,635 689,995 Dividends declared (24,607) (25,577) (50,184) Purchase of treasury stock (156,187) - (156,187) Transactions with noncontrolling interests 15,275 (51,389) (36,114) shareholders and other Balance at December 31, 2019 4,231,604 654,982 4,886,586 There was no material effect of changes in Sony Corporation's ownership interest in its subsidiaries on Sony Corporation's stockholders' equity for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019. - 34 - On November 18, 2019, Sony, through a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Pictures segment, acquired AT&T Inc.'s ("AT&T") 42% equity interest in Game Show Network, LLC ("Game Show Network"), a U.S.-based media network subsidiary. As a result of this acquisition, Game Show Network has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony. Sony paid 53,992 million yen (496 million U.S. dollars) to AT&T, including 129 million U.S. dollars of dividends Sony distributed to AT&T prior to the acquisition. The difference between the cash paid and the carrying amount of the noncontrolling interests was recognized as an increase to additional paid-in capital. - 35 - (2) Other Comprehensive Income Changes in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax by component for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 are as follows: Balance at March 31, 2018 Cumulative effect of ASU2016-01 Other comprehensive income before reclassifications Amounts reclassified out of accumulated other comprehensive income Net current-period other comprehensive income Less: Other comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests Balance at December 31, 2018 Balance at March 31, 2019 Other comprehensive income before reclassifications Amounts reclassified out of accumulated other comprehensive income * Net current-period other comprehensive income Less: Other comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests Balance at December 31, 2019 Yen in millions Unrealized Foreign Unrealized gains (losses) Pension currency gains (losses) on derivative liability translation on securities instruments adjustment adjustments Total 126,191 (1,242) (296,444) (445,251) (616,746) (15,526) - - - (15,526) 4,007 2,334 (39) 6,840 13,142 (87) (1,093) 7,124 (2,535) 3,409 3,920 1,241 7,085 4,305 16,551 (1,325) - 76 (1,723) (2,972) 115,910 (1) (289,435) (439,223) (612,749) Yen in millions Unrealized Foreign Unrealized gains (losses) Pension currency gains (losses) on derivative liability translation on securities instruments adjustment adjustments Total 135,035 (19) (310,457) (435,229) (610,670) 14,899 464 (3,668) (17,427) (5,732) (142) (404) 89,830 (74) 89,210 14,757 60 86,162 (17,501) 83,478 5,194 - 19 (548) 4,665 144,598 41 (224,314) (452,182) (531,857) For the amounts reclassified out of accumulated other comprehensive income related to pension liability adjustment, please refer to Note 7. - 36 - 5. Reconciliation of the differences between basic and diluted EPS Reconciliation of the differences between basic and diluted net income attributable to Sony Corporation's stockholders per share ("EPS") for the nine and three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 is as follows: Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's stockholders for basic and diluted EPS computation Weighted-average shares outstanding Effect of dilutive securities: Yen in millions Nine months ended December 31 2018 2019 828,410 569,547 Thousands of shares 1,268,455 1,237,842 Stock acquisition rights 4,217 3,570 Zero coupon convertible bonds 23,967 24,009 Weighted-average shares for diluted EPS computation 1,296,639 1,265,421 Yen Basic EPS 653.09 460.11 Diluted EPS 638.89 450.08 Potential shares of common stock that were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 were 4,320 thousand shares and 4,777 thousand shares, respectively. The potential shares related to stock acquisition rights were excluded as anti-dilutive for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 when the exercise price for those shares was in excess of the average market value of Sony's common stock for the period. The zero coupon convertible bonds issued in July 2015 were included in the diluted EPS calculation under the if-converted method beginning upon issuance. Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's stockholders for basic and diluted EPS computation Weighted-average shares outstanding Effect of dilutive securities: Yen in millions Three months ended December 31 2018 2019 428,962 229,538 Thousands of shares 1,269,243 1,227,355 Stock acquisition rights 3,631 3,669 Zero coupon convertible bonds 23,966 24,006 Weighted-average shares for diluted EPS computation 1,296,840 1,255,030 Yen Basic EPS 337.97 187.02 Diluted EPS 330.77 182.89 Potential shares of common stock that were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 were 4,320 thousand shares and 4,777 thousand shares, respectively. The potential shares related to stock acquisition rights were excluded as anti-dilutive for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 when the exercise price for those shares was in excess of the average market value of Sony's common stock for the period. The zero coupon convertible bonds issued in July 2015 were included in the diluted EPS calculation under the if-converted method beginning upon issuance. - 37 - 6. Revenue Contract balances Contract assets and contract liabilities are composed of the following: Yen in millions March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 Contract assets 19,147 22,694 Contract liabilities * 254,646 267,766 * Contract liabilities are included in the consolidated balance sheets as Other, both current and non-current. Contract liabilities principally relate to customer advances received prior to performance. Revenues of 180,788 million yen were recognized during the nine months ended December 31, 2019, which were included in the balance of contract liabilities at March 31, 2019. Performance obligations Remaining (unsatisfied or partially unsatisfied) performance obligations represent future revenues not yet recorded for firm orders that have not yet been performed. Sony applies practical expedients to exclude certain information about the remaining performance obligations, primarily related to contracts with an expected original duration of less than one year, and sales-based or usage-based royalty revenue on licenses of intellectual property. After applying practical expedients, revenue from contracts with remaining performance obligations, which primarily relate to licensing of theatrical and television content in the Pictures segment, is expected to be recognized primarily within three years. Disaggregation of revenue For the breakdown of sales and operating revenue by segments, product categories and geographies, refer to Note 12. 7. Pension plan amendment From October 1, 2019, Sony Corporation and substantially all of its subsidiaries in Japan have amended their defined benefit pension plans and have implemented defined contribution plans for all employees other than those employees that had retired before the amendments. As a result, accrued pension and severance costs decreased 74,872 million yen and accumulated other comprehensive income increased 81,230 million yen in the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2019. In addition, a loss on the pension plan amendment of 6,358 million yen was recorded in other expenses in the consolidated statements of income for the nine and three months ended December 31, 2019. 8. Listing of SRE Holdings Corporation On December 19, 2019, SRE, Sony Corporation's consolidated subsidiary, became a publicly listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers market (the "Listing"). Upon the Listing, Sony Corporation sold a portion of its shares of SRE, and shares issued by SRE were publicly offered (collectively, the "Sale"). Sony Corporation's ownership of SRE's total shares, which was 56.3% before the Sale, has decreased to 44.5% after the Sale. As a result, SRE has become an affiliate accounted for under the equity method of Sony Corporation. In connection with the Sale, Sony recorded a gain of 17,266 million yen, which consisted of both a remeasurement gain based on fair value for the shares Sony Corporation continues to hold after the Sale, and a realized gain for the sold shares, in other operating (income) loss, net in the consolidated statements of income for the nine and three months ended December 31, 2019. - 38 - 9. Insomniac Games, Inc. acquisition On November 15, 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Game & Network Services ("G&NS") segment of Sony, completed the acquisition of Insomniac Games, Inc. ("Insomniac Games"), a game developer. The consideration for this acquisition of 24,895 million yen (229 million U.S. dollars) was mainly paid in cash. The amount may be adjusted by the end of fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, based on the final closing date financial statements of Insomniac Games. As a result of this acquisition, Insomniac Games has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony. As a result of this acquisition, Sony recorded 18,080 million yen (165 million U.S. dollars) of goodwill and 6,794 million yen (62 million U.S. dollars) of intangible assets. The cash consideration paid in this transaction, net of cash received, is included within Other in the investing activities section of the consolidated statements of cash flows. Pro forma results of operations have not been presented because the effect of the acquisition was not material. 10. Silvergate Media acquisition On December 9, 2019, Sony, through a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Pictures segment, acquired Silvergate Media Group ("Silvergate"), a company focused on developing, producing and licensing children's animation. The consideration for this acquisition of 21,017 million yen (192 million U.S. dollars) was paid in cash. As a result of this acquisition, Sony owns (1) 100% of Silvergate Topco Limited, which holds all assets of Silvergate other than certain rights held by Silvergate BP Bidco Limited, and (2) 31% of Silvergate BP Bidco Limited, the entity through which Silvergate produces its Peter Rabbit television series. The purchase price allocation for this transaction is still in process and not yet finalized. The cash consideration paid in this transaction, net of cash received, is included within Other in the investing activities section of the consolidated statements of cash flows. Pro forma results of operations have not been presented because the effect of the acquisition was not material. - 39 - 11. Commitments, contingent liabilities and other Loan commitments Subsidiaries in the Financial Services segment have entered into loan agreements with their customers in accordance with the condition of the contracts. As of December 31, 2019, the total unused portion of the lines of credit extended under these contracts was 38,361 million yen. Based upon the information currently available, it is not possible to estimate the aggregate amounts of future year-by-year payments for these loan commitments. Purchase commitments and other Purchase commitments and other outstanding as of December 31, 2019 amounted to 664,098 million yen. The major components of these commitments are as follows: Certain subsidiaries in the Pictures segment have entered into agreements with creative talent for the development and production of motion pictures and television programming as well as agreements with third parties to acquire completed motion pictures, or certain rights therein, and to acquire the rights to broadcast certain live action sporting events. These agreements cover various periods mainly within two years. As of December 31, 2019, these subsidiaries were committed to make payments under such contracts of 93,162 million yen. Certain subsidiaries in the Music segment have entered into contracts with recording artists, songwriters and companies for the future production, distribution and/or licensing of music product. These contracts cover various periods mainly within five years. As of December 31, 2019, these subsidiaries were committed to make payments of 128,129 million yen under such contracts. Certain subsidiaries in the G&NS segment have entered into long-term contracts for development, distribution and publishing of game software. These contracts cover various periods mainly within eight years. As of December 31, 2019, these subsidiaries were committed to make payments of 31,452 million yen under such contracts. Sony has entered into purchase contracts for fixed assets. As of December 31, 2019, Sony has committed to make payments of 216,635 million yen under such contracts. Sony has entered into purchase contracts for materials. As of December 31, 2019, Sony has committed to make payments of 115,981 million yen under such contracts. Sony has entered into sponsorship contracts related to advertising and promotional rights. These contracts cover various periods mainly within two years. As of December 31, 2019, Sony has committed to make payments of 6,292 million yen under such contracts. Litigation Beginning in 2009, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ"), the European Commission and certain other governmental agencies outside the United States have conducted investigations relating to competition in the optical disk drives market. Sony Corporation and/or certain of its subsidiaries have been subject to these investigations. Sony understands that these investigations have ended. However, proceedings initiated by the European Commission as a result of its investigation continue. In October 2015, the European Commission adopted a decision in which it fined Sony Corporation and certain of its subsidiaries 31 million euros; however, Sony filed an appeal against the decision with the European Union's General Court. In July 2019, the General Court upheld the European Commission's decision. Sony reviewed the judgment carefully and filed an appeal with the Court of Justice of the European Union in September 2019. A number of direct and indirect purchaser lawsuits, including class actions, have been filed in certain jurisdictions in which the plaintiffs allege that Sony Corporation and certain of its subsidiaries violated antitrust laws and seek recovery of damages and other remedies. All of these lawsuits have been settled, including the class actions brought by the direct and indirect purchasers in the United States, except one lawsuit which is still pending. Sony believes that final resolution of the pending proceedings will not have a material impact on Sony's results of operations and financial position. Since 2011, in relation to the secondary batteries business that was operated by Sony and certain of its subsidiaries, a number of direct and indirect purchaser lawsuits, including class actions, have been filed in certain jurisdictions in which the plaintiffs allege that Sony Corporation and certain of its subsidiaries violated antitrust laws and seek recovery of damages and other remedies. All of these lawsuits have been settled, including the class actions brought by the direct and indirect purchasers in the United States, except one lawsuit which is still pending. Sony believes that final resolution of the pending proceeding will not have a material impact on Sony's results of operations and financial position. - 40 - In addition, Sony Corporation and certain of its subsidiaries are defendants or otherwise involved in other pending legal and regulatory proceedings. However, based upon the information currently available, Sony believes that the outcome from such legal and regulatory proceedings would not have a material impact on Sony's results of operations and financial position. Guarantees Sony has issued guarantees that contingently require payments to guaranteed parties if certain specified events or conditions occur. The maximum potential amount of future payments under these guarantees as of December 31, 2019 amounted to 2,327 million yen. 12. Business segment information The reportable segments presented below are the segments of Sony for which separate financial information is available and for which operating profit or loss amounts are evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The CODM does not evaluate segments using discrete asset information. Sony's CODM is its Chief Executive Officer and President. Sony realigned its business segments from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 to reflect modifications to the organizational structure of certain segments and a change in the Senior Executives in charge of certain segments as of April 1, 2019. In connection with this decision, the former Home Entertainment & Sound, Imaging Products & Solutions and Mobile Communications segments have been realigned as the Electronics Products & Solutions ("EP&S") segment. In connection with this realignment, the sales and operating revenue and operating income (loss) of each segment for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 have been reclassified to conform to the presentation for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. In addition, the former Semiconductors segment has been renamed the Imaging & Sensing Solutions ("I&SS") segment effective from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. The G&NS segment includes network services businesses, the manufacture and sales of home gaming products and production and sales of software. The Music segment includes the Recorded Music, Music Publishing and Visual Media and Platform businesses. The Pictures segment includes the Motion Pictures, Television Productions and Media Networks businesses. The EP&S segment includes the Televisions business, the Audio and Video business, the Still and Video Cameras business, the smartphone business and Internet-related service business. The I&SS segment includes the image sensors business. The Financial Services segment primarily represents individual life insurance and non-life insurance businesses in the Japanese market and a bank business in Japan. All Other consists of various operating activities, including the disc manufacturing and recording media businesses. Sony's products and services are generally unique to a single operating segment. - 41 - Business segments - Sales and operating revenue: Yen in millions Nine months ended December 31 2018 2019 Sales and operating revenue: Game & Network Services - Customers 1,744,843 1,496,372 Intersegment 67,936 47,609 Total 1,812,779 1,543,981 Music - Customers 583,289 630,641 Intersegment 11,388 7,825 Total 594,677 638,466 Pictures - Customers 691,588 681,848 Intersegment 1,101 858 Total 692,689 682,706 Electronics Products & Solutions - Customers 1,825,118 1,612,785 Intersegment 12,119 15,058 Total 1,837,237 1,627,843 Imaging & Sensing Solutions - Customers 601,066 774,570 Intersegment 85,946 64,839 Total 687,012 839,409 Financial Services - Customers 846,363 1,115,291 Intersegment 5,881 6,053 Total 852,244 1,121,344 All Other - Customers 238,139 181,704 Intersegment 35,254 29,057 Total 273,393 210,761 Corporate and elimination (211,842) (153,365) Consolidated total 6,538,189 6,511,145 - 42 - Yen in millions Three months ended December 31 2018 2019 Sales and operating revenue: Game & Network Services - Customers 759,109 616,576 Intersegment 31,504 15,554 Total 790,613 632,130 Music - Customers 205,287 213,861 Intersegment 4,063 3,077 Total 209,350 216,938 Pictures - Customers 276,340 235,702 Intersegment 397 312 Total 276,737 236,014 Electronics Products & Solutions - Customers 709,319 645,818 Intersegment 3,797 4,611 Total 713,116 650,429 Imaging & Sensing Solutions - Customers 201,469 277,816 Intersegment 28,858 20,191 Total 230,327 298,007 Financial Services - Customers 161,630 405,382 Intersegment 1,956 1,846 Total 163,586 407,228 All Other - Customers 86,466 63,129 Intersegment 14,885 9,144 Total 101,351 72,273 Corporate and elimination (83,275) (49,857) Consolidated total 2,401,805 2,463,162 G&NS intersegment amounts primarily consist of transactions with All Other. I&SS intersegment amounts primarily consist of transactions with the G&NS segment and the EP&S segment. All Other intersegment amounts primarily consist of transactions with the G&NS segment, the Music segment and the Pictures segment. Corporate and elimination includes certain brand and patent royalty income. - 43 - Segment profit or loss: Yen in millions Nine months ended December 31 2018 2019 Operating income (loss): Game & Network Services 247,154 192,241 Music 210,701 112,007 Pictures 27,522 45,116 Electronics Products & Solutions 115,379 146,789 Imaging & Sensing Solutions 123,575 201,088 Financial Services 117,635 117,518 All Other 11,440 20,505 Total 853,406 835,264 Corporate and elimination (41,901) (25,252) Consolidated operating income 811,505 810,012 Yen in millions Three months ended December 31 2018 2019 Operating income (loss): Game & Network Services 73,082 53,450 Music 147,096 36,250 Pictures 11,588 5,422 Electronics Products & Solutions 66,213 80,336 Imaging & Sensing Solutions 46,510 75,182 Financial Services 37,894 32,634 All Other 6,104 20,673 Total 388,487 303,947 Corporate and elimination (11,499) (3,815) Consolidated operating income 376,988 300,132 Operating income (loss) is sales and operating revenue less costs and expenses, and includes equity in net income (loss) of affiliated companies. - 44 - Sales to Customers by Product Category : The following table is a breakdown of sales and operating revenue to external customers by product category for each segment. Sony management views each segment as a single operating segment. Yen in millions Nine months ended December 31 Sales and operating revenue: 2018 2019 Game & Network Services Digital Software and Add-on Content 837,114 747,835 Network Services 231,240 253,467 Hardware and Others 676,489 495,070 Total 1,744,843 1,496,372 Music Recorded Music 322,552 350,103 Music Publishing 71,274 117,413 Visual Media and Platform 189,463 163,125 Total 583,289 630,641 Pictures Motion Pictures 318,221 322,586 Television Productions 178,323 180,604 Media Networks 195,044 178,658 Total 691,588 681,848 Electronics Products & Solutions Televisions 642,513 550,099 Audio and Video 290,271 284,239 Still and Video Cameras 339,057 321,891 Mobile Communications 380,218 291,764 Other 173,059 164,792 Total 1,825,118 1,612,785 Imaging & Sensing Solutions 601,066 774,570 Financial Services 846,363 1,115,291 All Other 238,139 181,704 Corporate 7,783 17,934 Consolidated total 6,538,189 6,511,145 - 45 - Yen in millions Three months ended December 31 Sales and operating revenue: 2018 2019 Game & Network Services Digital Software and Add-on Content 353,905 304,982 Network Services 79,799 85,484 Hardware and Others 325,405 226,110 Total 759,109 616,576 Music Recorded Music 117,350 125,939 Music Publishing 30,374 39,716 Visual Media and Platform 57,563 48,206 Total 205,287 213,861 Pictures Motion Pictures 140,319 101,345 Television Productions 64,426 72,572 Media Networks 71,595 61,785 Total 276,340 235,702 Electronics Products & Solutions Televisions 264,258 235,859 Audio and Video 123,481 121,742 Still and Video Cameras 122,767 122,031 Mobile Communications 134,978 113,500 Other 63,835 52,686 Total 709,319 645,818 Imaging & Sensing Solutions 201,469 277,816 Financial Services 161,630 405,382 All Other 86,466 63,129 Corporate 2,185 4,878 Consolidated total 2,401,805 2,463,162 Sony has realigned its product category configuration in regard to the new EP&S segment from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. In connection with the realignment, all prior period sales amounts by product category in the table above have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. In the G&NS segment, Digital Software and Add-on Content includes distribution of software titles and add-on contents through network by Sony Interactive Entertainment; Network Services includes network services relating to game, video and music content; Hardware and Others includes home and portable game consoles, packaged software and peripheral devices. In the Music segment, Recorded Music includes the distribution of physical and digital recorded music and revenue derived from artists' live performances; Music Publishing includes the management and licensing of the words and music of songs; Visual Media and Platform includes the production and distribution of animation titles, including game applications based on the animation titles, and various service offerings for music and visual products. In the Pictures segment, Motion Pictures includes the worldwide production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures and direct-to-video content; Television Productions includes the production, acquisition and distribution of television programming; Media Networks includes the operation of television and digital networks worldwide. In the EP&S segment, Televisions includes LCD and OLED televisions; Audio and Video includes Blu-ray disc players and recorders, home audio, headphones and memory-based portable audio devices; Still and Video Cameras includes interchangeable lens cameras, compact digital cameras, consumer video cameras and video cameras for broadcast; Mobile Communications includes smartphones and an internet-related service business; Other includes display products such as projectors and medical equipment. Within the EP&S segment, the operating income (loss) of Mobile Communications for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 was (56,074) million yen and 8,639 million yen, respectively. In addition, the operating income (loss) of the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 was (15,502) million yen and 6,965 million yen, respectively. - 46 - Yen in millions Nine months ended December 31 2018 2019 Depreciation and amortization: Game & Network Services 21,468 20,920 Music 14,666 21,223 Pictures 18,326 16,266 Electronics Products & Solutions, including contract costs 47,012 44,846 Imaging & Sensing Solutions 81,254 96,228 Financial Services, including deferred insurance acquisition costs 68,611 60,154 All Other 3,542 3,639 Total 254,879 263,276 Corporate 23,526 18,117 Consolidated total 278,405 281,393 Yen in millions Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Total net Depreciation restructuring associated with Total charges restructured assets Restructuring charges and associated depreciation: Game & Network Services - - - Music 1,368 - 1,368 Pictures 4,139 - 4,139 Electronics Products & Solutions 2,907 9 2,916 Imaging & Sensing Solutions - - - Financial Services - - - All Other and Corporate 3,429 - 3,429 Consolidated total 11,843 9 11,852 Yen in millions Nine months ended December 31, 2019 Total net Depreciation restructuring associated with Total charges restructured assets Restructuring charges and associated depreciation: Game & Network Services - - - Music 890 - 890 Pictures 278 - 278 Electronics Products & Solutions 9,376 - 9,376 Imaging & Sensing Solutions - - - Financial Services - - - All Other and Corporate 3,296 245 3,541 Consolidated total 13,840 245 14,085 Depreciation associated with restructured assets as used in the context of the disclosures regarding restructuring activities refers to the increase in depreciation expense caused by revising the useful life and the salvage value of depreciable fixed assets under an approved restructuring plan. Any impairment of the assets is recognized immediately in the period it is identified. - 47 - Yen in millions Three months ended December 31 2018 2019 Depreciation and amortization: Game & Network Services 7,352 7,230 Music 5,799 7,176 Pictures 6,462 5,151 Electronics Products & Solutions, including contract costs 14,253 15,215 Imaging & Sensing Solutions 28,256 34,661 Financial Services, including deferred insurance acquisition costs 35,173 14,919 All Other 1,186 986 Total 98,481 85,338 Corporate 8,098 6,116 Consolidated total 106,579 91,454 Yen in millions Three months ended December 31, 2018 Total net Depreciation restructuring associated with Total charges restructured assets Restructuring charges and associated depreciation: Game & Network Services - - - Music 587 - 587 Pictures 1,549 - 1,549 Electronics Products & Solutions 2,072 5 2,077 Imaging & Sensing Solutions - - - Financial Services - - - All Other and Corporate 2,660 - 2,660 Consolidated total 6,868 5 6,873 Yen in millions Three months ended December 31, 2019 Total net Depreciation restructuring associated with Total charges restructured assets Restructuring charges and associated depreciation: Game & Network Services - - - Music 405 - 405 Pictures 87 - 87 Electronics Products & Solutions 2,776 - 2,776 Imaging & Sensing Solutions - - - Financial Services - - - All Other and Corporate 939 - 939 Consolidated total 4,207 - 4,207 Depreciation associated with restructured assets as used in the context of the disclosures regarding restructuring activities refers to the increase in depreciation expense caused by revising the useful life and the salvage value of depreciable fixed assets under an approved restructuring plan. Any impairment of the assets is recognized immediately in the period it is identified. - 48 - Geographic Information - Sales and operating revenue attributed to countries and areas based on location of external customers are as follows: Yen in millions Nine months ended December 31 Sales and operating revenue: 2018 2019 Japan 1,817,418 2,026,005 United States 1,505,686 1,410,544 Europe 1,471,902 1,313,715 China 588,447 696,530 Asia-Pacific 728,443 696,167 Other Areas 426,293 368,184 Total 6,538,189 6,511,145 Yen in millions Three months ended December 31 Sales and operating revenue: 2018 2019 Japan 516,579 729,225 United States 630,919 545,581 Europe 628,104 543,709 China 205,037 246,122 Asia-Pacific 266,425 263,026 Other Areas 154,741 135,499 Total 2,401,805 2,463,162 Major countries and areas in each geographic segment excluding Japan, United States and China are as follows: (1) Europe: United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, Spain and Sweden (2) Asia-Pacific: India, South Korea and Oceania (3) Other Areas: The Middle East/Africa, Brazil, Mexico and Canada There are no individually material countries with respect to sales and operating revenue included in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Other Areas. Transfers between reportable business segments or geographic areas are made at individually negotiated prices that are intended to reflect a market-based transfer price. There were no sales and operating revenue with any single major external customer for the nine and three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019. 13. Subsequent event On January 29, 2020, Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd.("Sony Life"), Sony's consolidated subsidiary, acquired 50% of the shares of AEGON Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and SA Reinsurance Ltd. (collectively, the "JVs") from AEGON International B.V. The purchase price for the acquisition was 18,750 million yen. As a result of this acquisition, Sony Life owns 100% of the shares of the JVs and the JVs have become consolidated subsidiaries of Sony. - 49 - (2) Other Information (i) Dividends declared An interim cash dividend for Sony Corporation's common stock was approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 30, 2019 as below: Total amount of interim cash dividends: 24,607 million yen Amount of interim cash dividends per share:

20.00 yen Payment date: December 2, 2019 Note: Interim cash dividends were distributed to the shareholders recorded or registered as the holders or pledgees of shares in Sony Corporation's register of shareholders at the end of September 30, 2019. (ii) Litigation For the legal proceedings, please refer to "IV Financial Statements - Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements - 11. Commitments, contingent liabilities and other". - 50 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sony Corporation published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 06:07:01 UTC 0 Latest news on SONY CORPORATION 01:08a SONY : Quarterly Securities Report for the three months ended December 31, 2019 PU 02/07 Warner Music Files for Listing -- WSJ DJ 02/06 HEDGE FUND ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT BUILDS : sources RE 02/06 LEN BLAVATNIK : Warner Music Group Files for IPO DJ 02/05 SONY : Almo to distribute Sony products in US AQ 02/05 Coronavirus Ripple Effects Hit Production at Airbus, Hyundai -- 2nd Update DJ 02/04 Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China RE 02/04 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day DJ 02/04 WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Is Tesla's share price for real? 02/04 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day DJ Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 8 549 B EBIT 2020 896 B Net income 2020 596 B Finance 2020 2 178 B Yield 2020 0,55% P/E ratio 2020 16,4x P/E ratio 2021 15,6x EV / Sales2020 0,87x EV / Sales2021 0,83x Capitalization 9 593 B Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 24 Average target price 8 815,24 JPY Last Close Price 7 826,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 27,8% Spread / Average Target 12,6% Spread / Lowest Target -8,00% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kenichiro Yoshida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Shuzo Sumi Chairman Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Director Toru Katsumoto Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SONY CORPORATION 6.75% 86 473 PANASONIC CORPORATION 21.89% 23 427 LG ELECTRONICS INC. --.--% 9 570 TCL CORPORATION --.--% 9 533 SHARP CORPORATION -6.24% 8 600 CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. -5.84% 4 584