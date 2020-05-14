Sony : Sees Big Profit Slide Even if Business Rebounds

By Kosaku Narioka and River Davis

Sony Corp. said it expected operating income to fall by at least 30% in the current fiscal year assuming that business operations return to normal by the end of 2020, citing slower sales of electronics and life insurance.

The Tokyo company reported a bright spot in its image-sensor business, which supplies parts for cameras in phones made by Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. and others. Resilient demand for smartphones with new fifth-generation wireless technology helped sales in that business rise 20% in the January-March quarter over a year earlier.

Sony's game unit also received some upside as global lockdowns led more people to download movies and games from its online network. "Demand for digital entertainment has been increasing and this trend is likely to continue for some time," said Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki.

Overall, though, Sony suffered the same fate as many other companies in the quarter, with net profit falling 86% to Yen12.64 billion ($118 million). Quarterly revenue fell 18%.

Sony said agents selling life insurance in Japan had to halt in-person sales calls, leading to a sharp fall in new policies.

The company didn't issue specific forecasts for the current fiscal year, which ends March 2021. But it said operating profit was likely to drop at least 30% even under a relatively favorable scenario in which the spread of Covid-19 disease peaks in the current quarter and business returns fully to normal in the October-December quarter.

Of all segments, Sony expects its electronics-products division to be hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, said Mr. Totoki. "Sales have decreased significantly with retail stores shutting down globally," he said.

Sony said it would start selling the latest version of its PlayStation game machine, the PlayStation 5, in late 2020 as previously planned.

It said its image-sensor factories were operating normally and supply chains of its customers were recovering. Apple is moving forward with plans to release four new iPhone models later this year, some of which will be enabled with 5G connectivity, The Wall Street Journal reported last month.

Image-sensor results "significantly exceeded predictions at the beginning of the fiscal year," but the company is watching for any possible slowdown in smartphones, Mr. Totoki said.

Recent data from China, the world's largest smartphone market, suggest an early 5G-related rebound for smartphone makers and their parts suppliers. Mobile-phone shipments in China dropped 56% in February and 23% in March compared with year-earlier levels before rising 14% in April, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Last month, 16.4 million 5G mobile phones were shipped within China, making up about 40% of total shipments, according to the state-backed research institute.

