Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Sony Corporation    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/21
7479 JPY   -0.57%
02:49aSONY : and ZEISS to expand strategic collaboration to Xperia smartphones
PU
02/22Fox, Comcast Pursue Video Services -- WSJ
DJ
02/21Fox, Comcast Pursue Takeovers of Ad-Supported Video Services
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : and ZEISS to expand strategic collaboration to Xperia smartphones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 02:49am EST

Tokyo/Japan, Oberkochen/Germany, 24 February 2020 - Sony and ZEISS today jointly announced their strategic collaboration expansion from digital imaging to Xperia smartphones.

Sony's new flagship smartphone Xperia 1 II will feature ZEISS optics with T*(T-Star) anti-reflective coating to enhance the quality of images and deliver the best photography experience to consumers. Xperia 1 II offers the world's first1 smartphone with up to 20fps2 AF/AE tracking burst and 5G connectivity for a complete creative entertainment experience.

Sony and ZEISS have built on the long-shared history and expertise since the launch of Sony's first video Hi8 HandycamⓇ CCD-TR555 in 1996. Over the past few decades, this strategic collaboration has evolved to include digital still cameras, such as Cyber-shot RX series, α™ (Alpha™) camera lenses, and 4K HandycamⓇ camcorders.

Sony and ZEISS are founded on a shared passion for innovation and continue to pursue their joint ambition to empower and expand the best quality imaging experience to wider consumers.

'For a quarter of a century of the strategic collaboration between ZEISS and Sony, we have strived to promote the evolution of digital imaging products and diversify the way and occasions users take pictures. Using our technologies and expertise in the fields of optics and electronics as well as our strong drive to create new value through innovation, we have enabled users to display their creativity,' said Shigeki Ishizuka, Senior Executive Vice President, Officer in charge of Electronics Products & Solutions Business, Sony Corporation. 'We will deliver new photography experiences with smartphones through the expansion of our strategic collaboration.'

'What Sony and ZEISS started in 1996 is now a powerful partnership with a clear mission: to set new standards in digital photography. We share a deep passion for photography as well as the will to anticipate new technologies. Bolstered by the spirit to push the limits of the imagination and our unique optical expertise acquired over more than 170 years, ZEISS is introducing essential elements for the next level of smartphone imaging', said Jörg Schmitz, Executive Vice President, Head of ZEISS Consumer Products. 'Seeing beyond borders and pushing limits is what motivates us to break new ground in smartphone imaging together with Sony.'

  • 1Xperia 1 II's camera features up to 20 fps AF/AE continuous shooting with tracking. Xperia 1 II produces in-focus photos at up to 20 fps by continuously calculates AF/AE up to 60 times/second. Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAX Service against the published camera specifications for over 16,000 smartphones. Correct as of the 23rd February 2020.
  • 2Up to 20fps burst shooting with AF/AE is available for 24mm camera. 16mm and 70mm camera can shot up to 10fps AF/AE. This function can be taken with 'Photography Pro'. Effective when drive mode is 'Hi'. Effective when shutter speed is 1/100 second or faster. It may vary depending on the shooting environment. Maximum fps will depend on shooting environment and settings.
  • *All listed product names listed here are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Corporation or of their respective owners.
  • *ZEISS is a registered trademark of Carl Zeiss AG.

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 07:48:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SONY CORPORATION
02:49aSONY : and ZEISS to expand strategic collaboration to Xperia smartphones
PU
02/22Fox, Comcast Pursue Video Services -- WSJ
DJ
02/21Fox, Comcast Pursue Takeovers of Ad-Supported Video Services
DJ
02/21Fox Looks to Buy Streaming Service Tubi
DJ
02/19SONY : United Nations Office for Project Services and Sony Sign Collaboration Ag..
PU
02/19Cord-Cutting Accelerates, Raising Pressure on Cable Providers
DJ
02/19EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Blackhall Studios Expands to U.K., Greek Gas Network At..
DJ
02/18Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus
RE
02/13Vivendi Teases Universal Music IPO
DJ
02/13Missed call? Counting the cost of no-show Mobile World Congress
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 500 B
EBIT 2020 891 B
Net income 2020 595 B
Finance 2020 1 870 B
Yield 2020 0,57%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 9 168 B
Chart SONY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 971,00  JPY
Last Close Price 7 479,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shuzo Sumi Chairman
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Director
Toru Katsumoto Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORPORATION0.31%82 081
PANASONIC CORPORATION0.59%24 959
TCL CORPORATION--.--%12 402
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 281
SHARP CORPORATION-0.87%8 110
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.-0.53%4 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group