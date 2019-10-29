Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sony Corporation    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : to pull plug on Playstation Vue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 03:07pm EDT
The Sony Playstation logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris

(Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Tuesday it would shut down its cloud-based TV service PlayStation Vue in January, citing competition.

Pay-TV groups have been squeezed globally as viewers switch to online video platforms that often offer cheaper packages and churn out original productions.

"Unfortunately, the highly competitive pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected," said John Kodera, deputy president of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The entertainment segment would remain focused on its core gaming business, Kodera added. (https://play.st/31Y7APH)

The content on Sony's PlayStation Vue, launched in 2015, can be accessed through the PlayStation Store on PS4 and Sony's partnerships with other entertainment apps, the company said.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONY CORPORATION
03:07pSONY : to pull plug on Playstation Vue
RE
08:23aSONY : mulls building $900 mil. chip plant for smartphone image sensors
AQ
01:33aMain events scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30
AQ
10/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise Ahead Of A Busy Week For Markets
DJ
10/25SONY : U.S. activist fund laments Sony's rejection of chip spinoff proposal
AQ
10/24Activision set for another billion-dollar hit with 'Modern Warfare' launch
RE
10/24Ardian to launch sale of loudspeaker maker d&b Audiotechnik - sources
RE
10/24SONY : begins licensing Innovative New Material Triporous(TM) to Fiber and Appar..
AQ
10/23ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip On Renewed Geopolitical Uncertainty
DJ
10/18SONY : Demonstrates Latest Offerings that are Powering Today, Transforming Tomor..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 669 B
EBIT 2020 846 B
Net income 2020 542 B
Finance 2020 1 720 B
Yield 2020 0,62%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 7 926 B
Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7 687,62  JPY
Last Close Price 6 442,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shuzo Sumi Chairman
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Director
Toru Katsumoto Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORPORATION23.74%71 906
PANASONIC CORPORATION-5.00%19 518
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%10 004
SHARP CORPORATION17.69%7 011
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 371
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.38.85%3 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group