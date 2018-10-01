Oct. 1, 2018

On October 1, 2018, Sony Bank Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Financial Holdings Inc., will begin offering a new mortgage loan, 'Fixed-rate Select Mortgage Loan' and new group credit life insurance with disease protection rider.

'Fixed-rate Select Mortgage Loan' is designed to meet the needs of customers who want to take out mortgage loans at lower fixed interest rates.

When using 'Fixed-rate Select Mortgage Loan', the fixed interest rate on new borrowings (10, 15 or 20 years) reduces the benchmark interest rate to 1.3% (annual rate) for the applicable period. The handling commission is 2.16% of the borrowed amount (including consumption tax).

As new group credit life insurance with disease protection rider, Sony Bank will begin offering group credit life insurance with a 100% protection rider for cancer and group credit life insurance with a hospitalization protection rider for lifestyle diseases and has revised its group credit life insurance with a protection rider covering three major diseases. In addition, the bank has begun offering a rider for lump-sum payment upon hospitalization to women taking out mortgage loans, to provide extra peace of mind.

Sony Bank will continue to expand its services to meet the diverse needs of mortgage loan customers.

Note: This is an English-language summary of a Japanese announcement made by Sony Bank on October 1, 2018. The summary was prepared by Sony Financial Holdings solely for convenience of non-Japanese readers.