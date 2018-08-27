Log in
SOPHARMA TRADING AD (SO5)

SOPHARMA TRADING AD (SO5)
News Summary

Sopharma Trading : In July 2018 Sopharma Trading Jsc. reports 95% growth in profit before taxes and 16% in revenue

08/27/2018 | 09:07am CEST
In July 2018 Sopharma Trading Jsc. reports 95% growth in profit before taxes and 16% in revenue 2018-08-27

The financial parameters of Sopharma Trading Jsc. continue its remarkable growth in the seventh month of the year. The company closed July with 95% increase of profit before taxes as it reached 1 624ths. BGN compared to 835ths. BGN in of last year. For the same month of 2018 Sopharma Trading Jsc sold goods for 57 468ths. BGN, which is 16% more than 49 698ths. BGN sold in 2017.

The accumulated results also follow in company's usual dynamics. Thus, the profit before taxes for the period January - July has increased by 21% to 10 635 ths. BGN, whereas in 2017 reached 8 804ths. BGN. The accumulated revenue reach 409 482 ths. BGN.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Trading AD published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 07:06:01 UTC
Financials (BGN)
Sales 2018 896 M
EBIT 2018 14,3 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 240 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,25  BGN
Spread / Average Target 14%
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitar Georgiev Dimitrov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman
Dimitar Bogomilov Chief Financial Officer
Denitsa Georgieva Director-Technology & Business Solutions
Angel Yordanov Yordanov Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHARMA TRADING AD141
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.16%24 650
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES10.48%22 013
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.6.02%13 707
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-31.30%11 775
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD31.40%9 389
