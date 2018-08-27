Sopharma Trading : In July 2018 Sopharma Trading Jsc. reports 95% growth in profit before taxes and 16% in revenue

In July 2018 Sopharma Trading Jsc. reports 95% growth in profit before taxes and 16% in revenue
2018-08-27
The financial parameters of Sopharma Trading Jsc. continue its remarkable growth in the seventh month of the year. The company closed July with 95% increase of profit before taxes as it reached 1 624ths. BGN compared to 835ths. BGN in of last year. For the same month of 2018 Sopharma Trading Jsc sold goods for 57 468ths. BGN, which is 16% more than 49 698ths. BGN sold in 2017.
The accumulated results also follow in company's usual dynamics. Thus, the profit before taxes for the period January - July has increased by 21% to 10 635 ths. BGN, whereas in 2017 reached 8 804ths. BGN. The accumulated revenue reach 409 482 ths. BGN.
Disclaimer
Sopharma Trading AD published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 07:06:01 UTC