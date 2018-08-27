Sopharma Trading : In July 2018 Sopharma Trading Jsc. reports 95% growth in profit before taxes and 16% in revenue

In July 2018 Sopharma Trading Jsc. reports 95% growth in profit before taxes and 16% in revenue

The financial parameters of Sopharma Trading Jsc. continue its remarkable growth in the seventh month of the year. The company closed July with 95% increase of profit before taxes as it reached 1 624ths. BGN compared to 835ths. BGN in of last year. For the same month of 2018 Sopharma Trading Jsc sold goods for 57 468ths. BGN, which is 16% more than 49 698ths. BGN sold in 2017.

The accumulated results also follow in company's usual dynamics. Thus, the profit before taxes for the period January - July has increased by 21% to 10 635 ths. BGN, whereas in 2017 reached 8 804ths. BGN. The accumulated revenue reach 409 482 ths. BGN.