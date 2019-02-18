April 2019: Sopheon Sponsoring Seminar with Dr. Bob Cooper in Darmstadt, Germany

Hosted by our friends at five-is innovation consulting, Dr. Bob Copper will be leading a two day seminar in Darmstadt. Sopheon is proud to sponsor this event designed for executives and senior managers as well as innovation managers of manufacturing businesses who are responsible for maximizing the returns on their innovation efforts in the fields of Business Development, R&D, Product Management, Marketing and Operations Management.

SEMINAR

Winning at New Products: Creating value through innovation

April 4 - 5, 2019

Hotel Jagdschloss Kranichstein, Darmstadt, Germany

Day one will focus on success drivers and fifth generation Stage-Gate, and day two will cover agile innovation, innovation strategy, climate and culture.

To register, email info@five-is.com. Download the event brochure here. Please note, the seminar will be held in English.

Here are a few pictures from a seminar last year with five-is, Dr. Bob Cooper and Sopheon's HC Eppich:

About the Seminar Leader

Dr. Robert G. Cooper is one of the most influential innovation thought leaders in the business world today. He pioneered the original research that led to many ground-breaking discoveries including the Stage-Gate® Idea-to-Launch process. He has published more than 120 academic articles and 11 books, including the best-selling 'Winning at New Products'. Cooper is President of the Product Development Institute Inc., ISBM Distinguished Research Fellow at Pennsylvania State University's Smeal College of Business Administration, USA, and Professor Emeritus, DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Many companies in North America, Europe, and Asia have introduced his methods, such as: 3M, BASF, Bayer, BSH, Carlsberg, Caterpillar, Dow Chemical, DuPont, Evonik, Exxon Chemicals, Henkel, Hewlett Packard, Honeywell, Kraft Foods, Manner, Microsoft, LEGO Group, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Tetra Pak, VISA, Voith Paper, Volvo Construction, and many others.

Cooper's seminars regularly receive top ratings: 'Inspiring, profound, captivating, practical and effective!'