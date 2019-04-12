Log in
SOPHEON PLC
Best Practices: Co-Creation & Ecosystem Development

04/12/2019

For years now, we've all heard (and maybe even repeated) the platitudes about how much innovation is happening outside the walls of company headquarters...how the smartest people in the world don't work for you...how much value there is in building an ecosystem of players that can leverage each other's strengths.

But over the past five years, a small group of companies have moved beyond understanding the buzzwords and mastering the concepts. They've actually been forging new kinds of partnerships, collaborations, and ecosystems -getting outside of the building to tap new sources of ideas and go-to-market capabilities.

In this report, we highlight data from 257 innovation professionals on co-creation and ecosystem development, specifically with a focus on the value, internal players, and role models associated with these approaches. The report includes perspectives from innovation leaders at Boeing, Marriott, Southern Company, Johnson & Johnson, Ericsson, and IBM, as well as case studies from Cisco, Vodafone, Bayer, and more.

Download the report >

Disclaimer

Sopheon plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 22:22:08 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Lloyd Michuda Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Barry Keith Mence Executive Chairman
Arif Karimjee CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Paul Heller Chief Technology Officer
Stuart Andrew Silcock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHEON PLC132
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.33%923 197
RED HAT4.19%32 259
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC28.61%27 409
SPLUNK INC29.12%20 317
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.48.28%18 156
