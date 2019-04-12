Best Practices: Co-Creation & Ecosystem Development

For years now, we've all heard (and maybe even repeated) the platitudes about how much innovation is happening outside the walls of company headquarters...how the smartest people in the world don't work for you...how much value there is in building an ecosystem of players that can leverage each other's strengths.

But over the past five years, a small group of companies have moved beyond understanding the buzzwords and mastering the concepts. They've actually been forging new kinds of partnerships, collaborations, and ecosystems -getting outside of the building to tap new sources of ideas and go-to-market capabilities.

In this report, we highlight data from 257 innovation professionals on co-creation and ecosystem development, specifically with a focus on the value, internal players, and role models associated with these approaches. The report includes perspectives from innovation leaders at Boeing, Marriott, Southern Company, Johnson & Johnson, Ericsson, and IBM, as well as case studies from Cisco, Vodafone, Bayer, and more.

