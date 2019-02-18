Log in
SOPHEON PLC
Sopheon CTO publishes "Enterprise Innovation: At Home in Denver" with Colorado Technology Association

02/18/2019

Paul Heller, Sopheon CTO, recently published an article to Colorado Technology Association's blog.

He gives an overview of the evolution of innovation management since the late 1990s, the demands of keeping up in today's disruptive landscape and how Denver has become a hotbed for innovation management.

Excerpt: Large organizations don't have to be disconnected, and with greater transparency comes greater efficiency. By marrying strategic planning with operations and execution, while keeping data, people and systems tied together and visible to the entire organization, large enterprises can be just as disruptive as small, agile upstarts.

Read the article, Enterprise Innovation: At Home in Denver.

Sopheon plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 18:32:06 UTC
