Sopheon : Contract US Controller-Minneapolis

Due to retirement of the current incumbent, an exciting opportunity has arisen to join the finance team as US Controller, based in Bloomington Minnesota. There will be a handover. Group headcount is currently 155, of which approximately two thirds are in the USA. This is a very hands-on role with the potential for significant growth.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities:

Reporting to the CFO based in the UK, you will assume direct responsibility and ownership for all aspects of the US finance activities across two locations (Bloomington and Arvada, Colorado) and three legal entities, including:

Customer Contracts and billing

Oversight of suppliers/payables and customers/receivables cycles

Oversight sales tax administration and other local filing obligations

Oversight cash and bank management, signature responsibilities

Sales commission generation and management

Work with HR with respect to Payroll, benefits and 401K administration and reporting

Work with Sopheon client services team to ensure contract accounting is handled correctly

Work with external advisers to complete and submit corporate income tax filings

Monthly and year end close to strict timetable, reporting to group

Assist CFO with budgeting and forecasting

Administration of corporate insurance policies

Team management (currently 2 direct reports and dotted line from financial analyst in services)

Audit support including assistance with annual and semi-annual reports, 401K, bank, work comp, and US tax audits

As part of monthly close, you will create monthly and semi-annual reporting packs for the three US entities to assist with the monthly group consolidation process. Sopheon financials are handled in Microsoft Dynamics NAV. The records are clean and up to date with the 2018 audit and close completed.

The CEO and head of marketing are based in the Bloomington office and accordingly the management team will look to you for local analyst support in financial matters affecting the group. You will also participate in other ad-hoc projects to support the CFO.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required:

A basic requirement is that you have experience of running all aspects of finance reporting and management for a medium sized business. In addition:

You will be proficient with computer skills - strong Excel is a must.

Experience of Dynamics NAV is preferred but not mandatory.

Excellent organizational skills, good judgment and a strong sense of urgency

Ability to manage time and workload effectively and take projects to completion

Ability to work positively under pressure and with tight deadlines

Strong attention to detail and accuracy

Familiar with working without direct supervision in a fast changing, entrepreneurial environment

Experience of legal negotiations is preferred but not mandatory.

Education and experience

You will be an accounting graduate, ideally a qualified CPA with at least 6 years post qualification experience, a self- starter used to working without direct supervision in a fast changing, entrepreneurial environment.

To apply for a position on the Sopheon team, send CV or resume to: jobs@sopheon.com.

Sopheon is an equal opportunity employer and supports workforce diversity. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, disability or national origin.

Some positions at Sopheon require consent to and successfully passing a background check prior to employment. Also, certain Sopheon customers operate in sensitive industries and require that individuals undergo background screening prior to being involved in a project. The screening process could include verification of identity, criminal record checks and drug abuse checks. If you join us, you may be required to undergo such additional screenings.