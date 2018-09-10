Log in
Sopheon : Doosan Bobcat North America Awards Sopheon Innovation Contract

09/10/2018

Innovation Market Warms Up to Software-as-a-Service

Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise, and best practices for enterprise innovation management solutions, announces that it has received a contract from Doosan Bobcat North America to deploy its Accolade® software enterprise wide. This award represents additional evidence that the market is beginning to accept the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for management of innovation processes and decision support.

In spite of significant interest in the benefits of SaaS deployments, large organizations have been slow to move their innovation activities into the Cloud. A growing number of recent new client acquisitions by Sopheon, however, have opted for Sopheon's SaaS solution. One such customer, Doosan Bobcat, whose software implementation went live just last month, selected Sopheon's Accolade software as the solution of choice to manage the company's portfolio of projects across a number of corporate groups. Doosan Bobcat purchased a software-as-a-service cloud solution over purchasing licenses in perpetuity and installing the software on premises.

'We chose to partner with Sopheon on this initiative as they offered the best solution to help us maximize the performance of a range of critical business processes. Sopheon's software will enable us to better align our people and investments with our strategic and financial goals.' said Twila Perhus, Director of Global IT PMO.

For Further Information Contact:

Barry Mence, Chairman
Arif Karimjee, CFO 		Sopheon plc + 44 (0) 1276 919 560
Carl Holmes / Giles Rolls (Corporate Finance)
Alice Lane (ECM) 		finnCap Ltd + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

About Doosan Bobcat North America
Doosan Bobcat North America is the U.S. and Canadian subsidiary of Doosan Bobcat Inc., representing the world-renowned brands of Bobcat® compact equipment, Doosan® portable power products and Geith® attachments. These companies are industry leaders in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of compact construction equipment, generators, air compressors, lighting systems, light compaction equipment, and attachments.

About Sopheon
Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete enterprise innovation management solutions including software, expertise, and best practices, that enable them to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon's Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon's solutions have been implemented by over 200 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Sopheon plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 06:16:15 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Lloyd Michuda Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Barry Keith Mence Executive Chairman
Arif Karimjee CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Paul Heller Chief Technology Officer
Stuart Andrew Silcock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHEON PLC123
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.50%829 778
RED HAT23.25%26 255
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC91.12%20 547
SPLUNK INC51.33%18 178
SYNOPSYS19.72%15 163
