Sopheon : Issue of Equity Holdings in Company

08/29/2018 | 06:42pm CEST

Sopheon (LSE: SPE), the international provider of software and services for complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, announces that, following the exercise of options by an employee, it has issued and allotted 1,250 new ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'). Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 5 September 2018.

The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 10,131,707. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 10,131,707 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company have been informed by Myrtledare Corp and Rivomore Limited, related family holdings, that their combined direct interest in the Company is 2,428,711 Ordinary Shares, representing 23.97% of the issued share capital of the Company.

For Further Information Contact:

Barry Mence, Chairman
Arif Karimjee, CFO 		Sopheon plc + 44 (0) 1276 919 560
Carl Holmes / Giles Rolls (corporate finance)
Alice Lane (corporate broking) 		finnCap + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

About Sopheon
Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete enterprise innovation management solutions including software, expertise, and best practices, that enable them to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon's Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon's solutions have been implemented by over 200 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Sopheon plc published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 16:41:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Lloyd Michuda Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Barry Keith Mence Executive Chairman
Arif Karimjee CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Paul Heller Chief Technology Officer
Stuart Andrew Silcock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHEON PLC129
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.90%840 437
RED HAT19.96%25 182
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC92.57%19 337
SPLUNK INC53.83%15 621
CITRIX SYSTEMS28.77%15 336
