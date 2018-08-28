Sopheon : New Sopheon Release Boosts Time-to-Insights

Users' Work Experience Enhanced with Speed and Ease in Accolade 12.1

Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise, and best practices for Enterprise Innovation Performance, today released the latest version of its Accolade® Enterprise Innovation Management (EIM) solution.

Accolade 12.1 helps knowledge workers significantly reduce time spent on capturing, managing and preparing data for meetings, decisions and reporting. Enhanced integration, enriched reporting and new automations reduce or prevent manual work, supporting knowledge workers in completing their work more easily and quickly, and resulting in more timely and meaningful analytics-driven insights for their own use or for sharing up and down the chain of command to drive swift and informed executive decisions.

'Parker has chosen to take advantage of Accolade's great new capabilities in navigating and visualizing key metrics around portfolio management. These drive the best possible clarity for our key business segments across the corporate hierarchy as they make strategic investment decisions,' said Bill Beane, Senior Director of Corporate Technology Ventures and Innovation Systems at Parker Hannifin Corporation. 'We find the ability to model and evaluate various portfolio scenarios to be particularly compelling, supporting our efforts to implement the optimal mix of investment vs. reward and overall alignment to goals.'

Additional key benefits of Accolade 12.1 include:



Organizational agility is supported with enhancements that make it even easier to quickly realign initiatives, portfolios, programs, brands, products and roadmaps to reflect organizational and strategic changes.

Team coordination and communications for decision making is streamlined and centralized, providing improved user experiences and productivity for individual knowledge workers, managers and executives.

New Accolade Hierarchy Navigator provides a dynamic map and context for navigating the enterprise innovation landscape with ease, gaining insights along the way.

'Sopheon's Accolade decision-support system helps megabrands like P&G, BASF, Conagra Brands, PepsiCo, Parker Hannifin, Covestro, Honeywell and Electrolux better connect strategy and operational execution to realize corporate value faster and increase organizational transparency,' said Andy Michuda, Sopheon CEO. 'Accolade release 12.1 boosts these benefits, increasing speed-to-insight thanks to improved user value, automation and analytics.'

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete enterprise innovation management solutions including software, expertise, and best practices, that enable them to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon's Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon's solutions have been implemented by over 200 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.