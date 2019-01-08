Sopheon : Partners with The Hershey Company to Enable Digital Transformation of their Innovation Portfolios

Accolade® platform offers single source of record for innovation, product portfolio management, governance and project execution

Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise, and best practices for enterprise innovation management solutions, announces that it is partnering with global confectioner The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to support digital transformation of Hershey's product innovation portfolios.

As consumer packaged goods ('CPG') business process experts, Sopheon will help The Hershey Company integrate knowledge discovery, insights and learning for better understanding and decision making in response to business opportunities and challenges. Accolade will connect existing and new processes to enable cross-functional work to identify and take action on portfolio growth priorities.

'We are thrilled to be working with one of the world's most legendary CPG brands in Hershey,'said Sopheon CEO Andy Michuda. 'Sopheon has helped dozens of food and consumer goods companies harness the right data and right technology to identify and seize growth opportunities, and we are excited to help drive the same results for The Hershey Company.'

Andy Michuda added:'Today's CPG industry is highly competitive and rife with disruption from well-heeled and agile startups and early-stage competitors; Innovation Portfolio Management is a critical capability for market leaders like Hershey, and we're confident that Sopheon's Accolade solution will deliver the insights and visibility they need to compete and win.'

Accolade is Sopheon's award-winning innovation management software that connects people, systems and information across departments and functions. This cross-functional collaboration and synchronization results in trusted, timely data for faster, better, and more dynamic decision making for the world's largest and most complex enterprises. Accolade has proven its value to thousands of global users by reducing costs, increasing portfolio value, reducing time-to-market and boosting initiative and product success.

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete enterprise innovation management solutions including software, expertise, and best practices, that enable them to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon's Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon's solutions have been implemented by over 200 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

