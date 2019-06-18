Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sopheon Plc       GB0006932171

SOPHEON PLC
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopheon : Presented Quoted25 Award Second Year in a Row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

Just last week Megabuyte announced its winners of their Quoted 25 awards. We're proud to be in the top 10 for Accounting and Enterprise Software!

The fifth annual Quoted25 celebrates the Top 25 best-performing mid-market quoted companies in the UK's Software and ICT Services sectors as measured by the Megabuyte Scorecard. The Megabuyte Quoted25 awards event, attended by Sopheon CFO Arif Karimjee, was sponsored by Silicon Valley Bank.

See the summaries of the scorecard ratings and rankings and more in this online magazine.

Disclaimer

Sopheon plc published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 17:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOPHEON PLC
01:50pSOPHEON : Presented Quoted25 Award Second Year in a Row
PU
06/13SPIRAL DEVELOPMENT : Lean vs. Stage-Gate®
PU
06/13SOPHEON : New Sopheon Release Takes Orgs One Step Further on Path to Corporate A..
PU
06/13SOPHEON : New Sopheon Release Enhances Corporate Adaptability
PU
06/13SOPHEON PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/23SOPHEON : #TeamAccolade – Thanks for the Shout Out!
PU
05/16SOPHEON : August 2019 Innovation Masterclasses
PU
05/15SOPHEON : Expands Customer Foothold in Asia
PU
05/02UPCOMING : Co-Creation & Ecosystem Development
PU
05/02LIVE MASTER CLASS : Co-Creation & Ecosystem Development
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36,8 M
EBIT 2019 6,55 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 21,6 M
Yield 2019 0,33%
P/E ratio 2019 23,82
P/E ratio 2020 19,67
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
EV / Sales 2020 2,58x
Capitalization 136 M
Chart SOPHEON PLC
Duration : Period :
Sopheon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Lloyd Michuda Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Barry Keith Mence Executive Chairman
Arif Karimjee CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Paul Heller Chief Technology Officer
Stuart Andrew Silcock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHEON PLC133
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.40%918 312
RED HAT5.44%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.83%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.55.75%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About