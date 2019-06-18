Sopheon : Presented Quoted25 Award Second Year in a Row

Just last week Megabuyte announced its winners of their Quoted 25 awards. We're proud to be in the top 10 for Accounting and Enterprise Software!

The fifth annual Quoted25 celebrates the Top 25 best-performing mid-market quoted companies in the UK's Software and ICT Services sectors as measured by the Megabuyte Scorecard. The Megabuyte Quoted25 awards event, attended by Sopheon CFO Arif Karimjee, was sponsored by Silicon Valley Bank.

See the summaries of the scorecard ratings and rankings and more in this online magazine.