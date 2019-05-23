Log in
SOPHEON PLC
Sopheon : #TeamAccolade – Thanks for the Shout Out!

05/23/2019

At Sopheon it's all about relationships and we love interacting with our customers in person and online. One of our newer customers, DSM - a leader in chemicals with headquarters based in the Netherlands - recently went live with Accolade and Martijn Antonisse, Program Manager for the DSM Innovation Center, has been sharing his excitement on social media.

Thanks Martijn for the shout outs! Looking forward to the continued partnership with DSM going forward.

Engage with Us

Are you an Accolade user? We'd love to engage on social media! Use the hashtag #TeamAccolade and make sure to tag and mention us so we see your post.

Stay in-the-know on what's happening by following Sopheon on social media:

Not a customer yet and looking for more on our customers? You can visit Our Customers section on our website or browse our case studies.

Sopheon plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 22:32:03 UTC
