Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sopheon Plc       GB0006932171

SOPHEON PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
No quotes available
-- GBp   --.--%
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Best of 2018: Sopheon Videos and Webinars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 06:19pm EST

Another year has come and gone. 2018 brought with it some great conversations, from customer-led webinars on their innovation journey to Sopheon CEO Andy Michuda speaking with Proactive Investors about where we've been as a company and where we're going.

There remains an urgency for enterprises to change and embrace digitalization for true digital transformation. To transform, organizations must change the way they plan and the way they operate. Here's a look back at some of the insights 2018 brought us.

Land O'Lakes Journey: Aligning Strategy with Portfolio Management for Innovation Success

Watch time: 57 minutes

Product innovation begins with a strategy and ends with the successful launch of a new product or service. Alignment between strategy and portfolio management, clarity of goals, real-time metrics--combined with efficient tools and processes--go hand-in-hand to implement successful product introductions.

Watch as experienced innovation experts Jenny Tang-Bulk and Theresa Schaefer of Land O'Lakes share what you need to know to align strategy and portfolio management for a successful innovation journey.



Accolade in 90 seconds

See how Accolade helps our customers outperform peers, be innovation leaders and close the strategy execution gap in this brief overview.

Watch time: 90 seconds

Integrate Strategic Planning with Portfolio Management

Watch time: 54 minutes

As the art of portfolio management evolves, innovators face a common challenge: aligning the pipeline of their investments with product strategy.

Sopheon's Craig Bangham and Michael Tulaney discuss how strategic planning can help you manage your portfolio. Hosted by Innovation Leader, this master class explores different approaches to structuring portfolios, constructing portfolio data models, and creating a workable governance model to ensure alignment.



Innovation Overdrive: Align the Moving Parts with Speed and Agility

Watch time: 40 minutes

The automotive industry is undergoing complete disruption.

Globalization, consolidation of industry players, increasing government regulations, consumer demand for electric and autonomous vehicles sporting radically new technological features - not to mention fierce, new breed competitors offering new-to-the-world innovations - are radically disrupting this long-established market.

Don't just survive the change. Thrive in it!

Learn how Sopheon partners with companies like yours to bring transparency to strategic and operational processes, increase cross-functional collaboration, and ensure innovation and R&D initiatives successfully drive achievements towards growth goals.

Expanding Sopheon's Footprint and Seizing Growth Opportunities

Watch time: 9 minutes

Andy Michuda, Sopheon President and CEO, tells Proactive Investors how Sopheon is just now really starting to get out and tell their story after focusing on proving up and demonstrating Accolade, Sopheon's Enterprise Innovation Management (EIM) software.

Digitization Trends in Germany

Watch time: 7 minutes

Sopheon's Hans-Cristian Eppich speaks to the digitization trend within larger organizations in Germany and how Accolade can add measurable value. Please note, this interview is in German with English subtitles.

During this interview your will learn:

  • What is Accolade what it can do for businesses
  • The big digitization trend within larger companies in Germany
  • How Accolade can add measurable value to the big companies in Germany but also those in the SME sector

With 2018 gone we can't wait for what 2019 has in store for us and our customers! Want more great content? Visit our Resource Center.

Disclaimer

Sopheon plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 23:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOPHEON PLC
06:19pTHE BEST OF 2018 : Sopheon Videos and Webinars
PU
03:51aSopheon to Provide Business Software to Hershey
DJ
02:20aSOPHEON : Partners with The Hershey Company to Enable Digital Transformation of ..
PU
2018SOPHEON : Endress+Hauser Deploys Sopheon's Accolade Software
PU
2018SOPHEON : Director of Product Development-Denver
PU
2018SOPHEON : Voted Among the Preferred New Product Development & Introduction 2016 ..
PU
2018SOPHEON : Sales Executive(Director A&D)-West End UK Sopheon Office or Home Offic..
PU
2018SOPHEON : Optimizing Resources among Competing Projects
PU
2018SOPHEON : Named AIM Company of the Year by Shares Magazine
PU
2018SOPHEON : Issue of Equity – 11/16/18
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Lloyd Michuda Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Barry Keith Mence Executive Chairman
Arif Karimjee CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Paul Heller Chief Technology Officer
Stuart Andrew Silcock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHEON PLC161
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.35%783 435
RED HAT-0.94%30 845
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.19%22 037
SPLUNK INC7.68%16 685
CITRIX SYSTEMS0.58%13 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.