SOPHOS GROUP PLC

(SOPH)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/14 11:30:00 am
386.7 GBp   -0.85%
12:39pSOPHOS : ARA and Notice of AGM
PU
06/04SOPHOS : Capital Markets Day 2019
PU
06/03Sophos Acquires Rook Security to Provide Managed Detection and Response
GL
Sophos : ARA and Notice of AGM

06/14/2019 | 12:39pm EDT

RNS Number : 3853C

Sophos Group Plc

14 June 2019

14 June 2019

Sophos Group plc ('Company')

Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year-ended 31 March 2019 (' Annual Report') and Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 September 2019 ('Notice of Meeting') have been published on the Company's website, https://investors.sophos.com(together 'Documents'). The Documents will be made available to shareholders on or around 14 June 2019, depending on their elected method of communication.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

The final results for the year-ended 31 March 2019, released by the Company on 16 May 2019, included the information required pursuant to Rules 4.1 and 6.3.5 of the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, including:

  • a description of the principal risks and uncertainties affecting the Group; and
  • the responsibility statement of the Directors in respect of the Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Paul Waters

Group Company Secretary 01235 559933

www.sophos.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NOAMMGMVVDFGLZM

Disclaimer

Sophos Group plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:38:02 UTC
