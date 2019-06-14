Sophos : ARA and Notice of AGM

RNS Number : 3853C

Sophos Group Plc

14 June 2019

Sophos Group plc ('Company')

Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year-ended 31 March 2019 (' Annual Report') and Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 September 2019 ('Notice of Meeting') have been published on the Company's website, https://investors.sophos.com(together 'Documents'). The Documents will be made available to shareholders on or around 14 June 2019, depending on their elected method of communication.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

The final results for the year-ended 31 March 2019, released by the Company on 16 May 2019, included the information required pursuant to Rules 4.1 and 6.3.5 of the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, including:

a description of the principal risks and uncertainties affecting the Group; and

the responsibility statement of the Directors in respect of the Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Paul Waters

Group Company Secretary 01235 559933

www.sophos.com

