Sophos Acquires Rook Security to Provide Managed Detection and Response

OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced that it has acquired Rook Security, a pioneer and leader in managed detection and response (MDR) services. Rook Security provides a 24/7 team of cyberthreat hunters and incident response experts who monitor, hunt for, analyze and respond to security incidents for businesses of all sizes. The privately-owned company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind.



Sophos is creating re-sellable MDR services by combining Rook Security’s threat detection, investigation and response capabilities with its recently acquired DarkBytes technology platform. As a channel-first, channel-best security provider, Sophos will deliver the new MDR services through its network of approximately 47,000 channel partners worldwide.

“Cybercriminals are relentlessly trying to exploit organizations with techniques ranging from tried-and-true phishing emails to the more recent trend of ‘hacker pen-testing’ to find weaknesses in their surface area. As a result, businesses need 24/7 monitoring and management of what is happening on their network, yet many of them do not have the expertise, can’t keep up or don’t have the security teams in-house to optimally configure and manage security around-the-clock,” said Joe Levy, chief technology officer at Sophos. “With MDR, Sophos’ channel partners will be able to provide businesses of all sizes with expert services that continuously detect, hunt for and respond to security incidents.”



In addition, Sophos plans to align its synchronized security technology and product portfolio with Rook Security’s 24/7 services for MDR customers. Rook Security experts will also be able to review these customer security postures to ensure optimal policy configurations for Sophos products across estates.



“Rook Security provides managed detection and response services to detect and eliminate cyber threats. Through threat hunting and data analytics, Rook Security’s experts rapidly detect and mitigate active attacks,” said J.J. Thompson, founder and CEO, Rook Security. “We are excited to bring our experts and service delivery innovation to Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity. Together, we can implement faster, more effective threat detection and response capabilities to better protect businesses.”



Sophos is releasing no further details at this time.

Read the latest security news and views on our award-winning Naked Security News and read more about Sophos on our Sophos News channel.

About Rook Security

Rook Security is a cybersecurity design and innovation firm specializing in managed detection and response. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Rook Security works 24/7 to hunt and eliminate cyberattacks that technology solutions alone cannot prevent. The organization’s team of engineers, designers, hackers and inventors work alongside businesses ranging from Fortune 100 enterprises to growth-stage startups to build and manage cybersecurity programs that grow and adapt as rapidly as new technologies emerge and threats evolve.

About Sophos

Sophos is a leader in next-generation endpoint and network security. As the pioneer of synchronized security, Sophos develops its innovative portfolio of endpoint, network, encryption, web, email and mobile security solutions to work better together. More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos solutions as the best protection against sophisticated threats and data loss. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of approximately 47,000 partners. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, UK and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH." More information is available at www.sophos.com .