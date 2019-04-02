Log in
Sophos : Appoints John Donovan as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand

04/02/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - April 2, 2019 -Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, has appointed John Donovan as its managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Donovan brings more than 30 years' experience in the IT industry to Sophos. He was most recently with ForgeRock where he was the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) senior vice president. Before joining ForgeRock, John spent five years at VMware ANZ developing the partner and general business markets.

Donovan also spent 12 years at Symantec in various roles, including vice president of channel sales for APJ, managing director Symantec Pacific, and the management of distribution marketing in the US and Canada.

Donovan served on the boards of the Business Software Association of Australia and Australian Information Industry Association, and has been a member of the Australian Federal Government's Critical Infrastructure Taskforce. He also provided guidance on the development of legislation relating to cybercrime in Australia.

'John is an extremely experienced and well-known executive within the ANZ and APJ IT industry,' said Gavin Struthers, regional vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan for Sophos. 'With his in-depth industry knowledge, particularly in cybersecurity, and deep understanding of the channel, we are excited to welcome John on board to help drive Sophos' channel-first strategy for our ANZ business.'

John Donovan said, 'I'm excited to be joining Sophos as it continues to meet the demands of a constantly evolving security landscape. I believe Sophos' synchronized security vision uniquely positions it in the local market and this, coupled with its 100 percent channel approach, provides the right programs for ANZ channel partners to deliver the security solutions local customers need.'

Disclaimer

Sophos Group plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:06:09 UTC
