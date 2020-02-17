Log in
SOPHOS GROUP PLC    SOPH   GB00BYZFZ918

SOPHOS GROUP PLC

(SOPH)
02/17 07:42:53 am
567.8 GBp   +0.04%
07:12aSOPHOS : Goldman Sachs (EPT) - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
07:12aSOPHOS : UBS AG (EPT) - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Sophos Group plc
PU
07:12aSOPHOS : BNP Paribas London - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sophos : BNP Paribas London - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group Plc

02/17/2020 | 07:12am EST

RNS Number : 2141D

BNP Paribas London

17 February 2020

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

BNP PARIBAS GROUP SA

(b) Owner or controller of interests and

short positions disclosed, if different

from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle

companies is insufficient. For a trust, the

trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must

be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to

SOPHOS GROUP PLC

whose relevant securities this form

relates:

Use a separate form for each

offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager

connected with an offeror/offeree,

state this and specify identity of

offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing

14 February 2020

undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state

the latest practicable date prior to the

disclosure

(f)

In addition to the company in 1(c)

NO

above, is the discloser making

disclosures in respect of any other

party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer,

state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

ORDINARY SHARES (ISIN:

GB00BYZFZ918)

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities

25,257,370

5.14

owned and/or

controlled:

(2) Cash-settled

21,732,548

4.42

derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled

derivatives (including

options) and

agreements to

purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

25,257,370

5.14

21,732,548

4.42

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the oeror or oeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)

Purchases and sales

Class of

Purchase/sale

Number of

Price per unit

relevant

securities

security

GB00BYZFZ918

Purchase

3744

GBP 5.6760

GB00BYZFZ918

Sale

1812

GBP 5.6760

(b)

Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number

Price per

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing

of

unit

security

e.g. CFD

a long/short position,

reference

increasing/reducing a

securities

long/short position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

option

varying

to which

European

received

etc.

option

etc.

per unit

relates

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise

relevant

description

exercised

securities

price per

security

e.g. call

against

unit

option

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per

relevant

e.g. subscription,

unit (if

security

conversion

applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant

securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

17 February 2020

Contact name:

Alok Prinja

Telephone number:

0207 595 9695

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to aRegulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638

0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

RETBBGDDBBBDGGR

Disclaimer

Sophos Group plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:11:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 754 M
EBIT 2020 97,6 M
Net income 2020 18,3 M
Debt 2020 62,8 M
Yield 2020 0,72%
P/E ratio 2020 1 234x
P/E ratio 2021 110x
EV / Sales2020 4,93x
EV / Sales2021 4,33x
Capitalization 3 652 M
Chart SOPHOS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sophos Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOPHOS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,27  $
Last Close Price 7,41  $
Spread / Highest target 1,91%
Spread / Average Target -15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristof Hagerman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Gyenes Non-Executive Chairman
Joe Levy Chief Technology Officer
Tony Young Chief Information Officer
Paul Ashton Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHOS GROUP PLC1.72%3 647
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.53%1 409 781
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC28.32%37 899
SPLUNK INC.15.19%26 908
SYNOPSYS17.35%24 590
SEA LIMITED20.56%22 463
