Sophos : FTSE Russell - Sophos Group

RNS Number : 6486D

FTSE Russell

20 February 2020

Sophos Group (UK): Constituent Deletion

Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

20 February 2020

Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash oﬀer forSophos Group (UK, constituent) by Surf Buyer Ltd (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index Effective From Start of Trading FTSE 250 Index 27 February 2020 FTSE 350 Index 27 February 2020 FTSE All-Share Index 27 February 2020 FTSE All-Share ex Multinationals 27 February 2020 Index FTSE 350 Lower Yield Index 27 February 2020

Please note: FTSE Russell will issue a further notice detailing the replacement forSophos Group within the FTSE 250 Index, based on the closing prices of24 February 2020.

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services atinfo@ftserussell.comor call:

Australia +1800 653 680 Hong Kong +852 2164 3333 Japan +81 3 4563 6346 London +44 (0) 20 7866 1810 New York +1866 551 0617

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2020 FTSE Russell

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FTSFLFEVFAIIFII