Sophos : FTSE Russell - Sophos Group

RNS Number : 6486D
FTSE Russell
20 February 2020
Sophos Group (UK): Constituent Deletion
Changes in FTSE UK Index Series
20 February 2020
Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash oﬀer forSophos Group (UK, constituent) by Surf Buyer Ltd (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:
|
|
Index
|
Effective From
|
|
Start of Trading
|
|
|
FTSE 250
|
Index
|
27 February 2020
|
|
|
|
FTSE 350
|
Index
|
27 February 2020
|
|
|
FTSE All-Share Index
|
27 February 2020
|
|
|
FTSE All-Share ex Multinationals
|
27 February 2020
|
Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
FTSE 350
|
Lower Yield Index
|
27 February 2020
|
|
|
Please note: FTSE Russell will issue a further notice detailing the replacement forSophos Group within the FTSE 250 Index, based on the closing prices of24 February 2020.
For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services atinfo@ftserussell.comor call:
|
|
Australia
|
+1800
|
653 680
|
Hong Kong
|
+852 2164 3333
|
Japan
|
+81
|
3 4563 6346
|
London
|
+44
|
(0) 20 7866 1810
|
New York
|
+1866
|
551 0617
Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com
